2017 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Russell Westbrook goes at the top in 12-team H2H points mock draft
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook. It's the easy call.
There are advantages and disadvantages to every type of Fantasy league you play in, and you can see that in which spot you want to draft from.
Having the No. 1 pick always comes with advantages, but in Rotisserie leagues, those advantages are a bit muted. There is no obvious, slam-dunk No. 1 pick this year, and picking from four or five options always give you the chance to be wrong. That isn't a problem in points.
In H2H points leagues, you just take Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook was the No. 1 player in points in each of the last two seasons, and he led the league in Fantasy points per game in 2014 too. His activity level is unparalleled, and even if you think he is bound to regress after the Thunder brought in Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this offseason, but he has plenty of room to regress; he was more than 300 points ahead of the No. 2 player in 2016-17, and he cleared the No. 3 player by more than 1,000.
Getting the top pick in points makes for an easy call, and the edge Westbrook gives you is important, because the later rounds in points can get pretty ugly. With so few players playing 30-plus minutes these days, the talent pool is a lot shallower in this format. Volume matters so much in points, and there just aren't that many players who stand out in that regard.
It's easier to build useful depth in category-based leagues, so just hope you get the No. 1 pick and can build from there. Even with more help around him, Westbrook continues to stand out in this format. Lucky for me, I did have the top pick.
The scoring system for this league is: 1 point for each point, rebound, steal, and block; 2 points for each assist; -1 for each turnover.
Draft Order was as follows:
1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, CBSSports.com Fantasy
2. Kevin O'Brien, RotoWire.com
3. Alex Barutha, RotoWire.com
4. Oscar Heanue, RotoWire.com
5. Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire.com
6. Andre Snellings, RotoWire.com
7. Nick Whalen, RotoWire.com
8. Kyle McKeown, BasketballMonster.com
9. Mike Gallagher, Rotoworld.com
10. Riaz Dhanani, Hoop-Ball.com
11. Dan Besbris, Hoop-Ball.com
12. Aaron Bruski, Hoop-Ball.com
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Team 1
|R. Westbrook PG OKC
|2
|Team 2
|G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
|3
|Alex Barutha
|J. Harden SG HOU
|4
|Team 4
|L. James SF CLE
|5
|Joel Bartilotta
|K. Durant SF GS
|6
|ProfessorDrz
|A. Davis PF NO
|7
|Nick Whalen
|S. Curry PG GS
|8
|Kyle
|N. Jokic C DEN
|9
|Mike Gallagher
|J. Wall PG WAS
|10
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|K. Towns C MIN
|11
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|D. Cousins PF NO
|12
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|K. Leonard SF SA
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|J. Butler SF MIN
|14
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|D. Lillard PG POR
|15
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|C. Paul PG HOU
|16
|Mike Gallagher
|K. Irving PG BOS
|17
|Kyle
|B. Griffin PF LAC
|18
|Nick Whalen
|D. Green PF GS
|19
|ProfessorDrz
|K. Lowry PG TOR
|20
|Joel Bartilotta
|P. George SF OKC
|21
|Team 4
|D. DeRozan SG TOR
|22
|Alex Barutha
|K. Walker PG CHA
|23
|Team 2
|R. Gobert C UTA
|24
|Team 1
|G. Hayward SF BOS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Team 1
|K. Middleton SF MIL
|26
|Team 2
|H. Whiteside C MIA
|27
|Alex Barutha
|M. Gasol C MEM
|28
|Team 4
|D. Schroder PG ATL
|29
|Joel Bartilotta
|E. Bledsoe PG PHO
|30
|ProfessorDrz
|A. Drummond C DET
|31
|Nick Whalen
|C. McCollum SG POR
|32
|Kyle
|R. Rubio PG UTA
|33
|Mike Gallagher
|K. Porzingis PF NY
|34
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|M. Conley PG MEM
|35
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|J. Embiid C PHI
|36
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|M. Turner C IND
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|J. Teague PG MIN
|38
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|P. Millsap PF DEN
|39
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|G. Dragic PG MIA
|40
|Mike Gallagher
|B. Beal SG WAS
|41
|Kyle
|J. Nurkic C POR
|42
|Nick Whalen
|K. Love PF CLE
|43
|ProfessorDrz
|B. Simmons SF PHI
|44
|Joel Bartilotta
|D. Russell PG BKN
|45
|Team 4
|A. Horford C BOS
|46
|Alex Barutha
|D. Booker SG PHO
|47
|Team 2
|K. Thompson SG GS
|48
|Team 1
|N. Batum SG CHA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Team 1
|C. Anthony SF OKC
|50
|Team 2
|L. Ball PG LAL
|51
|Alex Barutha
|J. Holiday PG NO
|52
|Team 4
|V. Oladipo SG IND
|53
|Joel Bartilotta
|R. Jackson PG DET
|54
|ProfessorDrz
|I. Thomas PG CLE
|55
|Nick Whalen
|D. Jordan C LAC
|56
|Kyle
|E. Payton PG ORL
|57
|Mike Gallagher
|D. Smith PG DAL
|58
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|J. Randle PF LAL
|59
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|A. Wiggins SF MIN
|60
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|D. Wade SG CLE
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|G. Hill PG SAC
|62
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|B. Lopez C LAL
|63
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|H. Barnes PF DAL
|64
|Mike Gallagher
|A. Gordon SF ORL
|65
|Kyle
|J. Lin PG BKN
|66
|Nick Whalen
|R. Hood SG UTA
|67
|ProfessorDrz
|M. Fultz PG PHI
|68
|Joel Bartilotta
|R. Rondo PG NO
|69
|Team 4
|L. Aldridge PF SA
|70
|Alex Barutha
|B. Ingram SF LAL
|71
|Team 2
|N. Vucevic C ORL
|72
|Team 1
|D. Collison PG IND
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Team 1
|D. Gallinari SF LAC
|74
|Team 2
|O. Porter SF WAS
|75
|Alex Barutha
|D. Saric PF PHI
|76
|Team 4
|T. Young PF IND
|77
|Joel Bartilotta
|D. Howard C CHA
|78
|ProfessorDrz
|Z. LaVine SG CHI
|79
|Nick Whalen
|S. Ibaka PF TOR
|80
|Kyle
|T. Harris SF DET
|81
|Mike Gallagher
|W. Cauley-Stein C SAC
|82
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|J. Johnson PF MIA
|83
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|A. Bradley SG DET
|84
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG NY
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|W. Hernangomez C NY
|86
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|M. Brogdon PG MIL
|87
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|M. Gortat C WAS
|88
|Mike Gallagher
|M. Chriss PF PHO
|89
|Kyle
|G. Harris SG DEN
|90
|Nick Whalen
|E. Gordon SG HOU
|91
|ProfessorDrz
|Z. Randolph PF SAC
|92
|Joel Bartilotta
|D. Favors PF UTA
|93
|Team 4
|N. Noel C DAL
|94
|Alex Barutha
|D. Waiters SG MIA
|95
|Team 2
|D. Fox PG SAC
|96
|Team 1
|K. Dunn PG CHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Team 1
|T. Evans SF MEM
|98
|Team 2
|G. Dieng PF MIN
|99
|Alex Barutha
|T. Ariza SF HOU
|100
|Team 4
|M. Teodosic PG LAC
|101
|Joel Bartilotta
|J. Murray SG DEN
|102
|ProfessorDrz
|W. Chandler SF DEN
|103
|Nick Whalen
|M. Williams PF CHA
|104
|Kyle
|E. Kanter C NY
|105
|Mike Gallagher
|T. Warren SF PHO
|106
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|W. Barton SG DEN
|107
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|E. Fournier SG ORL
|108
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|M. Morris PF WAS
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|J. Green PF MEM
|110
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|N. Mirotic PF CHI
|111
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|M. Morris PF BOS
|112
|Mike Gallagher
|T. Waller-Prince SF ATL
|113
|Kyle
|R. Covington SF PHI
|114
|Nick Whalen
|R. Lopez C CHI
|115
|ProfessorDrz
|J. Clarkson SG LAL
|116
|Joel Bartilotta
|C. N'Dumba-Capela C HOU
|117
|Team 4
|L. Williams SG LAC
|118
|Alex Barutha
|L. Stephenson SF IND
|119
|Team 2
|J. Jackson SF PHO
|120
|Team 1
|J. Valanciunas C TOR
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Team 1
|T. Johnson SG MIA
|122
|Team 2
|W. Matthews SG DAL
|123
|Alex Barutha
|K. Bazemore SG ATL
|124
|Team 4
|E. Ilyasova PF ATL
|125
|Joel Bartilotta
|R. Anderson PF HOU
|126
|ProfessorDrz
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF CHA
|127
|Nick Whalen
|A. Crabbe SG BKN
|128
|Kyle
|S. Labissiere PF SAC
|129
|Mike Gallagher
|F. Ntilikina PG NY
|130
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|I. Smith PG DET
|131
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|P. Gasol C SA
|132
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|K. Caldwell-Pope SG LAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|D. Nowitzki C DAL
|134
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|B. Hield SG SAC
|135
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|G. Monroe C MIL
|136
|Mike Gallagher
|R. Hollis-Jefferson PF BKN
|137
|Kyle
|P. Beverley PG LAC
|138
|Nick Whalen
|J. Leuer PF DET
|139
|ProfessorDrz
|M. Plumlee C DEN
|140
|Joel Bartilotta
|J. Winslow SF MIA
|141
|Team 4
|J. Tatum SF BOS
|142
|Alex Barutha
|J. Ingles SG UTA
|143
|Team 2
|J. Redick SG PHI
|144
|Team 1
|R. Gay SF SA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Team 1
|B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
|146
|Team 2
|J. Crowder SF CLE
|147
|Alex Barutha
|T. Thompson C CLE
|148
|Team 4
|M. Smart SG BOS
|149
|Joel Bartilotta
|D. Rose PG CLE
|150
|ProfessorDrz
|E. Turner SF POR
|151
|Nick Whalen
|K. Faried PF DEN
|152
|Kyle
|J. Richardson SG MIA
|153
|Mike Gallagher
|D. Murray PG SA
|154
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|B. Bogdanovic SF IND
|155
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|C. Parsons SF MEM
|156
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|A. Aminu PF POR
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|J. Brown SG BOS
|158
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|A. Rivers SF LAC
|159
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|F. Kaminsky C CHA
|160
|Mike Gallagher
|B. Marjanovic C DET
|161
|Kyle
|S. Curry SG DAL
|162
|Nick Whalen
|C. Joseph PG IND
|163
|ProfessorDrz
|J. Johnson SF UTA
|164
|Joel Bartilotta
|D. Dedmon C ATL
|165
|Team 4
|S. Adams C OKC
|166
|Alex Barutha
|L. Markkanen PF CHI
|167
|Team 2
|M. Beasley PF NY
|168
|Team 1
|T. Maker C MIL
|Team 1
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|R. Westbrook PG OKC
|2
|24
|G. Hayward SF BOS
|3
|25
|K. Middleton SF MIL
|4
|48
|N. Batum SG CHA
|5
|49
|C. Anthony SF OKC
|6
|72
|D. Collison PG IND
|7
|73
|D. Gallinari SF LAC
|8
|96
|K. Dunn PG CHI
|9
|97
|T. Evans SF MEM
|10
|120
|J. Valanciunas C TOR
|11
|121
|T. Johnson SG MIA
|12
|144
|R. Gay SF SA
|13
|145
|B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
|14
|168
|T. Maker C MIL
|Team 2
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
|2
|23
|R. Gobert C UTA
|3
|26
|H. Whiteside C MIA
|4
|47
|K. Thompson SG GS
|5
|50
|L. Ball PG LAL
|6
|71
|N. Vucevic C ORL
|7
|74
|O. Porter SF WAS
|8
|95
|D. Fox PG SAC
|9
|98
|G. Dieng PF MIN
|10
|119
|J. Jackson SF PHO
|11
|122
|W. Matthews SG DAL
|12
|143
|J. Redick SG PHI
|13
|146
|J. Crowder SF CLE
|14
|167
|M. Beasley PF NY
|Alex Barutha
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Harden SG HOU
|2
|22
|K. Walker PG CHA
|3
|27
|M. Gasol C MEM
|4
|46
|D. Booker SG PHO
|5
|51
|J. Holiday PG NO
|6
|70
|B. Ingram SF LAL
|7
|75
|D. Saric PF PHI
|8
|94
|D. Waiters SG MIA
|9
|99
|T. Ariza SF HOU
|10
|118
|L. Stephenson SF IND
|11
|123
|K. Bazemore SG ATL
|12
|142
|J. Ingles SG UTA
|13
|147
|T. Thompson C CLE
|14
|166
|L. Markkanen PF CHI
|Team 4
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|L. James SF CLE
|2
|21
|D. DeRozan SG TOR
|3
|28
|D. Schroder PG ATL
|4
|45
|A. Horford C BOS
|5
|52
|V. Oladipo SG IND
|6
|69
|L. Aldridge PF SA
|7
|76
|T. Young PF IND
|8
|93
|N. Noel C DAL
|9
|100
|M. Teodosic PG LAC
|10
|117
|L. Williams SG LAC
|11
|124
|E. Ilyasova PF ATL
|12
|141
|J. Tatum SF BOS
|13
|148
|M. Smart SG BOS
|14
|165
|S. Adams C OKC
|Joel Bartilotta
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|K. Durant SF GS
|2
|20
|P. George SF OKC
|3
|29
|E. Bledsoe PG PHO
|4
|44
|D. Russell PG BKN
|5
|53
|R. Jackson PG DET
|6
|68
|R. Rondo PG NO
|7
|77
|D. Howard C CHA
|8
|92
|D. Favors PF UTA
|9
|101
|J. Murray SG DEN
|10
|116
|C. N'Dumba-Capela C HOU
|11
|125
|R. Anderson PF HOU
|12
|140
|J. Winslow SF MIA
|13
|149
|D. Rose PG CLE
|14
|164
|D. Dedmon C ATL
|ProfessorDrz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Davis PF NO
|2
|19
|K. Lowry PG TOR
|3
|30
|A. Drummond C DET
|4
|43
|B. Simmons SF PHI
|5
|54
|I. Thomas PG CLE
|6
|67
|M. Fultz PG PHI
|7
|78
|Z. LaVine SG CHI
|8
|91
|Z. Randolph PF SAC
|9
|102
|W. Chandler SF DEN
|10
|115
|J. Clarkson SG LAL
|11
|126
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF CHA
|12
|139
|M. Plumlee C DEN
|13
|150
|E. Turner SF POR
|14
|163
|J. Johnson SF UTA
|Nick Whalen
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Curry PG GS
|2
|18
|D. Green PF GS
|3
|31
|C. McCollum SG POR
|4
|42
|K. Love PF CLE
|5
|55
|D. Jordan C LAC
|6
|66
|R. Hood SG UTA
|7
|79
|S. Ibaka PF TOR
|8
|90
|E. Gordon SG HOU
|9
|103
|M. Williams PF CHA
|10
|114
|R. Lopez C CHI
|11
|127
|A. Crabbe SG BKN
|12
|138
|J. Leuer PF DET
|13
|151
|K. Faried PF DEN
|14
|162
|C. Joseph PG IND
|Kyle
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|N. Jokic C DEN
|2
|17
|B. Griffin PF LAC
|3
|32
|R. Rubio PG UTA
|4
|41
|J. Nurkic C POR
|5
|56
|E. Payton PG ORL
|6
|65
|J. Lin PG BKN
|7
|80
|T. Harris SF DET
|8
|89
|G. Harris SG DEN
|9
|104
|E. Kanter C NY
|10
|113
|R. Covington SF PHI
|11
|128
|S. Labissiere PF SAC
|12
|137
|P. Beverley PG LAC
|13
|152
|J. Richardson SG MIA
|14
|161
|S. Curry SG DAL
|Mike Gallagher
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Wall PG WAS
|2
|16
|K. Irving PG BOS
|3
|33
|K. Porzingis PF NY
|4
|40
|B. Beal SG WAS
|5
|57
|D. Smith PG DAL
|6
|64
|A. Gordon SF ORL
|7
|81
|W. Cauley-Stein C SAC
|8
|88
|M. Chriss PF PHO
|9
|105
|T. Warren SF PHO
|10
|112
|T. Waller-Prince SF ATL
|11
|129
|F. Ntilikina PG NY
|12
|136
|R. Hollis-Jefferson PF BKN
|13
|153
|D. Murray PG SA
|14
|160
|B. Marjanovic C DET
|@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|K. Towns C MIN
|2
|15
|C. Paul PG HOU
|3
|34
|M. Conley PG MEM
|4
|39
|G. Dragic PG MIA
|5
|58
|J. Randle PF LAL
|6
|63
|H. Barnes PF DAL
|7
|82
|J. Johnson PF MIA
|8
|87
|M. Gortat C WAS
|9
|106
|W. Barton SG DEN
|10
|111
|M. Morris PF BOS
|11
|130
|I. Smith PG DET
|12
|135
|G. Monroe C MIL
|13
|154
|B. Bogdanovic SF IND
|14
|159
|F. Kaminsky C CHA
|@danbesbris Hoop Ball
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Cousins PF NO
|2
|14
|D. Lillard PG POR
|3
|35
|J. Embiid C PHI
|4
|38
|P. Millsap PF DEN
|5
|59
|A. Wiggins SF MIN
|6
|62
|B. Lopez C LAL
|7
|83
|A. Bradley SG DET
|8
|86
|M. Brogdon PG MIL
|9
|107
|E. Fournier SG ORL
|10
|110
|N. Mirotic PF CHI
|11
|131
|P. Gasol C SA
|12
|134
|B. Hield SG SAC
|13
|155
|C. Parsons SF MEM
|14
|158
|A. Rivers SF LAC
|Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|K. Leonard SF SA
|2
|13
|J. Butler SF MIN
|3
|36
|M. Turner C IND
|4
|37
|J. Teague PG MIN
|5
|60
|D. Wade SG CLE
|6
|61
|G. Hill PG SAC
|7
|84
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG NY
|8
|85
|W. Hernangomez C NY
|9
|108
|M. Morris PF WAS
|10
|109
|J. Green PF MEM
|11
|132
|K. Caldwell-Pope SG LAL
|12
|133
|D. Nowitzki C DAL
|13
|156
|A. Aminu PF POR
|14
|157
|J. Brown SG BOS
