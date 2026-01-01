Player News
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AJ Dybantsa WAS SF
Wizards' AJ Dybantsa: All set for rookie season13h ago
Dybantsa (rest) will be competing for a starting role during training camp this fall.
After Dybantsa went first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, there's a good chance the Wizards will want to showcase him in the first unit immediately. That said, Bilal Coulibaly was a full-time starter a year ago, and Washington also has incumbent veteran Khris Middleton on the roster. Regardless, Dybantsa finds himself in a rather favorable situation playing alongside veteran stars Trae Young (quad) and Anthony Davis (finger).
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Will Riley WAS SF
Wizards' Will Riley: Lined up for bench role14h ago
Riley has more competition for playing time with the Wizards in 2026-27.
Riley will suit up for a new-look Washington squad this year, one that doesn't closely resemble the 2025-26 late-season bunch nearly at all. All of Trae Young (quad), Anthony Davis (finger), AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr (foot) weren't part of the team's lineup to close last season but are set to make up the starting five for 2026-27, likely leaving Riley to contend with Khris Middleton and Bilal Coulibaly for minutes in the second unit.
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Tre Johnson WAS SG
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Role change likely for 2026-2714h ago
Johnson (rest) is likely to revert to a bench role to open 2026-27 after finishing last season as a starter.
The Wizards are set to send out a new starting lineup this year, now headlined by veteran stars Trae Young (quad) and Anthony Davis (finger) as well as rookie No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, and they're also set to get Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr (foot) back in the fold. Washington does have a rather thin backcourt behind Young and George, however, so both Johnson and Bub Carrington should remain involved to a significant extent off the bench in 2026-27.
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Tristan Vukcevic WAS PF
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Becomes buried on depth chart14h ago
Vukcevic (knee) is unlikely to have a significant role to begin the 2026-27 season.
The Wizards didn't have Anthony Davis (finger) or Alex Sarr (foot) available late last year, allowing Vukcevic to make a career-high 12 starts. This time around, however, Washington boasts a revamped frontcourt that is not only set to feature Davis and Sarr, but it also includes Deandre Ayton as a new face down low. As a result, Vukcevic is likely to be hard-pressed to squeeze into the Opening Night rotation.
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Darryn Peterson UTA PG
Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Gearing up for rookie campaign14h ago
Peterson (rest) is set to compete for a starting role during training camp in the fall.
The rookie No. 2 overall pick has Ace Bailey to overcome for the top spot at shooting guard with the Jazz. Whether he starts or comes off the bench right off the bat, Peterson is certainly primed for a significant role for Utah in 2026-27. Over five Summer League appearances, the 19-year-old stood out with averages of 23.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.
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Ace Bailey UTA SG
Jazz's Ace Bailey: Could be looking at new role14h ago
Bailey's (back) role is undetermined heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
The addition of No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson may leave Bailey without a spot in Utah's starting lineup to begin the new year. The Jazz are also getting Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen back in the lineup after the two stars sat out the final stretch of a losing season in 2025-26. Bailey began to blossom late last year, averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in 23 regular-season appearances (all starts) after the All-Star break, so he should have a chance to battle with Peterson for an Opening Night starting position.
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Maxime Raynaud SAC C
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Penciled in as No. 2 center17h ago
Raynaud enters his second NBA season after flashing intriguing offensive versatility during his rookie campaign.
The seven-footer can stretch the floor and facilitate from the frontcourt, giving Sacramento a unique developmental option. However, as long as Domantas Sabonis is in town, Raynaud will likely be competing for reserve minutes. Another year of development could help Raynaud carve out a consistent role in the Kings' rotation, and if he continues to impress, the Kings may be more willing to part ways with Sabonis.
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Dylan Cardwell SAC C
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: To compete for role17h ago
Cardwell returns to Sacramento after spending last season with the organization, giving him a leg up in the battle for frontcourt minutes entering training camp.
The big man provides size, rebounding and rim protection, though he'll likely be competing for a reserve role behind Domantas Sabonis and Maxime Raynaud. Across 44 regular-season games in 2025-26, Cardwell averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.6 minutes per contest.
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Trey Jemison TOR C
Raptors' Trey Jemison: Lands two-way deal with Raptors2d ago
The Raptors announced Wednesday they've signed Jemison to a two-way contract.
Jemison had previously been an unrestricted free agent after the Knicks declined to tender him a qualifying offer earlier this offseason. The big man is preparing for his fourth NBA season ahead of 2026-27, but most of his playing time is likely to come with the G League's Raptors 905.
