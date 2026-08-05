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Player News
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Myles Garrett LAR DE
Rams' Myles Garrett: Returns to practice4h ago
Garrett (lower body) participated in the Rams' training camp Wednesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Garrett made his return to the field after having been sidelined for the last several practice sessions due to a lower-body injury. The 2017 first-round pick was traded to Los Angeles from Cleveland earlier in the offseason and will look to bolster the Rams' pass rush during the upcoming campaign.
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Brandon Stephens NYJ CB
Jets' Brandon Stephens: Participating in training camp4h ago
Stephens (neck) participated in the Jets' training camp Wednesday, Amanda Vogt of the team's official site reports.
Stephens was dealing with a neck injury at the end of last season that forced him to miss the Week 18 loss to the Bills. The 28-year-old is once again expected to serve as one of the Jets' starting cornerbacks during the upcoming campaign.
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Tyler Conklin DET TE
Lions' Tyler Conklin: Activated off PUP list4h ago
The Lions activated Conklin (knee) off the active/PUP list Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Conklin landed on the PUP list late last month due to a knee injury but is now healthy again. The 30-year-old is competing with Brock Wright for the team's backup tight end role behind Sam LaPorta.
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Keeshawn Silver 2005 DL
Saints' Keeshawn Silver: Activated off PUP list4h ago
The Saints activated Silver (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Silver is healthy again after spending just over a week on the PUP list. The rookie undrafted free agent will now spend the remainder of the summer competing for a depth spot on New Orleans' roster.
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Kendall Williamson LAC SAF
Chargers' Kendall Williamson: Participating in training camp4h ago
Williamson (ankle) participated in the Chargers' training camp Wednesday, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.
Williamson missed the team's wild-card loss to the Patriots last season but is now healthy again. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a reserve safety and special teamer once again during the upcoming campaign.
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Hunter Wohler IND SAF
Colts' Hunter Wohler: Healthy again4h ago
Wohler (foot) is healthy for Indianapolis' training camp, Noah Compton of Sports Illustrated reports.
Wohler suffered a foot injury during the preseason last year but is now healthy again. The 23-year-old will spend the remainder of the summer competing for a roster spot and will look to make his regular-season debut during the upcoming campaign.
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Fernando Tatis Jr. SD RF
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Homers late in loss3h ago
Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Tatis got the Padres on the board in the ninth inning, but the deficit was too much to overcome. The outfielder had slipped back into a power drought lately -- he went 12 contests without a homer prior to Wednesday, batting just .234 in that span. For the season, he's hitting .280 with a .751 OPS, nine homers, 50 RBI, 59 runs scored, 26 stolen bases, 23 doubles and two triples over 113 games.
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Casey Mize SD SP
Padres' Casey Mize: Lit up in Padres debut3h ago
Mize (4-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Mize was traded to San Diego by Detroit on Monday, but his debut with his new team couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander had allowed just eight runs (seven earned) with a 17:5 K:BB over 21.2 innings in his last four starts with the Tigers, and he hadn't allowed more than five runs in any game this season prior to Wednesday. Mize is now at a 3.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 86:22 K:BB through 90 innings over 17 starts. He'll look to bounce back next week in a home start versus the Brewers, and getting some starts at Petco Park should be beneficial for him in the long run.
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Ryan Waldschmidt ARI CF
Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Three knocks in win3h ago
Waldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.
Waldschmidt has six multi-hit efforts over his last 11 games, going 16-for-34 (.471) in that span. The outfielder's strong play is a positive sign, but it's unclear if it'll be enough for him to maintain his playing time once Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) completes a rehab assignment. Waldschmidt could be at risk of falling into a platoon role once Lawlar returns, as the Diamondbacks added Lars Nootbaar from the Cardinals at the trade deadline to provide more depth in left field. Waldschmidt is batting .298 with a .749 OPS, one home run, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases over 49 contests in his rookie year.
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Corbin Carroll ARI RF
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Nabs steal in win3h ago
Carroll went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.
Carroll had gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over his previous three games. The outfielder stole six bases over 16 games from July 10-31, and he looks to be keeping up the speed on the basepaths when he gets the chance in August. For the season, he's batting .245 with an .810 OPS, 16 steals, 16 home runs, 53 RBI, 69 runs scored, 22 doubles and 12 triples over 111 contests.
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Tim Tawa ARI LF
Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Clubs homer Wednesday3h ago
Tawa went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.
Tawa has gone 7-for-20 with two homers and five RBI over five games in August. It's a nice turnaround for the utility man, who ended July in an 0-for-15 skid. On the year, he's batting .232 with a .687 OPS, six homers, 26 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases over 170 plate appearances. Tawa has seen most of his time at first base lately, but he provided cover for a resting Nolan Arenado at third in Wednesday's contest.
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Mitch Bratt ARI SP
Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Shines in first win3h ago
Bratt (1-1) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Padres on Wednesday.
This was Bratt's longest start yet, and while he walked multiple batters for the third start in a row, he made up for it by giving the Padres little to hit. The nine strikeouts matched his total from his previous three outings combined. Bratt's performance early in his big-league career has been acceptable -- he has a 3.90 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB through 27.2 innings over six starts, but he will need to cut down on the walks to find long-term success. The 23-year-old rookie is tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Rockies. Bratt is likely competing with Kohl Drake for the last spot in the rotation when Michael Soroka (glute) returns from the injured list.
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Dillon Brooks PHO SF
Suns' Dillon Brooks: Agrees to three-year extension7h ago
Brooks agreed to a three-year, $73 million extension with the Suns on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Despite appearing in only 56 regular-season games in 2025-26, Brooks had a fantastic campaign, averaging a career-high 20.2 points along with 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest. He's not the most efficient shooter. However, the 30-year-old is capable of producing on both ends of the floor while also providing leadership and toughness. Brooks should continue to be a vital piece of the Suns' long-term plans, so he could see more minutes than ever in 2026-27. He has an excellent opportunity to match or surpass his production from last season, especially if Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Mark Williams can't stay off the injury report.
