2017 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Chris Towers' Bold Predictions, Award Picks, and late-round sleepers

Brief programming note: Due to some organizational changes, I won't be carrying quite as much weight in our Fantasy Basketball coverage this season. We'll still have you covered with waiver wire, start/sit, and other regular analysis, but I'll be focused more on big-picture stuff, like injuries and trades.

But I didn't want to go into the season without telling you where I stand. As always, if you have any lineup, trade or add/drop questions, feel free to hit me up on Twitter @CTowersCBS. With the first games of the season set to top off Tuesday night, I've still got a few drafts left. If you do too, I wish you the best of luck!

10 Bold Predictions

Chris Paul and James Harden average 20 assists per game

If we're gonna go with bold, we might as well make them bold. As far as I can tell, this has never happened in the NBA before. It's possible I'm missing some obvious pairing – I only got to the "I" section of the alphabet, with no duo coming close -- but this would be rarified air, no matter what. That's asking a lot.

But, we may have never seen two playmakers like this playing together in an offense that boosts numbers like this one. Harden averaged 11.2 assists per game last season, while Patrick Beverley put up 4.2 of his own. Chris Paul averaged 9.2 assists per game, while teammate Blake Griffin averaged 4.9 of his own. That's a far cry from 20 in both instances, but you're going to see the ball in one of these two guys' hands all 48 minutes this season.

They are two of the best playmakers in the league, and both are also capable shooters off the ball as well. There will be plenty of opportunities, and I'm expecting the kind of combined passing numbers from these two we haven't seen in a long time, if ever.

Three Bold Predictions about the 76ers

They might be the most interesting team in the league, so they'll get their own section:

Joel Embiid is a top-five Fantasy center (per game) … I'm not actually sure how bold this one is, given that Embiid was the No. 7 center on a per-game basis last season, according to BasketballMonster.com, despite playing just 25.4 minutes per game. In his first appearance of the preseason, he absolutely dominated the Nets, scoring 22 points in just 15 minutes. He has the upside to be the No. 1 player in all of Fantasy, but injuries and minutes limits will keep him from getting there this season. But, there might not be more than two centers I'd rather have on a per-game basis this season.



Ricky Rubio has the best season of his career

Rubio is already coming off his best season, when he averaged 11.1 points and 9.1 assists per game last season with the Timberwolves, but he seemed to take a big leap forward in the second half of the season when he put up 16.0 points and 10.5 assists per game after the All-Star break.

One downside of his move to Utah is that he will be playing in what is likely to be the slowest offense in the league, limiting his opportunities. However, he will also have the ball in his hands more in Utah than he did in Minnesota, where Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins often initiated the offense. Rubio still has his flaws, but the soon-to-be 27-year-old is poised for the best season of his up-and-down career.

Blake Griffin and Nikola Jokic are top 15 in assists

Last season, you needed 456 assists to get into the top-15 for the league, the number Nicolas Batum hit. Batum averaged 5.9 assists per game while missing five contests, so you would need 5.6 per game over 82. While 82 games aren't a realistic expectation for any player – especially Griffin – it just shows you the neighborhood they need to get to.

Jokic averaged 6.1 assists per game after the All-Star break and 5.3 as a starter overall, while Griffin's 4.9 per game over the past two seasons are actually down from his peak in 2014-15. However, with Paul teaming up with Harden, Griffin is likely the best play-making option on the Clippers, and he and Jokic have the opportunity to be that rarest breed of big men -- one who can go for a double-double and dish out assists like a point guard. If you can't grab one of the elite players at that position, building around these two is a good way around it.

Myles Turner joins the "Unicorn" Discussion

If you're not familiar with this trope, here's the briefest explanation possible: It's a term intended to define the new generation of never-before-seen big men: Kristaps Porzingis , Giannis Antetokounmpo , Jokic, Embiid, Towns. Each of these players may just be an all new NBA archetype.

Turner isn't totally unique. In a lot of ways, he's like a poor man's Porzingis. He's a solid shooter and rim protector, but doesn't stand out quite the same way Porzingis does, either on the box score or in the more visceral way that comes when you see someone who is 7-foot-3 move the way he does. However, Turner is going to keep taking on a bigger role in the Pacers' offense, and he has 20-10-2 upside, with potential for growth as a shooter too. That would require a big leap, but with Paul George gone, he's the new face of the franchise, and will get every chance to prove he deserves it.

Reggie Jackson is a top-10 point guard

Last season was a lost one for Jackson pretty much from the word go, as a knee injury kept him off the floor until December. He just never got his legs underneath him, and saw his numbers fall off across the board. He's been largely forgotten this season, going behind the likes of Lou Williams and Jeremy Lin in ADP, but he's just a year removed from averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. If he's healthy, Jackson has a chance to get there again, though the preseason saw him continue to deal with knee issues. He's a risk, but the upside is worth it once he starts slipping past the middle rounds.