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Derik Queen NO C
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Could see bigger role2d ago
Queen impressed during his rookie campaign despite missing time early in the season due to a wrist injury, flashing the versatile offensive skills that made him a lottery pick.
Queen posted several standout performances, including the first 30-point triple-double by a rookie center in NBA history. Queen should compete for an even larger frontcourt role in 2026-27 as one of New Orleans' top young building blocks.
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Yves Missi NO C
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Key reserve in 2025-262d ago
Missi (hand) continued to play a meaningful role in New Orleans' frontcourt during his second NBA season, averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 66 regular-season appearances.
The 22-year-old remains one of the Pelicans' top young interior defenders, and New Orleans has reportedly rebuffed trade interest from multiple teams this offseason, underscoring how highly the organization values him. Although he'll continue competing for frontcourt minutes alongside Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan, Missi should remain an important part of the center rotation entering 2026-27.
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Alperen Sengun HOU C
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Primed for another big year2d ago
Sengun continued his ascent as one of the league's premier offensive centers during the 2025-26 campaign, serving as Houston's primary facilitator in the frontcourt while forming an elite partnership with Kevin Durant.
Sengun's combination of interior scoring, rebounding and passing remained the foundation of the Rockets' halfcourt offense throughout the regular season. With Houston returning most of its rotation, Sengun's role should remain virtually unchanged entering 2026-27.
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Tristan Vukcevic WAS PF
Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Becomes buried on depth chart14h ago
Vukcevic (knee) is unlikely to have a significant role to begin the 2026-27 season.
The Wizards didn't have Anthony Davis (finger) or Alex Sarr (foot) available late last year, allowing Vukcevic to make a career-high 12 starts. This time around, however, Washington boasts a revamped frontcourt that is not only set to feature Davis and Sarr, but it also includes Deandre Ayton as a new face down low. As a result, Vukcevic is likely to be hard-pressed to squeeze into the Opening Night rotation.
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Kyle Filipowski UTA PF
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Reduced role likely on tap15h ago
Filipowski (back) is likely to settle for a bench role to begin 2026-27 after ending last season as a starter.
Filipowski filled the void left behind by Jusuf Nurkic, who underwent season-ending nose surgery in February, but the Jazz are expected to get reinforcements for Opening Night. Nurkic is the early favorite to start at center. Utah also added Jaxson Hayes to the frontcourt mix, and Jaren Jackson (knee) figures to be healthy when training camp opens this fall, leaving Filipowski with plenty of obstacles to climb to maintain fantasy relevance in 2026-27.
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Jarace Walker IND PF
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Makes strides in third season17h ago
Walker took another step forward during his third NBA season, earning a larger role in Indiana's rotation thanks to his defensive versatility and improving offensive game.
The 2023 lottery pick remains one of the Pacers' most intriguing young forwards and could continue seeing increased opportunities as his development progresses. He enters 2026-27 positioned to remain a key member of Indiana's frontcourt rotation.
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Pascal Siakam IND PF
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Bright spot in tough season18h ago
Siakam remained one of Indiana's most productive players in 2025-26, providing consistent scoring, rebounding and veteran leadership during a rebuilding campaign.
The four-time All-Star can now look forward to complementing a returning Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) as the Pacers' top frontcourt option and should remain heavily involved offensively. Indiana made no significant offseason additions that would impact Siakam's workload heading into 2026-27, and the fact that Indiana is projected to be competitive is great news for his outlook.
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Tyler Bilodeau BKN PF
Nets' Tyler Bilodeau: Set to serve as two-way player2d ago
Bliodeau's (rest) first NBA season is set to come as a two-way player in 2026-27.
The Nets grabbed Bliodeau in the second round of the draft earlier this summer and quickly signed the rookie to a two-way contract thereafter. That said, the 22-year-old figures to spend most his time developing with the G League's Long Island Nets and is likely to have a hard time mustering much fantasy relevance in 2026-27.
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Danny Wolf BKN PF
Nets' Danny Wolf: Lesser role incoming2d ago
Wolf (rest) is ticketed for a reserve role in 2026-27 after the Nets acquired Julius Randle from Minnesota earlier this offseason.
Wolf closed last season as a starter while the Nets gradually began shutting down most of their key players, but the 2025 first-rounder might even struggle for a significant Opening Night role in 2026-27. Not only did Brooklyn add Randle as its starting power forward, but the team also signed Moritz Wagner and drafted Joshua Jefferson to further upgrade the frontcourt.
