2017 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Russell Westbrook goes at the top in 12-team H2H points mock draft

When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook. It's the easy call.

NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets
Nobody can get or stay in front of Russell Westbrook -- in Fantasy or real life.  Thomas Shea / USA TODAY Sports

There are advantages and disadvantages to every type of Fantasy league you play in, and you can see that in which spot you want to draft from.

Having the No. 1 pick always comes with advantages, but in Rotisserie leagues, those advantages are a bit muted. There is no obvious, slam-dunk No. 1 pick this year, and picking from four or five options always give you the chance to be wrong. That isn't a problem in points.

In H2H points leagues, you just take Russell Westbrook

Westbrook was the No. 1 player in points in each of the last two seasons, and he led the league in Fantasy points per game in 2014 too. His activity level is unparalleled, and even if you think he is bound to regress after the Thunder brought in Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this offseason, but he has plenty of room to regress; he was more than 300 points ahead of the No. 2 player in 2016-17, and he cleared the No. 3 player by more than 1,000.

Getting the top pick in points makes for an easy call, and the edge Westbrook gives you is important, because the later rounds in points can get pretty ugly. With so few players playing 30-plus minutes these days, the talent pool is a lot shallower in this format. Volume matters so much in points, and there just aren't that many players who stand out in that regard.

It's easier to build useful depth in category-based leagues, so just hope you get the No. 1 pick and can build from there. Even with more help around him, Westbrook continues to stand out in this format. Lucky for me, I did have the top pick. 

The scoring system for this league is: 1 point for each point, rebound, steal, and block; 2 points for each assist; -1 for each turnover.

Draft Order was as follows: 

1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, CBSSports.com Fantasy
2. Kevin O'Brien, RotoWire.com
3. Alex Barutha, RotoWire.com
4. Oscar Heanue, RotoWire.com
5. Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire.com
6. Andre Snellings, RotoWire.com
7. Nick Whalen, RotoWire.com
8. Kyle McKeown, BasketballMonster.com 
9. Mike Gallagher, Rotoworld.com 
10. Riaz Dhanani, Hoop-Ball.com 
11. Dan Besbris, Hoop-Ball.com
12. Aaron Bruski, Hoop-Ball.com

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Team 1 R. Westbrook PG OKC
2 Team 2 G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
3 Alex Barutha J. Harden SG HOU
4 Team 4 L. James SF CLE
5 Joel Bartilotta K. Durant SF GS
6 ProfessorDrz A. Davis PF NO
7 Nick Whalen S. Curry PG GS
8 Kyle N. Jokic C DEN
9 Mike Gallagher J. Wall PG WAS
10 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com K. Towns C MIN
11 @danbesbris Hoop Ball D. Cousins PF NO
12 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball K. Leonard SF SA
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball J. Butler SF MIN
14 @danbesbris Hoop Ball D. Lillard PG POR
15 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com C. Paul PG HOU
16 Mike Gallagher K. Irving PG BOS
17 Kyle B. Griffin PF LAC
18 Nick Whalen D. Green PF GS
19 ProfessorDrz K. Lowry PG TOR
20 Joel Bartilotta P. George SF OKC
21 Team 4 D. DeRozan SG TOR
22 Alex Barutha K. Walker PG CHA
23 Team 2 R. Gobert C UTA
24 Team 1 G. Hayward SF BOS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Team 1 K. Middleton SF MIL
26 Team 2 H. Whiteside C MIA
27 Alex Barutha M. Gasol C MEM
28 Team 4 D. Schroder PG ATL
29 Joel Bartilotta E. Bledsoe PG PHO
30 ProfessorDrz A. Drummond C DET
31 Nick Whalen C. McCollum SG POR
32 Kyle R. Rubio PG UTA
33 Mike Gallagher K. Porzingis PF NY
34 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com M. Conley PG MEM
35 @danbesbris Hoop Ball J. Embiid C PHI
36 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball M. Turner C IND
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball J. Teague PG MIN
38 @danbesbris Hoop Ball P. Millsap PF DEN
39 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com G. Dragic PG MIA
40 Mike Gallagher B. Beal SG WAS
41 Kyle J. Nurkic C POR
42 Nick Whalen K. Love PF CLE
43 ProfessorDrz B. Simmons SF PHI
44 Joel Bartilotta D. Russell PG BKN
45 Team 4 A. Horford C BOS
46 Alex Barutha D. Booker SG PHO
47 Team 2 K. Thompson SG GS
48 Team 1 N. Batum SG CHA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Team 1 C. Anthony SF OKC
50 Team 2 L. Ball PG LAL
51 Alex Barutha J. Holiday PG NO
52 Team 4 V. Oladipo SG IND
53 Joel Bartilotta R. Jackson PG DET
54 ProfessorDrz I. Thomas PG CLE
55 Nick Whalen D. Jordan C LAC
56 Kyle E. Payton PG ORL
57 Mike Gallagher D. Smith PG DAL
58 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com J. Randle PF LAL
59 @danbesbris Hoop Ball A. Wiggins SF MIN
60 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball D. Wade SG CLE
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball G. Hill PG SAC
62 @danbesbris Hoop Ball B. Lopez C LAL
63 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com H. Barnes PF DAL
64 Mike Gallagher A. Gordon SF ORL
65 Kyle J. Lin PG BKN
66 Nick Whalen R. Hood SG UTA
67 ProfessorDrz M. Fultz PG PHI
68 Joel Bartilotta R. Rondo PG NO
69 Team 4 L. Aldridge PF SA
70 Alex Barutha B. Ingram SF LAL
71 Team 2 N. Vucevic C ORL
72 Team 1 D. Collison PG IND
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Team 1 D. Gallinari SF LAC
74 Team 2 O. Porter SF WAS
75 Alex Barutha D. Saric PF PHI
76 Team 4 T. Young PF IND
77 Joel Bartilotta D. Howard C CHA
78 ProfessorDrz Z. LaVine SG CHI
79 Nick Whalen S. Ibaka PF TOR
80 Kyle T. Harris SF DET
81 Mike Gallagher W. Cauley-Stein C SAC
82 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com J. Johnson PF MIA
83 @danbesbris Hoop Ball A. Bradley SG DET
84 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball T. Hardaway Jr. SG NY
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball W. Hernangomez C NY
86 @danbesbris Hoop Ball M. Brogdon PG MIL
87 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com M. Gortat C WAS
88 Mike Gallagher M. Chriss PF PHO
89 Kyle G. Harris SG DEN
90 Nick Whalen E. Gordon SG HOU
91 ProfessorDrz Z. Randolph PF SAC
92 Joel Bartilotta D. Favors PF UTA
93 Team 4 N. Noel C DAL
94 Alex Barutha D. Waiters SG MIA
95 Team 2 D. Fox PG SAC
96 Team 1 K. Dunn PG CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Team 1 T. Evans SF MEM
98 Team 2 G. Dieng PF MIN
99 Alex Barutha T. Ariza SF HOU
100 Team 4 M. Teodosic PG LAC
101 Joel Bartilotta J. Murray SG DEN
102 ProfessorDrz W. Chandler SF DEN
103 Nick Whalen M. Williams PF CHA
104 Kyle E. Kanter C NY
105 Mike Gallagher T. Warren SF PHO
106 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com W. Barton SG DEN
107 @danbesbris Hoop Ball E. Fournier SG ORL
108 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball M. Morris PF WAS
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball J. Green PF MEM
110 @danbesbris Hoop Ball N. Mirotic PF CHI
111 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com M. Morris PF BOS
112 Mike Gallagher T. Waller-Prince SF ATL
113 Kyle R. Covington SF PHI
114 Nick Whalen R. Lopez C CHI
115 ProfessorDrz J. Clarkson SG LAL
116 Joel Bartilotta C. N'Dumba-Capela C HOU
117 Team 4 L. Williams SG LAC
118 Alex Barutha L. Stephenson SF IND
119 Team 2 J. Jackson SF PHO
120 Team 1 J. Valanciunas C TOR
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Team 1 T. Johnson SG MIA
122 Team 2 W. Matthews SG DAL
123 Alex Barutha K. Bazemore SG ATL
124 Team 4 E. Ilyasova PF ATL
125 Joel Bartilotta R. Anderson PF HOU
126 ProfessorDrz M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF CHA
127 Nick Whalen A. Crabbe SG BKN
128 Kyle S. Labissiere PF SAC
129 Mike Gallagher F. Ntilikina PG NY
130 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com I. Smith PG DET
131 @danbesbris Hoop Ball P. Gasol C SA
132 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball K. Caldwell-Pope SG LAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball D. Nowitzki C DAL
134 @danbesbris Hoop Ball B. Hield SG SAC
135 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com G. Monroe C MIL
136 Mike Gallagher R. Hollis-Jefferson PF BKN
137 Kyle P. Beverley PG LAC
138 Nick Whalen J. Leuer PF DET
139 ProfessorDrz M. Plumlee C DEN
140 Joel Bartilotta J. Winslow SF MIA
141 Team 4 J. Tatum SF BOS
142 Alex Barutha J. Ingles SG UTA
143 Team 2 J. Redick SG PHI
144 Team 1 R. Gay SF SA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Team 1 B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
146 Team 2 J. Crowder SF CLE
147 Alex Barutha T. Thompson C CLE
148 Team 4 M. Smart SG BOS
149 Joel Bartilotta D. Rose PG CLE
150 ProfessorDrz E. Turner SF POR
151 Nick Whalen K. Faried PF DEN
152 Kyle J. Richardson SG MIA
153 Mike Gallagher D. Murray PG SA
154 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com B. Bogdanovic SF IND
155 @danbesbris Hoop Ball C. Parsons SF MEM
156 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball A. Aminu PF POR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball J. Brown SG BOS
158 @danbesbris Hoop Ball A. Rivers SF LAC
159 @RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com F. Kaminsky C CHA
160 Mike Gallagher B. Marjanovic C DET
161 Kyle S. Curry SG DAL
162 Nick Whalen C. Joseph PG IND
163 ProfessorDrz J. Johnson SF UTA
164 Joel Bartilotta D. Dedmon C ATL
165 Team 4 S. Adams C OKC
166 Alex Barutha L. Markkanen PF CHI
167 Team 2 M. Beasley PF NY
168 Team 1 T. Maker C MIL
Team by Team
Team 1
Rd Pk Player
1 1 R. Westbrook PG OKC
2 24 G. Hayward SF BOS
3 25 K. Middleton SF MIL
4 48 N. Batum SG CHA
5 49 C. Anthony SF OKC
6 72 D. Collison PG IND
7 73 D. Gallinari SF LAC
8 96 K. Dunn PG CHI
9 97 T. Evans SF MEM
10 120 J. Valanciunas C TOR
11 121 T. Johnson SG MIA
12 144 R. Gay SF SA
13 145 B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
14 168 T. Maker C MIL
Team 2
Rd Pk Player
1 2 G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
2 23 R. Gobert C UTA
3 26 H. Whiteside C MIA
4 47 K. Thompson SG GS
5 50 L. Ball PG LAL
6 71 N. Vucevic C ORL
7 74 O. Porter SF WAS
8 95 D. Fox PG SAC
9 98 G. Dieng PF MIN
10 119 J. Jackson SF PHO
11 122 W. Matthews SG DAL
12 143 J. Redick SG PHI
13 146 J. Crowder SF CLE
14 167 M. Beasley PF NY
Alex Barutha
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Harden SG HOU
2 22 K. Walker PG CHA
3 27 M. Gasol C MEM
4 46 D. Booker SG PHO
5 51 J. Holiday PG NO
6 70 B. Ingram SF LAL
7 75 D. Saric PF PHI
8 94 D. Waiters SG MIA
9 99 T. Ariza SF HOU
10 118 L. Stephenson SF IND
11 123 K. Bazemore SG ATL
12 142 J. Ingles SG UTA
13 147 T. Thompson C CLE
14 166 L. Markkanen PF CHI
Team 4
Rd Pk Player
1 4 L. James SF CLE
2 21 D. DeRozan SG TOR
3 28 D. Schroder PG ATL
4 45 A. Horford C BOS
5 52 V. Oladipo SG IND
6 69 L. Aldridge PF SA
7 76 T. Young PF IND
8 93 N. Noel C DAL
9 100 M. Teodosic PG LAC
10 117 L. Williams SG LAC
11 124 E. Ilyasova PF ATL
12 141 J. Tatum SF BOS
13 148 M. Smart SG BOS
14 165 S. Adams C OKC
Joel Bartilotta
Rd Pk Player
1 5 K. Durant SF GS
2 20 P. George SF OKC
3 29 E. Bledsoe PG PHO
4 44 D. Russell PG BKN
5 53 R. Jackson PG DET
6 68 R. Rondo PG NO
7 77 D. Howard C CHA
8 92 D. Favors PF UTA
9 101 J. Murray SG DEN
10 116 C. N'Dumba-Capela C HOU
11 125 R. Anderson PF HOU
12 140 J. Winslow SF MIA
13 149 D. Rose PG CLE
14 164 D. Dedmon C ATL
ProfessorDrz
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Davis PF NO
2 19 K. Lowry PG TOR
3 30 A. Drummond C DET
4 43 B. Simmons SF PHI
5 54 I. Thomas PG CLE
6 67 M. Fultz PG PHI
7 78 Z. LaVine SG CHI
8 91 Z. Randolph PF SAC
9 102 W. Chandler SF DEN
10 115 J. Clarkson SG LAL
11 126 M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF CHA
12 139 M. Plumlee C DEN
13 150 E. Turner SF POR
14 163 J. Johnson SF UTA
Nick Whalen
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Curry PG GS
2 18 D. Green PF GS
3 31 C. McCollum SG POR
4 42 K. Love PF CLE
5 55 D. Jordan C LAC
6 66 R. Hood SG UTA
7 79 S. Ibaka PF TOR
8 90 E. Gordon SG HOU
9 103 M. Williams PF CHA
10 114 R. Lopez C CHI
11 127 A. Crabbe SG BKN
12 138 J. Leuer PF DET
13 151 K. Faried PF DEN
14 162 C. Joseph PG IND
Kyle
Rd Pk Player
1 8 N. Jokic C DEN
2 17 B. Griffin PF LAC
3 32 R. Rubio PG UTA
4 41 J. Nurkic C POR
5 56 E. Payton PG ORL
6 65 J. Lin PG BKN
7 80 T. Harris SF DET
8 89 G. Harris SG DEN
9 104 E. Kanter C NY
10 113 R. Covington SF PHI
11 128 S. Labissiere PF SAC
12 137 P. Beverley PG LAC
13 152 J. Richardson SG MIA
14 161 S. Curry SG DAL
Mike Gallagher
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Wall PG WAS
2 16 K. Irving PG BOS
3 33 K. Porzingis PF NY
4 40 B. Beal SG WAS
5 57 D. Smith PG DAL
6 64 A. Gordon SF ORL
7 81 W. Cauley-Stein C SAC
8 88 M. Chriss PF PHO
9 105 T. Warren SF PHO
10 112 T. Waller-Prince SF ATL
11 129 F. Ntilikina PG NY
12 136 R. Hollis-Jefferson PF BKN
13 153 D. Murray PG SA
14 160 B. Marjanovic C DET
@RiazD - Hoop-Ball.com
Rd Pk Player
1 10 K. Towns C MIN
2 15 C. Paul PG HOU
3 34 M. Conley PG MEM
4 39 G. Dragic PG MIA
5 58 J. Randle PF LAL
6 63 H. Barnes PF DAL
7 82 J. Johnson PF MIA
8 87 M. Gortat C WAS
9 106 W. Barton SG DEN
10 111 M. Morris PF BOS
11 130 I. Smith PG DET
12 135 G. Monroe C MIL
13 154 B. Bogdanovic SF IND
14 159 F. Kaminsky C CHA
@danbesbris Hoop Ball
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Cousins PF NO
2 14 D. Lillard PG POR
3 35 J. Embiid C PHI
4 38 P. Millsap PF DEN
5 59 A. Wiggins SF MIN
6 62 B. Lopez C LAL
7 83 A. Bradley SG DET
8 86 M. Brogdon PG MIL
9 107 E. Fournier SG ORL
10 110 N. Mirotic PF CHI
11 131 P. Gasol C SA
12 134 B. Hield SG SAC
13 155 C. Parsons SF MEM
14 158 A. Rivers SF LAC
Aaron Bruski - Hoop Ball
Rd Pk Player
1 12 K. Leonard SF SA
2 13 J. Butler SF MIN
3 36 M. Turner C IND
4 37 J. Teague PG MIN
5 60 D. Wade SG CLE
6 61 G. Hill PG SAC
7 84 T. Hardaway Jr. SG NY
8 85 W. Hernangomez C NY
9 108 M. Morris PF WAS
10 109 J. Green PF MEM
11 132 K. Caldwell-Pope SG LAL
12 133 D. Nowitzki C DAL
13 156 A. Aminu PF POR
14 157 J. Brown SG BOS
