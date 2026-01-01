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Player News
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Luka Doncic LAL PG
Lakers' Luka Doncic: 'Healthy again'23h ago
Doncic (hamstring) recently stated he is "100% healthy again," Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Doncic suffered a hamstring strain on April 2, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2025-2026 regular season and the postseason. However, after taking a "real break from basketball" to rehab, the multi-time All-Star reports he is ready to go. Doncic came as close as ever to capturing his first MVP in 2025-26, averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes in 64 regular-season appearances. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Doncic could be just as productive this season, though durability has been an issue throughout his career.
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Naji Marshall DAL SG
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Signs extension with Dallas2d ago
Marshall (hip) signed a three-year, $52.2 million extension with the Mavericks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Marshall signed a three-year pact with Dallas in July 2024 and is now set to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old wing is coming off a career-best year in 2025-26, during which he averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor in 29.5 minutes per game across 74 regular-season appearances (47 starts).
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Jeremy Sochan NY SF
Trail Blazers' Jeremy Sochan: Inks deal with Portland3d ago
Sochan agreed to a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Sochan will join the Trail Blazers on a one-year pact after splitting time between the Spurs and Knicks during the 2025-26 campaign. The Baylor product appeared in 44 regular-season games between the two clubs, averaging 3.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 10.7 minutes per contest after averaging double-digit scoring marks in each of his first three NBA seasons. The 23-year-old forward will look to carve out a role off the bench and rediscover his form in Portland.
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Gary Payton II GS PG
Warriors' Gary Payton: Returning to Golden State3d ago
Payton agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Warriors on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Payton lingered on the open market, but he'll ultimately return to Golden State for his 11th NBA season. In 73 regular-season games last season, the 33-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.6 minutes per contest. Payton isn't likely to see significant usage during the 2026-27 campaign but will provide valuable veteran depth in the Warriors' backcourt.
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Kawhi Leonard LAC SF
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Trade remains on hold4d ago
According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, the NBA's salary-cap circumvention investigation involving Leonard and the Clippers could extend into 2027 if the sides cannot agree on the findings or any proposed discipline.
The unresolved probe continues to delay Leonard's trade to Toronto, while the Clippers have maintained their innocence and are reportedly prepared to challenge any league-imposed penalties through arbitration. Adam Silver has publicly stated that he wants this investigation wrapped up prior to the 2026-27 season, so this will be a messy situation for fantasy managers to navigate until there's some clarity.
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Keegan Murray SAC PF
Kings' Keegan Murray: Projected to start at four4d ago
Murray (ankle) is projected to start at power forward for the Kings in 2026-27, according to Kings beat writer Chris Watkins.
Watkins believes De'Andre Hunter will start at small forward next to Murray, with rookie Alex Karaban coming off the bench. Murray underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies in his left ankle back in May, though he's expected to be ready in time for training camp.
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Joel Embiid PHI C
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dip in usage possible5d ago
Embiid no longer projects to carry the same offensive burden after Philadelphia added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown while also bringing in Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and rookie Labaron Philon, according to Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers.
Although his scoring volume could dip slightly, the additional star power should allow Embiid to conserve energy and focus more on efficiency and defense, helping preserve his elite fantasy value when healthy. As always, Embiid's availability will be the biggest question mark given his lengthy injury history.
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Christian Koloko ATL C
Pelicans' Christian Koloko: Signing with New Orleans7d ago
Koloko agreed a one-year contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.
The journeyman center is set to compete for one of New Orleans' final roster spots during training camp in the fall. The Pelicans feature a crowded frontcourt, which could make it difficult for Koloko to stick around with the team past camp.
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Nate Bittle TOR C
Raptors' Nate Bittle: Won't play Sunday16d ago
Bittle won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, Zulfi Sheikh of Sportsnet reports.
Bittle was a late scratch for the Nuggets' Summer League finale. He'll finish the Las Vegas Summer League with averages of 9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game across four appearances.
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Moussa Cisse DAL C
Mavericks' Moussa Cisse: Sticking around in Dallas17d ago
Cisse will return to the Mavericks after Dallas matched the two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet he received from the Knicks on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Dallas wasted little time matching the Knicks' offer to keep Cisse in the fold, though the 6-foot-11 center will now occupy a standard roster spot after serving as a two-way player as a undrafted rookie in 2025-26. He appeared in 38 games at the NBA level last season, shooting 57.4 percent from the field while averaging 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.9 minutes per game. Cisse may have a tough time cracking the rotation with regularity in 2026-27 if Dereck Lively (foot) and Daniel Gafford are fully healthy. The Mavericks also acquired Santi Aldama and Morez Johnson earlier in the offseason and could also look to incorporate them at center.
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Tarris Reed Jr. SA C
Spurs' Tarris Reed: Won't suit up Saturday17d ago
Reed (rest) won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Reed will hit the inactive list for the Spurs' Summer League finale. The rookie first-rounder will finish the Las Vegas Summer League with averages of 7.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 23.1 minutes per game across three outings.
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Graham Ike NBADRAFT C
Warriors' Graham Ike: Double-doubles in SL win17d ago
Ike notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Saturday's 92-88 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals.
Ike turned in an efficient performance and tied for the team lead in scoring. The big man also paced all players in rebounds en route to his first Summer League double-double. Ike and the Warriors will now turn their focus to Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League Championship against the Grizzlies.
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Keegan Murray SAC PF
Kings' Keegan Murray: Projected to start at four4d ago
Murray (ankle) is projected to start at power forward for the Kings in 2026-27, according to Kings beat writer Chris Watkins.
Watkins believes De'Andre Hunter will start at small forward next to Murray, with rookie Alex Karaban coming off the bench. Murray underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies in his left ankle back in May, though he's expected to be ready in time for training camp.
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Chet Holmgren OKC PF
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: To have more responsibility5d ago
Holmgren could be in line for an even larger offensive role after Oklahoma City's offseason roster shakeup, according to Bryan Toporek of Forbes.
The Thunder moved Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort primarily for financial reasons, thinning the supporting cast around Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Holmgren should remain an elite fantasy option thanks to his combination of scoring efficiency, floor spacing and shot-blocking.
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Johni Broome LAC PF
Clippers' Johni Broome: Heading to LAC7d ago
The 76ers are trading Broome and a second-round pick to the Clippers for cash considerations Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
The purpose of the deal for Philadelphia is to allow the team to stay under both the first and second aprons while signing LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger). Broome offers the Clippers depth at center, but he's unlikely to begin the new year as part of Los Angeles' Opening Night rotation unless injuries strike the frontcourt.
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Draymond Green GS PF
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returning to Warriors7d ago
Green agreed to re-sign with the Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
After declining the player option on his previous contract earlier this summer, the longtime Warrior is now set for his 15th season with Golden State in 2026-27 following the negotiation of a new pact. Green is entering his age-36 campaign this coming season and appears to be in a state of decline, but he still showed the ability to chip in across the board in 2025-26. He started all 68 of his regular-season appearances, averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.
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Bam Adebayo MIA PF
Heat's Bam Adebayo: New frontcourt partner incoming7d ago
Adebayo's (back) fantasy outlook should remain strong after Miami acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, though his offensive role could shift alongside another high-usage frontcourt star, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel opines.
While Adebayo may sacrifice some scoring volume, Antetokounmpo's ability to collapse defenses should create more efficient scoring opportunities, and the duo projects to form one of the league's premier defensive frontcourts. Adebayo nursed a back issue to end the 2025-26 season, but he should be a full go for training camp.
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Jarred Vanderbilt LAL PF
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: May have larger path to minutes7d ago
Vanderbilt should continue to provide defensive value after LeBron James' exit from the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Despite James' absence, the arrivals of Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili give the Lakers additional options on the wing and in the frontcourt. While Vanderbilt's rebounding and defensive versatility remain valuable, increased competition for minutes could make it difficult for him to carve out a reliable fantasy role.
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Jeremy Sochan NY SF
Trail Blazers' Jeremy Sochan: Inks deal with Portland3d ago
Sochan agreed to a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Sochan will join the Trail Blazers on a one-year pact after splitting time between the Spurs and Knicks during the 2025-26 campaign. The Baylor product appeared in 44 regular-season games between the two clubs, averaging 3.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 10.7 minutes per contest after averaging double-digit scoring marks in each of his first three NBA seasons. The 23-year-old forward will look to carve out a role off the bench and rediscover his form in Portland.
