LAC

SF

Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Trade remains on hold 4d ago

According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, the NBA's salary-cap circumvention investigation involving Leonard and the Clippers could extend into 2027 if the sides cannot agree on the findings or any proposed discipline.

The unresolved probe continues to delay Leonard's trade to Toronto, while the Clippers have maintained their innocence and are reportedly prepared to challenge any league-imposed penalties through arbitration. Adam Silver has publicly stated that he wants this investigation wrapped up prior to the 2026-27 season, so this will be a messy situation for fantasy managers to navigate until there's some clarity.