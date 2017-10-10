2017 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Computer model says Isaiah Thomas, Josh Jackson likely to be busts

Before you draft your Fantasy Basketball team this year, you need to check out SportsLine's cheat sheets.



They are available for every major Fantasy Basketball site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks such as a trade, free agent signing, or injury, you'll have the latest rankings at your fingertips. They're driven by an advanced computer model with a proven fantasy track record.



The model's Fantasy Football rankings are off to a hot start too, nailing dud seasons from players who went high in drafts like Amari Cooper and Jay Ajayi , and their basketball rankings have even more surprises.



One huge Fantasy Basketball bust SportsLine is calling this season: Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas . IT has now joined LeBron James in Cleveland, and despite a hip injury that will cause him to miss at least two months, he still has an ADP in the fifth round.



However, SportsLine's cheat sheets have Thomas ranked similarly to Patrick Beverley (11th round), Kris Dunn (11th) and Tyler Ulis (14th). Don't waste a high pick on Thomas.



Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Phoenix Suns rookie forward Josh Jackson . This lottery selection is being plucked off fantasy draft boards in the ninth round. Rather than reach for this overrated rookie, SportsLine has 12th-rounder Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 14th-rounder Joe Johnson ranked virtually the same. Jackson may have upside, but don't reached for it.



Also, avoid Joel Embiid like the plague. He's recovering from knee surgery, but appears on track to play in the season-opener. Regardless, don't reach in the fourth round for Embiid like some drafters are. SportsLine says he'll perform similarly this season to Mason Plumlee , who you can get in the tenth.



SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name power forward to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Zach Randolph , LaMarcus Aldridge , and Julius Randle to have similar production.