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Kawhi Leonard LAC SF
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Trade remains on hold4d ago
According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, the NBA's salary-cap circumvention investigation involving Leonard and the Clippers could extend into 2027 if the sides cannot agree on the findings or any proposed discipline.
The unresolved probe continues to delay Leonard's trade to Toronto, while the Clippers have maintained their innocence and are reportedly prepared to challenge any league-imposed penalties through arbitration. Adam Silver has publicly stated that he wants this investigation wrapped up prior to the 2026-27 season, so this will be a messy situation for fantasy managers to navigate until there's some clarity.
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Toumani Camara POR SF
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Will play key role4d ago
Camara should continue to play a major role following Portland's trade for Ja Morant, according to Robert Ohman of Willamette Week.
The Trail Blazers have been reluctant to include Camara in trade discussions because of his defensive value, and he'll remain an important complementary piece alongside Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija. Camara's fantasy value should continue to be driven primarily by steals, rebounds and hustle stats in general.
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Jamir Watkins WAS SF
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Undergoes surgery for torn ACL5d ago
The Wizards announced Thursday that Watkins has undergone surgery for a torn ACL.
Watkins, a two-way player for the Wizards, suffered the injury during the Summer League. Although Washington has yet to offer a timetable for a return, a typical recovery time for the procedure is approximately 9-to-12 months. That leaves Watkins in serious jeopardy of missing most, if not all, of the 2026-27 season, and it remains to be seen if the team will stay committed to keeping him around on a two-way roster spot while he's injured.
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Ryan Dunn PHO SF
Suns' Ryan Dunn: Lined up for bench role this year5d ago
Dunn could be restricted to a reserve role next year after Phoenix acquired Miles Bridges from Charlotte this summer.
The Suns may have lost Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale this offseason, but they signed sharpshooter Luke Kennard in addition to receiving Bridges in a trade with the Hornets. Dunn opened 2025-26 as a starter before being phased out of Phoenix's rotation entirely during the playoffs, ultimately averaging a pedestrian 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 70 appearances (16 starts) during the regular season. Dunn figures to be battling for a bench role with the likes of Jordan Goodwin, Haywood Highsmith, Rasheer Fleming and perhaps even rookie first-rounder Koa Peat at training camp this fall.
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Dillon Brooks PHO SF
Suns' Dillon Brooks: New role on tap for 2026-27?5d ago
Brooks could play a different role next season after Phoenix acquired Miles Bridges from Charlotte this offseason.
There could be a crunch for usage in Phoenix's starting lineup in 2026-27, which wasn't the case particularly often for Brooks in 2025-26. The Suns landed Jalen Green in last summer's Kevin Durant trade as compensation for the loss of the future Hall of Famer, but Brooks capitalized with a career campaign, which may have come largely due to Green's inability to stay on the court consistently due to nagging hamstring injuries. Over 56 regular-season appearances, Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes per game but could be at risk of seeing those numbers drop now that Bridges is in the mix.
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Naji Marshall DAL SG
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Signs extension with Dallas2d ago
Marshall (hip) signed a three-year, $52.2 million extension with the Mavericks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Marshall signed a three-year pact with Dallas in July 2024 and is now set to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old wing is coming off a career-best year in 2025-26, during which he averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor in 29.5 minutes per game across 74 regular-season appearances (47 starts).
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Shaedon Sharpe POR SG
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: More competition coming4d ago
Sharpe could face increased competition for offensive opportunities after Portland acquired Ja Morant, according to Robert Ohman of Willamette Week.
Sharpe has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate as the Trail Blazers reshape their roster, though he can provide a scoring punch if he stays in Portland. His long-term upside remains intriguing, but Morant's arrival may cap his usage entering 2026-27.
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Deni Avdija POR SG
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: To remain heavily involved4d ago
Avdija's outlook remains bright despite Portland's acquisition of Ja Morant, according to Robert Ohman of Willamette Week.
Morant's arrival could reduce Avdija's on-ball responsibilities after his breakout campaign, but the Trail Blazers continue to view him as a foundational piece. Even if his usage declines slightly, Avdija's ability to contribute across every category should keep him among Portland's top fantasy options.