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JD Davison HOU PG
JD Davison: Cut loose by Rockets11h ago
The Rockets are waiving Davison on Wednesday, per Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle.
Houston originally exercised the team option on Davison's contract in June, but the team has since had a change of heart in keeping him around. Assuming he clears waivers, Davison will be free to sign elsewhere, likely on either an Exhibit 10 deal or a two-way contract.
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Tyler Bilodeau BKN PF
Nets' Tyler Bilodeau: Set to serve as two-way player13h ago
Bliodeau's (rest) first NBA season is set to come as a two-way player in 2026-27.
The Nets grabbed Bliodeau in the second round of the draft earlier this summer and quickly signed the rookie to a two-way contract thereafter. That said, the 22-year-old figures to spend most his time developing with the G League's Long Island Nets and is likely to have a hard time mustering much fantasy relevance in 2026-27.
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Chaney Johnson BKN SG
Nets' Chaney Johnson: Set for second year with Nets13h ago
Johnson (rest) is getting ready to reprise his role as a two-way player for Brooklyn in 2026-27.
Johnson signed a two-way contract with the Nets in June after occupying a two-way roster spot with the club a year ago. Such a role leaves Johnson more likely to begin the new season as a featured part of the G League's Long Island Nets as opposed to the NBA squad, unless injuries strike the parent team at some point between training camp and the regular season.
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Drake Powell BKN SG
Nets' Drake Powell: Searching for better results13h ago
Powell (rest) is looking to improve this season following a poor rookie campaign in 2025-26.
Powell struggled to make an impression on either end of the floor during his rookie year, averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game while shooting just 40.2 percent from the floor over 63 regular-season appearances (24 starts) in 2025-26. While it appears unlikely he'll start the new year in the first unit, Powell should at least have a leg up on veterans Keon Ellis and Terance Mann for Brooklyn's backup role at shooting guard before training camp kicks off in September.
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Terance Mann BKN SG
Nets' Terance Mann: Role uncertain for 2026-2714h ago
Mann (knee) is unlikely to begin the 2026-27 season as a starter and appears to be buried on the depth chart.
Mann started 51 of his 63 regular-season appearances during his first year with the Nets in 2025-26, but he's all but certain to begin the new campaign as a reserve instead. Brooklyn drafted Mikel Brown in the first round this summer and is also set to get Egor Demin back in the mix, potentially leaving Mann behind Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore (foot) in a position to fight for scraps with Keon Ellis off the bench.
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Amir Miftakhov CAR G
Amir Miftakhov: Heading to KHL17h ago
Miftakhov signed a two-year contract with the KHL's Shanghai Dragons on Wednesday.
Miftakhov had a 3.25 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 28 regular-season outings with AHL Chicago in 2025-26. Although the 26-year-old hasn't played for Shanghai before, he has spent parts of five seasons in the KHL. Most recently, he posted a 2.18 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances with KHL Kazan.
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Brad Hunt COL D
Brad Hunt: Officially retires2d ago
Hunt will hang up his skates and call it a career; he announced Tuesday.
Hunt spent last season with Sport Vaasa overseas, logging 25 points in 53 games for the Swedish club. Over his career, the 37-year-old forward saw action in 288 regular-season games for the Wild, Oilers, Golden Knights, Canucks, Avalanche, Blues and Predators. In those outings, Hunt racked up 26 goals and 60 assists.
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Maksymilian Szuber MON D
Canadiens' Maksymilian Szuber: Inks one-year contract3d ago
Szuber signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Monday.
Szuber produced 11 goals, 27 points and 67 PIM across 65 regular-season appearances for AHL Tucson in 2025-26. The 23-year-old Szuber will probably begin the 2026-27 campaign with AHL Laval after the Canadiens acquired him from Utah on June 29 in exchange for Joshua Roy.
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Tomas Nosek FLA LW
Tomas Nosek: Returning to Czechia5d ago
Nosek signed a contract with HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga on Friday.
Nosek came up through Pardubice's system during his developmental years. That led to him playing in 514 career NHL regular-season games, earning 47 goals and 73 assists, as well as 17 points in 68 playoff contests. Nosek was a Stanley Cup champion in 2025 with the Panthers. While he'll continue playing in his native Czechia, the 33-year-old is unlikely to make his way back to the NHL in the future.
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Collin Graf SJ RW
Sharks' Collin Graf: Inks three-year deal6d ago
Graf signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract extension with the Sharks on Friday.
Graf was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He reached an agreement with the Sharks two days after linemate Macklin Celebrini signed a long-term extension. Graf made a career-high 81 regular-season appearances with San Jose in 2025-26, logging 21 goals, 25 assists, 88 hits, 48 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 16:27 of ice time per game.
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Tommy Novak PIT C
Penguins' Thomas Novak: Secures three-year extension6d ago
Novak agreed to terms on a three-year, $13.95 million contract extension with Pittsburgh on Friday.
With his extension, Novak will be locked up with the Penguins through the 2029-30 season while carrying an annual cap hit of just $4.65 million. The 29-year-old winger was a little hot and cold last year, racking up 31 points in the first 56 games, but struggled after the Olympic break, managing just 13 points in the final 32 contests, including the playoffs. Additionally, Novak ended the year having scored just once in 22 outings during that stretch. Still, Novak is set to step into the second-line center role for the Penguins ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, though youngster Ben Kindel figures to be knocking on the door for a spot in the top six.