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AJ Dybantsa WAS SF
Wizards' AJ Dybantsa: All set for rookie season13h ago
Dybantsa (rest) will be competing for a starting role during training camp this fall.
After Dybantsa went first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, there's a good chance the Wizards will want to showcase him in the first unit immediately. That said, Bilal Coulibaly was a full-time starter a year ago, and Washington also has incumbent veteran Khris Middleton on the roster. Regardless, Dybantsa finds himself in a rather favorable situation playing alongside veteran stars Trae Young (quad) and Anthony Davis (finger).
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Will Riley WAS SF
Wizards' Will Riley: Lined up for bench role14h ago
Riley has more competition for playing time with the Wizards in 2026-27.
Riley will suit up for a new-look Washington squad this year, one that doesn't closely resemble the 2025-26 late-season bunch nearly at all. All of Trae Young (quad), Anthony Davis (finger), AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr (foot) weren't part of the team's lineup to close last season but are set to make up the starting five for 2026-27, likely leaving Riley to contend with Khris Middleton and Bilal Coulibaly for minutes in the second unit.
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Cody Williams UTA SF
Jazz's Cody Williams: Ticketed for bench role15h ago
Williams (illness) is in line to compete for a reserve role during training camp this fall.
Williams closed last season as a starter for a Jazz team that was looking ahead to 2026-27, but they should have most of their key players healthy for Opening Night and added Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Williams, who started a career-high 41 regular-season games a year ago, failed to stand out in any one particular area, averaging 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.3 minutes per game in 2025-26.
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Aaron Nesmith IND SF
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Looking to rebound in 2026-2718h ago
Nesmith continued to establish himself as one of Indiana's most valuable two-way wings during the 2025-26 season, but injuries limited him to 45 regular-season appearances.
Nesmith's combination of three-point shooting, defensive versatility and energy made him an ideal fit alongside the Pacers' core. With Indiana largely standing pat this offseason, Nesmith should continue to occupy a prominent role in the starting lineup. In 2025-26, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 dimes and 2.3 three-pointers for a shorthanded Pacers squad.
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Dillon Brooks PHO SF
Suns' Dillon Brooks: Agrees to three-year extension1d ago
Brooks agreed to a three-year, $73 million extension with the Suns on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Despite appearing in only 56 regular-season games in 2025-26, Brooks had a fantastic campaign, averaging a career-high 20.2 points along with 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest. He's not the most efficient shooter. However, the 30-year-old is capable of producing on both ends of the floor while also providing leadership and toughness. Brooks should continue to be a vital piece of the Suns' long-term plans, so he could see more minutes than ever in 2026-27. He has an excellent opportunity to match or surpass his production from last season, especially if Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Mark Williams can't stay off the injury report.
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Trey Murphy III NO SF
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Another big season ahead2d ago
Murphy (ankle) continued his emergence as one of New Orleans' top offensive weapons before injuries interrupted another strong campaign.
Murphy's combination of three-point shooting, athleticism and secondary shot creation should once again make him a featured option alongside Zion Williamson. Murphy has averaged at least 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in back-to-back seasons, but he's made more than 66 regular-season appearances only once in his past five years.
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Tre Johnson WAS SG
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Role change likely for 2026-2714h ago
Johnson (rest) is likely to revert to a bench role to open 2026-27 after finishing last season as a starter.
The Wizards are set to send out a new starting lineup this year, now headlined by veteran stars Trae Young (quad) and Anthony Davis (finger) as well as rookie No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, and they're also set to get Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr (foot) back in the fold. Washington does have a rather thin backcourt behind Young and George, however, so both Johnson and Bub Carrington should remain involved to a significant extent off the bench in 2026-27.
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Ace Bailey UTA SG
Jazz's Ace Bailey: Could be looking at new role14h ago
Bailey's (back) role is undetermined heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
The addition of No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson may leave Bailey without a spot in Utah's starting lineup to begin the new year. The Jazz are also getting Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen back in the lineup after the two stars sat out the final stretch of a losing season in 2025-26. Bailey began to blossom late last year, averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in 23 regular-season appearances (all starts) after the All-Star break, so he should have a chance to battle with Peterson for an Opening Night starting position.
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Nique Clifford SAC SG
Kings' Nique Clifford: Could see larger role17h ago
Clifford enters his second NBA season after showing flashes as a versatile two-way wing during his rookie campaign.
