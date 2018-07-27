2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Building a team in a start-up dynasty league
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at the best way to build your team.
Win now. Or hope to win now but also keep an eye on the future.
That's kind of the way you have to approach a start-up dynasty league, and that's the latest mock draft for our staff at CBS Sports. This mock draft was 12-teams and lasted 20 rounds, and the scoring was 0.5 PPR.
When making a choice on drafting a player, you have to decide if he can help you this season but also be successful in 2019 and beyond. It could lead to some difficult decisions.
For example, in Round 1, I had to choose between Alvin Kamara and David Johnson at No. 5 overall. Kamara is 23 and entering his second year in the NFL. With Mark Ingram a potential free agent after this season, Kamara could be the featured rusher for the Saints next season, which is obviously appealing given the way he performed as a rookie.
Johnson, 26, is an unbelievable talent. I like him better than Kamara in seasonal leagues, but Kamara has better long-term appeal given the circumstances for both running backs. Hopefully, I made the right decision.
Another example was DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham being drafted ahead of Antonio Brown in the first round. Hopkins, 26, and Beckham, 25, have youth on their side compared to Brown, 30, and the younger receivers might be better than Brown as early as 2019, while being close in production to him this year.
Deshaun Watson, 22, was the first quarterback drafted in Round 3, and Aaron Rodgers, 34, didn't come off the board until Round 5. While I would have taken Rodgers first in this format despite the age difference, I can understand the appeal for Watson and his potential moving forward.
There are plenty of examples in this mock draft where youth prevailed, and you should pore over the results below. You should also look at the examples of where veteran players came into play for teams that might be looking to just win now.
Dave Richard had a couple of those scenarios with his team, and his roster might be the most ready to win in 2018. For example, he drafted Demaryius Thomas, 30, in Round 5 and Larry Fitzgerald, 34, in Round 6. Both should be exceptional in 2018, but Thomas could be gone from Denver in 2019. And Fitzgerald could decide to retire after this year.
For my team, I started with an eye toward younger talent, with Kamara in Round 1, Christian McCaffrey in Round 2, Corey Davis in Round 4, Kerryon Johnson in Round 5 and DJ Moore in Round 6. I drafted Doug Baldwin in Round 3 to have a proven veteran as a No. 1 receiver, but the other players were more about upside.
I took Davis over Brandin Cooks, Alshon Jeffery, Thomas, Fitzgerald and several other proven veterans at receiver, and I'm excited about Davis in his sophomore campaign -- in any format. I did the same thing with Moore over guys like Robert Woods, Robby Anderson and Michael Crabtree, among others, and I expect Moore to be the best rookie receiver in 2018.
I also drafted Johnson over LeSean McCoy, Mark Ingram and Jay Ajayi, and I'm counting on Johnson playing well for the Lions this year, while also being a quality Fantasy option in the future. But my team wasn't all about just younger players.
With the core of my team in place, I started to supplement my roster with veterans who should contribute now. That included Lamar Miller (Round 7), Julian Edelman (Round 8) and Randall Cobb (Round 9), and all three should be potential starters for my Fantasy team this season.
At tight end, I drafted Hunter Henry first in Round 10, even though he's out for 2018 because of a torn ACL. But he could be a top five tight end in 2019 if he returns at 100 percent, which is my hope. To cover myself, I drafted Delanie Walker in Round 13 to be my starter this season, as well as a sleeper in Blake Jarwin in Round 18. Don't forget about Henry when drafting in this format.
At quarterback, I went with a veteran first in Tom Brady in Round 11, and he should once again be great in 2018. But he's 41 in August, and this could be his final year. I'm not worried, however, because I also drafted No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, and I also covered myself with Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor. This position is stacked.
I feel like this team is stacked as well -- for 2018 and beyond. But a lot of the teams in this league have a good mix of young talent and proven players, and this is a great mock draft for you to follow if you're playing in a start-up dynasty league.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be 12 reserve spots for a 20-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Will Brinson
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Heath Cummings
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|Meron Berkson
|L. Bell RB PIT
|4
|Nick Kostos
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|5
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|7
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Hunt RB KC
|8
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|9
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|10
|Michael Kiser
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|11
|George Maselli
|A. Brown WR PIT
|12
|R.J. White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|R.J. White
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|14
|George Maselli
|D. Cook RB MIN
|15
|Michael Kiser
|J. Jones WR ATL
|16
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|17
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR GB
|18
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Green WR CIN
|19
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|20
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|21
|Nick Kostos
|T. Hill WR KC
|22
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hilton WR IND
|23
|Heath Cummings
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|24
|Will Brinson
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Will Brinson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|26
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|27
|Meron Berkson
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|28
|Nick Kostos
|D. Watson QB HOU
|29
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|30
|Dave Richard
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|31
|Jeremy Bache
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|32
|Adam Aizer
|J. Howard RB CHI
|33
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|34
|Michael Kiser
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|35
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|R.J. White
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|R.J. White
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|38
|George Maselli
|J. Landry WR CLE
|39
|Michael Kiser
|D. Guice RB WAS
|40
|Chris Towers
|K. Drake RB MIA
|41
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|42
|Jeremy Bache
|R. Penny RB SEA
|43
|Dave Richard
|A. Collins RB BAL
|44
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Davis WR TEN
|45
|Nick Kostos
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|46
|Meron Berkson
|R. Jones RB TB
|47
|Heath Cummings
|S. Michel RB NE
|48
|Will Brinson
|E. Engram TE NYG
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Will Brinson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|50
|Heath Cummings
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|51
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|52
|Nick Kostos
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|53
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|54
|Dave Richard
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|55
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Jones WR DET
|56
|Adam Aizer
|S. Watkins WR KC
|57
|Chris Towers
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|58
|Michael Kiser
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|59
|George Maselli
|M. Ingram RB NO
|60
|R.J. White
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|R.J. White
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|62
|George Maselli
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|63
|Michael Kiser
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|64
|Chris Towers
|T. Burton TE CHI
|65
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR DET
|66
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|67
|Dave Richard
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|68
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CAR
|69
|Nick Kostos
|A. Miller WR CHI
|70
|Meron Berkson
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|71
|Heath Cummings
|D. Parker WR MIA
|72
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Will Brinson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|74
|Heath Cummings
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|75
|Meron Berkson
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|76
|Nick Kostos
|A. Jones RB GB
|77
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Miller RB HOU
|78
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|79
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|80
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|81
|Chris Towers
|M. Mack RB IND
|82
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|83
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|84
|R.J. White
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|R.J. White
|D. Booker RB DEN
|86
|George Maselli
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|87
|Michael Kiser
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|88
|Chris Towers
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|89
|Adam Aizer
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|90
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Stills WR MIA
|91
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|92
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|93
|Nick Kostos
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|94
|Meron Berkson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|95
|Heath Cummings
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|96
|Will Brinson
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|98
|Heath Cummings
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|99
|Meron Berkson
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|100
|Nick Kostos
|J. Ross WR CIN
|101
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Cobb WR GB
|102
|Dave Richard
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|103
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Goff QB LAR
|104
|Adam Aizer
|A. Luck QB IND
|105
|Chris Towers
|M. Bryant WR OAK
|106
|Michael Kiser
|J. Graham TE GB
|107
|George Maselli
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|108
|R.J. White
|P. Garcon WR SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|R.J. White
|M. Breida RB SF
|110
|George Maselli
|K. Cole WR JAC
|111
|Michael Kiser
|C. Hogan WR NE
|112
|Chris Towers
|C. Carson RB SEA
|113
|Adam Aizer
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|114
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Williams WR LAC
|115
|Dave Richard
|C. Clement RB PHI
|116
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Henry TE LAC
|117
|Nick Kostos
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|118
|Meron Berkson
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|119
|Heath Cummings
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|120
|Will Brinson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Will Brinson
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|122
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|123
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|124
|Nick Kostos
|J. Washington WR PIT
|125
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB NE
|126
|Dave Richard
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|127
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|128
|Adam Aizer
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|129
|Chris Towers
|M. Lee WR JAC
|130
|Michael Kiser
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|131
|George Maselli
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|132
|R.J. White
|C. Meredith WR NO
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|R.J. White
|C. Godwin WR TB
|134
|George Maselli
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|135
|Michael Kiser
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|136
|Chris Towers
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|137
|Adam Aizer
|M. Walton RB CIN
|138
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|139
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB PIT
|140
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|141
|Nick Kostos
|D. Martin RB OAK
|142
|Meron Berkson
|J. White RB NE
|143
|Heath Cummings
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|144
|Will Brinson
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Will Brinson
|O. Howard TE TB
|146
|Heath Cummings
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|147
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|148
|Nick Kostos
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|149
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Walker TE TEN
|150
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR JAC
|151
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|152
|Adam Aizer
|G. Allison WR GB
|153
|Chris Towers
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|154
|Michael Kiser
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|155
|George Maselli
|J. Winston QB TB
|156
|R.J. White
|J. Doyle TE IND
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|R.J. White
|M. Stafford QB DET
|158
|George Maselli
|J. Butt TE DEN
|159
|Michael Kiser
|D. Pettis WR SF
|160
|Chris Towers
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|161
|Adam Aizer
|D. Brees QB NO
|162
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Seferian-Jenkins TE JAC
|163
|Dave Richard
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|164
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|165
|Nick Kostos
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|166
|Meron Berkson
|D. Carr QB OAK
|167
|Heath Cummings
|J. Reed TE WAS
|168
|Will Brinson
|J. Rosen QB ARI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Will Brinson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|170
|Heath Cummings
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|171
|Meron Berkson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|172
|Nick Kostos
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|173
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|174
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|175
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|176
|Adam Aizer
|R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
|177
|Chris Towers
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|178
|Michael Kiser
|T. Smith WR NO
|179
|George Maselli
|S. Perine RB WAS
|180
|R.J. White
|P. Barber RB TB
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|R.J. White
|J. Matthews WR NE
|182
|George Maselli
|L. Murray RB MIN
|183
|Michael Kiser
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|184
|Chris Towers
|D. Moncrief WR JAC
|185
|Adam Aizer
|I. Smith RB ATL
|186
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Riddick RB DET
|187
|Dave Richard
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|188
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|189
|Nick Kostos
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|190
|Meron Berkson
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|191
|Heath Cummings
|E. Ebron TE IND
|192
|Will Brinson
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Will Brinson
|M. Hollins WR PHI
|194
|Heath Cummings
|D. Cain WR IND
|195
|Meron Berkson
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|196
|Nick Kostos
|J. Allen RB BAL
|197
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Rogers WR IND
|198
|Dave Richard
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|199
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Allen QB BUF
|200
|Adam Aizer
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|201
|Chris Towers
|J. Brown WR BAL
|202
|Michael Kiser
|F. Gore RB MIA
|203
|George Maselli
|J. Smith TE TEN
|204
|R.J. White
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|R.J. White
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|206
|George Maselli
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|207
|Michael Kiser
|J. Akins TE HOU
|208
|Chris Towers
|S. Ware RB KC
|209
|Adam Aizer
|T. Williams WR LAC
|210
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Taylor WR SF
|211
|Dave Richard
|M. Wallace WR PHI
|212
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|213
|Nick Kostos
|B. Scott RB NO
|214
|Meron Berkson
|C. Sims RB TB
|215
|Heath Cummings
|A. Smith QB WAS
|216
|Will Brinson
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Will Brinson
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|218
|Heath Cummings
|J. Moore WR GB
|219
|Meron Berkson
|W. Snead WR BAL
|220
|Nick Kostos
|C. Clay TE BUF
|221
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Blount RB DET
|222
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|223
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|224
|Adam Aizer
|N. Foles QB PHI
|225
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB SF
|226
|Michael Kiser
|B. Bortles QB JAC
|227
|George Maselli
|B. Berrios WR NE
|228
|R.J. White
|C. Brate TE TB
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|R.J. White
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|230
|George Maselli
|R. Tannehill QB MIA
|231
|Michael Kiser
|J. Cook TE OAK
|232
|Chris Towers
|J. Richard RB OAK
|233
|Adam Aizer
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|234
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|235
|Dave Richard
|J. Leggett TE NYJ
|236
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Taylor QB CLE
|237
|Nick Kostos
|T. Pryor WR NYJ
|238
|Meron Berkson
|M. Mitchell WR NE
|239
|Heath Cummings
|B. Scarbrough RB DAL
|240
|Will Brinson
|C. Williams WR ARI
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|3
|25
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|48
|E. Engram TE NYG
|5
|49
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|72
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|7
|73
|R. Woods WR LAR
|8
|96
|D. Funchess WR CAR
|9
|97
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|120
|K. Golladay WR DET
|11
|121
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|12
|144
|J. Kelly RB LAR
|13
|145
|O. Howard TE TB
|14
|168
|J. Rosen QB ARI
|15
|169
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|16
|192
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|17
|193
|M. Hollins WR PHI
|18
|216
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|19
|217
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|20
|240
|C. Williams WR ARI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|23
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|3
|26
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|47
|S. Michel RB NE
|5
|50
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|6
|71
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|74
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|95
|C. Hyde RB CLE
|9
|98
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|10
|119
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|11
|122
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|12
|143
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|146
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|14
|167
|J. Reed TE WAS
|15
|170
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|16
|191
|E. Ebron TE IND
|17
|194
|D. Cain WR IND
|18
|215
|A. Smith QB WAS
|19
|218
|J. Moore WR GB
|20
|239
|B. Scarbrough RB DAL
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|22
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|27
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|46
|R. Jones RB TB
|5
|51
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|6
|70
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|7
|75
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|8
|94
|C. Newton QB CAR
|9
|99
|A. Hurns WR DAL
|10
|118
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|11
|123
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|142
|J. White RB NE
|13
|147
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|14
|166
|D. Carr QB OAK
|15
|171
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|16
|190
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|17
|195
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|18
|214
|C. Sims RB TB
|19
|219
|W. Snead WR BAL
|20
|238
|M. Mitchell WR NE
|Nick Kostos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|21
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|28
|D. Watson QB HOU
|4
|45
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|52
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|6
|69
|A. Miller WR CHI
|7
|76
|A. Jones RB GB
|8
|93
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|9
|100
|J. Ross WR CIN
|10
|117
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|124
|J. Washington WR PIT
|12
|141
|D. Martin RB OAK
|13
|148
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|165
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|15
|172
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|16
|189
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|17
|196
|J. Allen RB BAL
|18
|213
|B. Scott RB NO
|19
|220
|C. Clay TE BUF
|20
|237
|T. Pryor WR NYJ
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|20
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|29
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|4
|44
|C. Davis WR TEN
|5
|53
|K. Johnson RB DET
|6
|68
|D. Moore WR CAR
|7
|77
|L. Miller RB HOU
|8
|92
|J. Edelman WR NE
|9
|101
|R. Cobb WR GB
|10
|116
|H. Henry TE LAC
|11
|125
|T. Brady QB NE
|12
|140
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|13
|149
|D. Walker TE TEN
|14
|164
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|15
|173
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|16
|188
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|17
|197
|C. Rogers WR IND
|18
|212
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|19
|221
|L. Blount RB DET
|20
|236
|T. Taylor QB CLE
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|19
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|30
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|4
|43
|A. Collins RB BAL
|5
|54
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|6
|67
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|7
|78
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|91
|G. Kittle TE SF
|9
|102
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|10
|115
|C. Clement RB PHI
|11
|126
|K. Benjamin WR BUF
|12
|139
|J. Conner RB PIT
|13
|150
|D. Chark WR JAC
|14
|163
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|15
|174
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|16
|187
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|17
|198
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|18
|211
|M. Wallace WR PHI
|19
|222
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|20
|235
|J. Leggett TE NYJ
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|K. Hunt RB KC
|2
|18
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|31
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|42
|R. Penny RB SEA
|5
|55
|M. Jones WR DET
|6
|66
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|7
|79
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|90
|K. Stills WR MIA
|9
|103
|J. Goff QB LAR
|10
|114
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|127
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|12
|138
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|13
|151
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|14
|162
|A. Seferian-Jenkins TE JAC
|15
|175
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|16
|186
|T. Riddick RB DET
|17
|199
|J. Allen QB BUF
|18
|210
|T. Taylor WR SF
|19
|223
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|20
|234
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|17
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|32
|J. Howard RB CHI
|4
|41
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|56
|S. Watkins WR KC
|6
|65
|G. Tate WR DET
|7
|80
|J. Williams RB GB
|8
|89
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|9
|104
|A. Luck QB IND
|10
|113
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|11
|128
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|12
|137
|M. Walton RB CIN
|13
|152
|G. Allison WR GB
|14
|161
|D. Brees QB NO
|15
|176
|R. Seals-Jones TE ARI
|16
|185
|I. Smith RB ATL
|17
|200
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|18
|209
|T. Williams WR LAC
|19
|224
|N. Foles QB PHI
|20
|233
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|2
|16
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|33
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|40
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|57
|J. Gordon WR CLE
|6
|64
|T. Burton TE CHI
|7
|81
|M. Mack RB IND
|8
|88
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|9
|105
|M. Bryant WR OAK
|10
|112
|C. Carson RB SEA
|11
|129
|M. Lee WR JAC
|12
|136
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|13
|153
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|14
|160
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|15
|177
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|16
|184
|D. Moncrief WR JAC
|17
|201
|J. Brown WR BAL
|18
|208
|S. Ware RB KC
|19
|225
|J. Williams RB SF
|20
|232
|J. Richard RB OAK
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|15
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|34
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|4
|39
|D. Guice RB WAS
|5
|58
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|6
|63
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|82
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|8
|87
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|9
|106
|J. Graham TE GB
|10
|111
|C. Hogan WR NE
|11
|130
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|12
|135
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|13
|154
|J. Nelson WR OAK
|14
|159
|D. Pettis WR SF
|15
|178
|T. Smith WR NO
|16
|183
|D. Amendola WR MIA
|17
|202
|F. Gore RB MIA
|18
|207
|J. Akins TE HOU
|19
|226
|B. Bortles QB JAC
|20
|231
|J. Cook TE OAK
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|14
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|38
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|59
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|62
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|7
|83
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|8
|86
|C. Anderson RB CAR
|9
|107
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|10
|110
|K. Cole WR JAC
|11
|131
|H. Hurst TE BAL
|12
|134
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|13
|155
|J. Winston QB TB
|14
|158
|J. Butt TE DEN
|15
|179
|S. Perine RB WAS
|16
|182
|L. Murray RB MIN
|17
|203
|J. Smith TE TEN
|18
|206
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|19
|227
|B. Berrios WR NE
|20
|230
|R. Tannehill QB MIA
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|13
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|36
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|4
|37
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|60
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|6
|61
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|7
|84
|M. Crabtree WR BAL
|8
|85
|D. Booker RB DEN
|9
|108
|P. Garcon WR SF
|10
|109
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|132
|C. Meredith WR NO
|12
|133
|C. Godwin WR TB
|13
|156
|J. Doyle TE IND
|14
|157
|M. Stafford QB DET
|15
|180
|P. Barber RB TB
|16
|181
|J. Matthews WR NE
|17
|204
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|18
|205
|C. Ivory RB BUF
|19
|228
|C. Brate TE TB
|20
|229
|J. Jackson RB LAC