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Devin Booker PHO SG
Suns' Devin Booker: Suns add around him5d ago
Booker will be sharing a different starting lineup next year after the Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Hornets this summer.
The Suns have constructed a talented roster around their franchise centerpiece, now featuring Bridges as opposed to lower-usage options such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. Although Bridges could theoretically cut into Booker's ballhandling opportunities to an extent, the latter could experience a jump in efficiency after shooting 45.6 percent from the field last regular season, his lowest mark since 2017-18. Booker also shot just 33.0 percent from deep last regular season, his worst figure since 2018-19, and Bridges' presence could result in more open looks from downtown.
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Jalen Green PHO SG
Suns' Jalen Green: More competition for usage coming5d ago
Green could experience a downtick in usage next season after the Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Hornets this offseason.
Phoenix is welcoming in a new member of its starting lineup in 2026-27, with Bridges set to replace Royce O'Neale in that role. The Suns effectively replaced Grayson Allen with Luke Kennard, as both players profile similarly as three-point shooters, but Bridges poses a far greater risk to Green's usage than Kennard. Green still figures to slot in as the team's No. 2 scoring option behind Devin Booker, and the former will be looking to bounce back after averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per game over 32 regular-season appearances amid an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign.
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VJ Edgecombe PHI SG
76ers' VJ Edgecombe: New role incoming5d ago
Edgecombe could benefit from entering a veteran-laden environment after Philadelphia added LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers reports.
While touches may be harder to come by, Edgecombe will have less pressure to create offense immediately and should continue developing alongside one of the league's deepest rosters. Across 75 regular-season games in 2025-26, Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals.
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Luka Doncic LAL PG
Lakers' Luka Doncic: 'Healthy again'23h ago
Doncic (hamstring) recently stated he is "100% healthy again," Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Doncic suffered a hamstring strain on April 2, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2025-2026 regular season and the postseason. However, after taking a "real break from basketball" to rehab, the multi-time All-Star reports he is ready to go. Doncic came as close as ever to capturing his first MVP in 2025-26, averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes in 64 regular-season appearances. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Doncic could be just as productive this season, though durability has been an issue throughout his career.
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Gary Payton II GS PG
Warriors' Gary Payton: Returning to Golden State3d ago
Payton agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Warriors on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Payton lingered on the open market, but he'll ultimately return to Golden State for his 11th NBA season. In 73 regular-season games last season, the 33-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.6 minutes per contest. Payton isn't likely to see significant usage during the 2026-27 campaign but will provide valuable veteran depth in the Warriors' backcourt.
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Tyrese Maxey PHI PG
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Could see less usage5d ago
Maxey's role figures to evolve after Philadelphia assembled a star-studded roster featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers reports.
He may handle the ball less often than in recent seasons, but sharing the floor with multiple elite creators should improve the quality of Maxey's scoring opportunities and allow him to operate more efficiently as both a scorer and secondary playmaker. Maxey still projects to be an elite fantasy producer.
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Ajay Mitchell OKC PG
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Importance grows for Thunder5d ago
According to Bryan Toporek of Forbes, Oklahoma City's offseason roster shakeup opened additional opportunities for Mitchell (calf) and others in the backcourt after the departures of Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort.
Mitchell had a breakout campaign in his second NBA season and could earn a larger role in 2026-27. However, he'll still have to compete with Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain for consistent playing time. Mitchell's continued development as a secondary playmaker could determine whether he becomes a reliable fantasy contributor.
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Alex Caruso OKC PG
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Larger role incoming?5d ago
According to Bryan Toporek of Forbes, Oklahoma City's offseason salary-saving moves resulted in the departures of Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort.
Caruso's defensive versatility and championship experience should make him an even more valuable part of the Thunder's rotation, though he'll continue to share minutes with Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and rookie Jared McCain. Caruso's fantasy value should remain strongest in leagues that reward defensive production.
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Cason Wallace OKC PG
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Could see larger role5d ago
According to Bryan Toporek of Forbes, Oklahoma City's decision to trade Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort was driven largely by financial considerations, creating a larger opportunity for Wallace entering 2026-27.
Wallace has already established himself as one of the Thunder's top perimeter defenders, and he could take on a more prominent offensive role while continuing to split backcourt minutes with Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain. Wallace's all-around game will give him plenty of intrigue late in fantasy drafts.