His ability to defend multiple positions and contribute as a rebounder should keep him in the mix for rotation minutes, though Sacramento's wing depth could make consistent playing time difficult to secure. Continued improvement as a perimeter shooter would go a long way toward expanding his role in 2026-27 after he hit 33.3 percent from beyond the arc over 75 regular-season games as a rookie.
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Ben Sheppard IND SG
Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Plays key role for Pacers17h ago
Sheppard continued to provide valuable depth on the wing during the 2025-26 campaign, carving out minutes with his perimeter shooting and defensive effort.
Although Indiana's veteran core limits his offensive opportunities, the organization continues to value his ability to play within the system. Sheppard's role could be reduced entering the 2026-27 season, however, as the Pacers will be getting Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) back in the mix.
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Chaney Johnson BKN SG
Nets' Chaney Johnson: Set for second year with Nets2d ago
Johnson (rest) is getting ready to reprise his role as a two-way player for Brooklyn in 2026-27.
Johnson signed a two-way contract with the Nets in June after occupying a two-way roster spot with the club a year ago. Such a role leaves Johnson more likely to begin the new season as a featured part of the G League's Long Island Nets as opposed to the NBA squad, unless injuries strike the parent team at some point between training camp and the regular season.
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Drake Powell BKN SG
Nets' Drake Powell: Searching for better results2d ago
Powell (rest) is looking to improve this season following a poor rookie campaign in 2025-26.
Powell struggled to make an impression on either end of the floor during his rookie year, averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game while shooting just 40.2 percent from the floor over 63 regular-season appearances (24 starts) in 2025-26. While it appears unlikely he'll start the new year in the first unit, Powell should at least have a leg up on veterans Keon Ellis and Terance Mann for Brooklyn's backup role at shooting guard before training camp kicks off in September.
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Darryn Peterson UTA PG
Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Gearing up for rookie campaign14h ago
Peterson (rest) is set to compete for a starting role during training camp in the fall.
The rookie No. 2 overall pick has Ace Bailey to overcome for the top spot at shooting guard with the Jazz. Whether he starts or comes off the bench right off the bat, Peterson is certainly primed for a significant role for Utah in 2026-27. Over five Summer League appearances, the 19-year-old stood out with averages of 23.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.
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Darius Acuff Jr. SAC PG
Kings' Darius Acuff: Could be involved right away17h ago
Acuff enters his rookie season with an opportunity to earn developmental minutes in Sacramento's backcourt after being selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.
The dynamic scoring guard could spend time learning behind the Kings' veteran guards while adjusting to the NBA game, but a starting role on Opening Night could be on the table. Acuff's long-term upside as a shot creator makes him one of Sacramento's top young prospects.
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T.J. McConnell IND PG
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Another productive campaign18h ago
McConnell continued to deliver steady production off the bench for Indiana during the 2025-26 campaign, serving as one of the league's most reliable reserve point guards.
The veteran remains an important source of playmaking and defensive intensity whenever he's on the floor, even in a limited role. With the Pacers returning much of their core, McConnell is expected to reprise his role as the team's primary backup point guard entering 2026-27, this time behind a returning Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).
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JD Davison HOU PG
JD Davison: Cut loose by Rockets1d ago
The Rockets are waiving Davison on Wednesday, per Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle.
Houston originally exercised the team option on Davison's contract in June, but the team has since had a change of heart in keeping him around. Assuming he clears waivers, Davison will be free to sign elsewhere, likely on either an Exhibit 10 deal or a two-way contract.
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Mikel Brown Jr. BKN PG
Nets' Mikel Brown: Ready for rookie year2d ago
Brown (rest) is primed for a significant role ahead of his rookie season in 2026-27.
The Nets chose Brown with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, so they likely have big plans in mind for the 20-year-old guard right away in 2026-27. Brown, who averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers per game over four Summer League appearances, is lined up to share Brooklyn's starting backcourt with Egor Demin.
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Ben Saraf BKN PG
Nets' Ben Saraf: Preparing for second season2d ago
Saraf (rest) is in line for a reserve role in 2026-27 after the Nets drafted Mikel Brown earlier this summer.
The 2025 first-rounder bookended his rookie campaign as a starter, but a bench role appears more likely to open this season now that Brown is in the fold and Egor Demin is healthy. Nolan Traore is recovering from offseason knee surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in the fall, so Saraf is set to battle with youngsters Traore and Drake Powell as well as veterans Keon Ellis and Terance Mann for playing time in the second unit.