2017 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: LeBron James goes ahead of Stephen Curry, James Harden in our first mock draft
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy industry.
In most leagues, when you end up with the No. 1 pick, you've got a tough decision to make. But not this one.
In our first mock draft of the season, featuring friends from around the Fantasy industry, we decided to eschew turnovers, settling for an eight-category Rotisserie league. As a result, Andrew Joe Potter of theScore.com had an easy call to make at the top of the draft – Russell Westbrook, and his historic production.
In a nine-category league, Westbrook is a risky call at the top of the draft. But when you aren't penalized for turnovers, your options get a lot more obvious, as you get the 2017 MVP's historic triple-double abilities, without being penalized for all those pesky turnovers.
Of course, Westbrook isn't the obvious option at No. 1. By my count, there are five candidates for the No. 1 spot this season, and Mike Gallagher of Rotoworld.com might be the luckiest guy in the room, as one of them fell to him at No. 6. James Harden might lose some of his assist production with Chris Paul next to him, but his combination of efficiency, shooting, and playmaking still makes him an option at the top, and worthwhile option anywhere in the first half of the first round.
As for me, I didn't have the chance to pick at the top, so I had to settle for Nikola Jokic at No. 10. In retrospect, I might have preferred a safer option in Kawhi Leonard, but Jokic has showed unprecedented skills for a big man, coming off a season in which he averaged 17.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, with 97 combined blocks and steals and 42 3-pointers in 59 games after joining the starting lineup. If the 22-year-old sustains that, let alone builds on it, I've got an incredible centerpiece to build around.
Check out the rest of the draft below. This was an eight-category Roto draft, with points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, 3-pointers, field-goal percentage, and free-throw percentage. We play with PG, SG, SF, PF, C, G, F, three utility spots, and three bench spots.
The draft order is as follows:
1. Andrew Joe Potter, theScore.com
2. Alex Rikleen, RotoWire.com
3. Nick Whalen, RotoWire.com
4. Kyle McKeown, BasketballMonster.com
5. Alex Barutha, RotoWire.com
6. Mike Gallagher, Rotoworld.com
7. Aaron Bruski, Hoop-Ball.com
8. Joe Polito, CBSSports.com
9. Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire.com
10. Chris Towers, CBSSports.com, Senior Fantasy Editor
11. James Anderson, RotoWire.com
12. D.J. Trainor, RotoWire.com
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Andrew Joe Potter
|R. Westbrook PG OKC
|2
|Alex Rikleen
|G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
|3
|Nick Whalen
|K. Durant SF GS
|4
|Kyle McKeown
|K. Towns C MIN
|5
|Alex Barutha
|L. James SF CLE
|6
|Mike Gallagher
|J. Harden SG HOU
|7
|Aaron Bruski
|S. Curry PG GS
|8
|Joe Polito
|A. Davis PF NO
|9
|Joel Bartilotta
|J. Wall PG WAS
|10
|Chris Towers
|N. Jokic C DEN
|11
|James Anderson
|K. Leonard SF SA
|12
|D.J. Trainor
|D. Cousins PF NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|D.J. Trainor
|D. Lillard PG POR
|14
|James Anderson
|C. Paul PG HOU
|15
|Chris Towers
|J. Butler SF MIN
|16
|Joel Bartilotta
|P. George SF OKC
|17
|Joe Polito
|R. Gobert C UTA
|18
|Aaron Bruski
|M. Turner C IND
|19
|Mike Gallagher
|K. Irving PG BOS
|20
|Alex Barutha
|B. Griffin PF LAC
|21
|Kyle McKeown
|K. Porzingis PF NY
|22
|Nick Whalen
|D. Green PF GS
|23
|Alex Rikleen
|G. Hayward SF BOS
|24
|Andrew Joe Potter
|H. Whiteside C MIA
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Andrew Joe Potter
|K. Walker PG CHA
|26
|Alex Rikleen
|K. Thompson SG GS
|27
|Nick Whalen
|K. Lowry PG TOR
|28
|Kyle McKeown
|J. Embiid C PHI
|29
|Alex Barutha
|K. Love PF CLE
|30
|Mike Gallagher
|B. Beal SG WAS
|31
|Aaron Bruski
|C. McCollum SG POR
|32
|Joe Polito
|M. Conley PG MEM
|33
|Joel Bartilotta
|E. Bledsoe PG PHO
|34
|Chris Towers
|P. Millsap PF DEN
|35
|James Anderson
|D. DeRozan SG TOR
|36
|D.J. Trainor
|A. Wiggins SF MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|D.J. Trainor
|D. Booker SG PHO
|38
|James Anderson
|M. Gasol C MEM
|39
|Chris Towers
|K. Middleton SF MIL
|40
|Joel Bartilotta
|A. Horford C BOS
|41
|Joe Polito
|N. Batum SG CHA
|42
|Aaron Bruski
|O. Porter SF WAS
|43
|Mike Gallagher
|B. Lopez C LAL
|44
|Alex Barutha
|J. Nurkic C POR
|45
|Kyle McKeown
|R. Rubio PG UTA
|46
|Nick Whalen
|L. Ball PG LAL
|47
|Alex Rikleen
|D. Jordan C LAC
|48
|Andrew Joe Potter
|V. Oladipo SG IND
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Andrew Joe Potter
|C. Anthony SF NY
|50
|Alex Rikleen
|A. Drummond C DET
|51
|Nick Whalen
|G. Dragic PG MIA
|52
|Kyle McKeown
|D. Schroder PG ATL
|53
|Alex Barutha
|R. Rondo PG NO
|54
|Mike Gallagher
|A. Gordon SF ORL
|55
|Aaron Bruski
|J. Teague PG MIN
|56
|Joe Polito
|G. Hill PG SAC
|57
|Joel Bartilotta
|D. Russell PG BKN
|58
|Chris Towers
|B. Simmons SF PHI
|59
|James Anderson
|D. Favors PF UTA
|60
|D.J. Trainor
|N. Vucevic C ORL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|D.J. Trainor
|J. Randle PF LAL
|62
|James Anderson
|D. Smith PG DAL
|63
|Chris Towers
|J. Holiday PG NO
|64
|Joel Bartilotta
|L. Aldridge PF SA
|65
|Joe Polito
|T. Ariza SF HOU
|66
|Aaron Bruski
|G. Dieng PF MIN
|67
|Mike Gallagher
|M. Chriss PF PHO
|68
|Alex Barutha
|M. Fultz PG PHI
|69
|Kyle McKeown
|G. Harris SG DEN
|70
|Nick Whalen
|S. Ibaka PF TOR
|71
|Alex Rikleen
|E. Payton PG ORL
|72
|Andrew Joe Potter
|H. Barnes PF DAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Andrew Joe Potter
|T. Harris SF DET
|74
|Alex Rikleen
|J. Redick SG PHI
|75
|Nick Whalen
|N. Noel C DAL
|76
|Kyle McKeown
|J. Lin PG BKN
|77
|Alex Barutha
|I. Thomas PG CLE
|78
|Mike Gallagher
|J. Murray SG DEN
|79
|Aaron Bruski
|R. Covington SF PHI
|80
|Joe Polito
|D. Saric PF PHI
|81
|Joel Bartilotta
|R. Jackson PG DET
|82
|Chris Towers
|D. Gallinari SF LAC
|83
|James Anderson
|R. Hood SG UTA
|84
|D.J. Trainor
|T. Young PF IND
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|D.J. Trainor
|W. Cauley-Stein C SAC
|86
|James Anderson
|S. Adams C OKC
|87
|Chris Towers
|C. N'Dumba-Capela C HOU
|88
|Joel Bartilotta
|D. Howard C CHA
|89
|Joe Polito
|E. Fournier SG ORL
|90
|Aaron Bruski
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG NY
|91
|Mike Gallagher
|A. Bradley SG DET
|92
|Alex Barutha
|W. Chandler SF DEN
|93
|Kyle McKeown
|W. Hernangomez C NY
|94
|Nick Whalen
|K. Bazemore SG ATL
|95
|Alex Rikleen
|P. Beverley PG LAC
|96
|Andrew Joe Potter
|J. Valanciunas C TOR
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Andrew Joe Potter
|P. Gasol C SA
|98
|Alex Rikleen
|T. Waller-Prince SF ATL
|99
|Nick Whalen
|M. Brogdon PG MIL
|100
|Kyle McKeown
|J. Johnson PF MIA
|101
|Alex Barutha
|Z. LaVine SG CHI
|102
|Mike Gallagher
|T. Warren SF PHO
|103
|Aaron Bruski
|J. Crowder SF CLE
|104
|Joe Polito
|D. Collison PG IND
|105
|Joel Bartilotta
|R. Anderson PF HOU
|106
|Chris Towers
|E. Gordon SG HOU
|107
|James Anderson
|B. Hield SG SAC
|108
|D.J. Trainor
|W. Barton SG DEN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|D.J. Trainor
|T. Evans SF MEM
|110
|James Anderson
|J. Jackson SF PHO
|111
|Chris Towers
|R. Gay SF SA
|112
|Joel Bartilotta
|K. Dunn PG CHI
|113
|Joe Polito
|T. Johnson SG MIA
|114
|Aaron Bruski
|M. Gortat C WAS
|115
|Mike Gallagher
|R. Holmes C PHI
|116
|Alex Barutha
|D. Waiters SG MIA
|117
|Kyle McKeown
|M. Teodosic PG LAC
|118
|Nick Whalen
|B. Ingram SF LAL
|119
|Alex Rikleen
|D. Nowitzki C DAL
|120
|Andrew Joe Potter
|D. Wade SG CHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Andrew Joe Potter
|D. Dedmon C ATL
|122
|Alex Rikleen
|S. Labissiere PF SAC
|123
|Nick Whalen
|M. Williams PF CHA
|124
|Kyle McKeown
|B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
|125
|Alex Barutha
|C. Parsons SF MEM
|126
|Mike Gallagher
|L. Markkanen PF CHI
|127
|Aaron Bruski
|G. Monroe C MIL
|128
|Joe Polito
|R. Lopez C CHI
|129
|Joel Bartilotta
|L. Williams SG LAC
|130
|Chris Towers
|W. Matthews SG DAL
|131
|James Anderson
|D. Fox PG SAC
|132
|D.J. Trainor
|K. Caldwell-Pope SG LAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|D.J. Trainor
|J. Clarkson SG LAL
|134
|James Anderson
|A. Crabbe SG BKN
|135
|Chris Towers
|N. Mirotic PF CHI
|136
|Joel Bartilotta
|E. Ilyasova PF ATL
|137
|Joe Polito
|C. LeVert SF BKN
|138
|Aaron Bruski
|M. Smart SG BOS
|139
|Mike Gallagher
|B. Marjanovic C DET
|140
|Alex Barutha
|E. Kanter C OKC
|141
|Kyle McKeown
|M. Morris PF WAS
|142
|Nick Whalen
|J. Ingles SG UTA
|143
|Alex Rikleen
|S. Curry SG DAL
|144
|Andrew Joe Potter
|M. Morris PF BOS
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Andrew Joe Potter
|I. Smith PG DET
|146
|Alex Rikleen
|L. Stephenson SF IND
|147
|Nick Whalen
|J. Collins PF ATL
|148
|Kyle McKeown
|J. Richardson SG MIA
|149
|Alex Barutha
|Z. Randolph PF SAC
|150
|Mike Gallagher
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF CHA
|151
|Aaron Bruski
|T. Ulis PG PHO
|152
|Joe Polito
|D. Rose PG CLE
|153
|Joel Bartilotta
|T. Maker C MIL
|154
|Chris Towers
|D. Exum PG UTA
|155
|James Anderson
|A. Aminu PF POR
|156
|D.J. Trainor
|A. Roberson SF OKC
|Andrew Joe Potter
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|R. Westbrook PG OKC
|2
|24
|H. Whiteside C MIA
|3
|25
|K. Walker PG CHA
|4
|48
|V. Oladipo SG IND
|5
|49
|C. Anthony SF NY
|6
|72
|H. Barnes PF DAL
|7
|73
|T. Harris SF DET
|8
|96
|J. Valanciunas C TOR
|9
|97
|P. Gasol C SA
|10
|120
|D. Wade SG CHI
|11
|121
|D. Dedmon C ATL
|12
|144
|M. Morris PF BOS
|13
|145
|I. Smith PG DET
|Alex Rikleen
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
|2
|23
|G. Hayward SF BOS
|3
|26
|K. Thompson SG GS
|4
|47
|D. Jordan C LAC
|5
|50
|A. Drummond C DET
|6
|71
|E. Payton PG ORL
|7
|74
|J. Redick SG PHI
|8
|95
|P. Beverley PG LAC
|9
|98
|T. Waller-Prince SF ATL
|10
|119
|D. Nowitzki C DAL
|11
|122
|S. Labissiere PF SAC
|12
|143
|S. Curry SG DAL
|13
|146
|L. Stephenson SF IND
|Nick Whalen
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|K. Durant SF GS
|2
|22
|D. Green PF GS
|3
|27
|K. Lowry PG TOR
|4
|46
|L. Ball PG LAL
|5
|51
|G. Dragic PG MIA
|6
|70
|S. Ibaka PF TOR
|7
|75
|N. Noel C DAL
|8
|94
|K. Bazemore SG ATL
|9
|99
|M. Brogdon PG MIL
|10
|118
|B. Ingram SF LAL
|11
|123
|M. Williams PF CHA
|12
|142
|J. Ingles SG UTA
|13
|147
|J. Collins PF ATL
|Kyle McKeown
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|K. Towns C MIN
|2
|21
|K. Porzingis PF NY
|3
|28
|J. Embiid C PHI
|4
|45
|R. Rubio PG UTA
|5
|52
|D. Schroder PG ATL
|6
|69
|G. Harris SG DEN
|7
|76
|J. Lin PG BKN
|8
|93
|W. Hernangomez C NY
|9
|100
|J. Johnson PF MIA
|10
|117
|M. Teodosic PG LAC
|11
|124
|B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
|12
|141
|M. Morris PF WAS
|13
|148
|J. Richardson SG MIA
|Alex Barutha
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|L. James SF CLE
|2
|20
|B. Griffin PF LAC
|3
|29
|K. Love PF CLE
|4
|44
|J. Nurkic C POR
|5
|53
|R. Rondo PG NO
|6
|68
|M. Fultz PG PHI
|7
|77
|I. Thomas PG CLE
|8
|92
|W. Chandler SF DEN
|9
|101
|Z. LaVine SG CHI
|10
|116
|D. Waiters SG MIA
|11
|125
|C. Parsons SF MEM
|12
|140
|E. Kanter C OKC
|13
|149
|Z. Randolph PF SAC
|Mike Gallagher
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Harden SG HOU
|2
|19
|K. Irving PG BOS
|3
|30
|B. Beal SG WAS
|4
|43
|B. Lopez C LAL
|5
|54
|A. Gordon SF ORL
|6
|67
|M. Chriss PF PHO
|7
|78
|J. Murray SG DEN
|8
|91
|A. Bradley SG DET
|9
|102
|T. Warren SF PHO
|10
|115
|R. Holmes C PHI
|11
|126
|L. Markkanen PF CHI
|12
|139
|B. Marjanovic C DET
|13
|150
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF CHA
|Aaron Bruski
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Curry PG GS
|2
|18
|M. Turner C IND
|3
|31
|C. McCollum SG POR
|4
|42
|O. Porter SF WAS
|5
|55
|J. Teague PG MIN
|6
|66
|G. Dieng PF MIN
|7
|79
|R. Covington SF PHI
|8
|90
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG NY
|9
|103
|J. Crowder SF CLE
|10
|114
|M. Gortat C WAS
|11
|127
|G. Monroe C MIL
|12
|138
|M. Smart SG BOS
|13
|151
|T. Ulis PG PHO
|Joe Polito
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. Davis PF NO
|2
|17
|R. Gobert C UTA
|3
|32
|M. Conley PG MEM
|4
|41
|N. Batum SG CHA
|5
|56
|G. Hill PG SAC
|6
|65
|T. Ariza SF HOU
|7
|80
|D. Saric PF PHI
|8
|89
|E. Fournier SG ORL
|9
|104
|D. Collison PG IND
|10
|113
|T. Johnson SG MIA
|11
|128
|R. Lopez C CHI
|12
|137
|C. LeVert SF BKN
|13
|152
|D. Rose PG CLE
|Joel Bartilotta
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Wall PG WAS
|2
|16
|P. George SF OKC
|3
|33
|E. Bledsoe PG PHO
|4
|40
|A. Horford C BOS
|5
|57
|D. Russell PG BKN
|6
|64
|L. Aldridge PF SA
|7
|81
|R. Jackson PG DET
|8
|88
|D. Howard C CHA
|9
|105
|R. Anderson PF HOU
|10
|112
|K. Dunn PG CHI
|11
|129
|L. Williams SG LAC
|12
|136
|E. Ilyasova PF ATL
|13
|153
|T. Maker C MIL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|N. Jokic C DEN
|2
|15
|J. Butler SF MIN
|3
|34
|P. Millsap PF DEN
|4
|39
|K. Middleton SF MIL
|5
|58
|B. Simmons SF PHI
|6
|63
|J. Holiday PG NO
|7
|82
|D. Gallinari SF LAC
|8
|87
|C. N'Dumba-Capela C HOU
|9
|106
|E. Gordon SG HOU
|10
|111
|R. Gay SF SA
|11
|130
|W. Matthews SG DAL
|12
|135
|N. Mirotic PF CHI
|13
|154
|D. Exum PG UTA
|James Anderson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Leonard SF SA
|2
|14
|C. Paul PG HOU
|3
|35
|D. DeRozan SG TOR
|4
|38
|M. Gasol C MEM
|5
|59
|D. Favors PF UTA
|6
|62
|D. Smith PG DAL
|7
|83
|R. Hood SG UTA
|8
|86
|S. Adams C OKC
|9
|107
|B. Hield SG SAC
|10
|110
|J. Jackson SF PHO
|11
|131
|D. Fox PG SAC
|12
|134
|A. Crabbe SG BKN
|13
|155
|A. Aminu PF POR
|D.J. Trainor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Cousins PF NO
|2
|13
|D. Lillard PG POR
|3
|36
|A. Wiggins SF MIN
|4
|37
|D. Booker SG PHO
|5
|60
|N. Vucevic C ORL
|6
|61
|J. Randle PF LAL
|7
|84
|T. Young PF IND
|8
|85
|W. Cauley-Stein C SAC
|9
|108
|W. Barton SG DEN
|10
|109
|T. Evans SF MEM
|11
|132
|K. Caldwell-Pope SG LAL
|12
|133
|J. Clarkson SG LAL
|13
|156
|A. Roberson SF OKC