Kemba Walker is a better Fantasy option than Kyrie Irving

Out of LeBron's shadow, expectations are going to be high for Irving in his first year in Boston. He showed off impressive playmaking chops last week against the Hornets, putting up 10 assists without a turnover in just 27 minutes, and if his assist numbers tick up, Irving has tons of upside and could crack the first-round discussion.

But Irving still must share play-making duties with Al Horford and Gordon Hayward in Boston, whereas Walker will open the season with almost no competition in the Hornets' offense. Nicolas Batum will miss a large chunk of the first half of the season recovering from an elbow injury, which will put even more of an onus on Walker to create. He upped his scoring to 23.2 points per game, but was second on the team in assists at 5.5 per game. Walker is entering his prime, and could be one of the best point guards in the league outside of that elite tier.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and DeMar DeRozan all hit 100-plus 3-pointers

Antetokounmpo hit 49 last season. Jokic hit 45. Davis hit 40. DeRozan hit just 33. That would be an awfully large jump in one offseason.

However, shooting remains what every team is in search of, and all four have already started to extend their range. DeRozan talked about shooting more 3-pointers this offseason, and we've been waiting for Antetokounmpo to become a reliable long-range threat for years. Is this the year it happens? Given the trends around the league, it's not a bad bet.

Some of my favorite late-round Fantasy sleepers

Caris LeVert (212 ADP at FantasyPros.com) … If not for foot injuries, he could have been a top-10 pick. LeVert averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per-36, and has Khris Middleton upside as he continues to find his way.



If not for foot injuries, he could have been a top-10 pick. LeVert averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per-36, and has upside as he continues to find his way. Taurean Prince (156) … Prince stepped up in the playoffs, averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 assists per game, and will be one of the Hawks' go-to players after another offseason of roster turnover.



Prince stepped up in the playoffs, averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 assists per game, and will be one of the Hawks' go-to players after another offseason of roster turnover. Norman Powell (196) … Powell might just be an injury away from a breakout because he put up 15.6 points and 1.6 3-pointers per game in 18 starts.



Powell might just be an injury away from a breakout because he put up 15.6 points and 1.6 3-pointers per game in 18 starts. Tyler Johnson (143) … If all Johnson does is repeat his 2016-17, when he averaged 13.7 points and 3.2 assists per game off the bench for the Heat, he's a steal in the last few rounds of the draft. And if Dion Waiters ' balky ankle -- he opted to avoid offseason surgery to repair it -- costs him significant time, Johnson could be a reliable starter all season.



If all Johnson does is repeat his 2016-17, when he averaged 13.7 points and 3.2 assists per game off the bench for the Heat, he's a steal in the last few rounds of the draft. And if ' balky ankle -- he opted to avoid offseason surgery to repair it -- costs him significant time, Johnson could be a reliable starter all season. Kris Dunn (158) … Dunn was awful as a rookie, and was an old rookie at that. So skepticism makes perfect sense. However, he has a great opportunity to play tons of minutes, and is a worthwhile gamble at his current ADP.



Dunn was awful as a rookie, and was an old rookie at that. So skepticism makes perfect sense. However, he has a great opportunity to play tons of minutes, and is a worthwhile gamble at his current ADP. Alec Burks (N/A) … Injuries have totally derailed Burks' career, limiting him to just 100 games over the last three seasons. However, he could help make up for the loss of Gordon Hayward.



Injuries have totally derailed Burks' career, limiting him to just 100 games over the last three seasons. However, he could help make up for the loss of Gordon Hayward. Dejounte Murray (222) … With Tony Parker hobbled, Patty Mills is likely to start for the Spurs at point guard. But we know what he is, and that's a steady shooter and not much else. Murray has tons of potential, and is worth snagging with your last pick.



With hobbled, is likely to start for the Spurs at point guard. But we know what he is, and that's a steady shooter and not much else. Murray has tons of potential, and is worth snagging with your last pick. Skal Labissiere (177) … Labissiere may come off the bench for the Kings in what is a weirdly crowded frontcourt, but after he averaged 13.3 points per game in April, he's worth betting on with a last-round pick.



Labissiere may come off the bench for the Kings in what is a weirdly crowded frontcourt, but after he averaged 13.3 points per game in April, he's worth betting on with a last-round pick. Jamal Murray (126) … Murray played through sports hernias for all 82 games last season, and still showed flashes of promise. If he's healthy, he could absolutely thrive in Denver's motion-heavy offense.



Murray played through sports hernias for all 82 games last season, and still showed flashes of promise. If he's healthy, he could absolutely thrive in Denver's motion-heavy offense. Milos Teodosic (141) … If you got extra points for how cool an assist looks, Teodosic would be a first-rounder. As is, he's a 30-year-old rookie who may be too much of a defensive sieve to log serious minutes. However, he did average 8.3 assists per-36 minutes in the preseason, and could be a cheap source of assists in the final rounds on Draft Day.



Award Picks

MVP: James Harden

Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons

Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert

Most Improved Player: Norman Powell

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams