Play

2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Going big can pay off in our latest 12-team Roto mock draft

There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how Chris Towers built his squad in a 12-team draft.

When building your roster in a Rotisserie or categories league for Fantasy Basketball, it's all about sacrifices. And, based on where you pick in the draft, sometimes those sacrifices are made for you. That's what happened when I picked fourth in our most recent mock draft before the start of the 2019-20 season.

With Stephen Curry, James Harden and Anthony Davis off the board with the first three picks in our Roto draft, I knew I would have to sacrifice something. If I took Karl-Anthony Towns, I knew I could get huge efficiency, decent defense and rebounding, and even some 3-pointers from the center spot, but I would have to sacrifice assists; if I went with Nikola Jokic, I could get elite rebounding and assists, but I would be locking in a center who doesn't block shots, meaning I would need to use a flex spot on a specialist, more than likely.

So, I decided to sacrifice shooting by snagging Giannis Antetokounmpo with the fourth overall pick. Last season, Antetokounmpo was an elite scorer and rebounder, who contributed 5.9 assists and 2.8 combined blocks and steals per game and shot 57.8% from the field. He was a six-category stud, but you had to live with the fewest 3-pointers per game of any top-15 finisher as well as a mediocre rate at the free-throw line. There's no such thing as a perfect player, but Giannis is such a dominant force in the counting stats department — and has never missed more than 10 games in a season — that it's worth the tradeoff.

But I didn't make a priority out of making up for his deficiencies immediately; instead, I decided to steer into the curve with this one. With my next pick, I took Ben Simmons, the 76ers do-it-all-except-shoot point forward. Simmons was a bit of a disappointment — and maybe a bit of a reach in this format — last season, averaging 17.8-8.8-8.7 with 2.4 combined blocks and steals but serving as a huge detriment in free-throw shooting and 3-point shooting.

I followed that up with Rudy Gobert, who probably goes a bit underrated at this point in Fantasy, but who certainly doesn't help my free-throw shooting woes. I was in a huge hole in free-throw percentage and 3-pointers made, however I had also built a core that could immediately compete in both assists and blocks — a rare combination — with elite field-goal percentage, giving me more leeway to target shooters, even one-dimensional ones, a bit later.

I went about going after shooting with my next three picks, ending up with Buddy Hield (45th overall), Kevin Love (52nd), and Joe Ingles (69th), and while I was thrilled with the first two, the Ingles pick wasn't my favorite. I almost certainly could have waited to take him and targeted either Brook Lopez (a sneaky top-40 player last season who would have helped my shooting immensely while adding even more blocks) or a younger, higher-upside play like Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Barrett, or Marvin Bagley III. Ingles could be looking at a reduced role with the addition of Bojan Bogdanovic, though I remain attracted by his durability (82 games in three straight seasons), shooting (2.3 3-pointers per game) and playmaking (5.7 assists).

From that point on, you're trying to balance upside with filling team needs, and my next two picks certainly leaned in the former direction, as I targeted Lonzo Ball and Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland. Ball needs to stay healthy, but the move to New Orleans could be huge for his value; the Pelicans are playing at an incredibly high pace, and Ball should thrive playing quarterback in the transition game. His shooting efficiency remains a big question, but he could be looking at a breakout season for the rebuilt Pelicans.

Garland is a huge wild card but is one of my favorites to target in the middle rounds. He played just five games at Vanderbilt before suffering a season-ending knee injury, but should see immediate action in Cleveland's backcourt, and could be an ideal point guard for the modern NBA. The fit next to last year's No. 8 overall pick Collin Sexton could be a bit awkward — they haven't played much in the preseason together — but I think Garland is the better player and prospect and could be the future of the franchise. That this isn't a league where you are penalized for turnovers only makes him more attractive.

Ultimately, I was able to take some risks in the middle rounds because I had locked in a well-balanced lineup early, though I could be heavily dependent on Kevin Love staying healthy, given how important his shooting could be. Still, there's upside here, and if Antetokounmpo or Simmons add even a little bit to their game behind the arc, this could be a scary squad.

This was an eight-category Rotisserie mock, with points, assists, total rebounds, blocks, steals, free-throw percentage, 3-pointers made, and field-goal percentage. Rosters were PG-SG-SF-PF-C-F-G-FLEX-FLEX-FLEX with four bench spots, and 12 teams participated. 

Here is who I was drafting with: 

  1. Joe Polito, CBS Sports
  2. Aaron Bruski, Hoop-Ball.com
  3. Mike Catron, Watching The Boxes Podcast
  4. Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy
  5. Alex Barutha, RotoWire
  6. Chris Welsh, In This League Podcast
  7. Alex Rikleen, RotoWire
  8. Greg Ehrenberg, Basketball Monster
  9. Mike Gallagher, Rotoworld
  10. Steve Alexander, Rotoworld
  11. Nick Whalen, RotoWire
  12. Stan Son, Razzball
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Joe Polito S. Curry PG GS
2 Aaron Bruski J. Harden SG HOU
3 Mike Catron A. Davis PF LAL
4 Chris Towers G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
5 Alex Barutha K. Towns C MIN
6 Chris Welsh N. Jokic C DEN
7 Alex Rikleen D. Lillard PG POR
8 Greg Ehrenberg K. Leonard SF LAC
9 Mike Gallagher J. Holiday PG NO
10 Steve Alexander L. Doncic PG DAL
11 Nick Whalen L. James PF LAL
12 Stan Son T. Young PG ATL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Stan Son J. Embiid C PHI
14 Nick Whalen B. Beal SG WAS
15 Steve Alexander Z. Williamson PF NO
16 Mike Gallagher K. Walker PG BOS
17 Greg Ehrenberg D. Booker SG PHO
18 Alex Rikleen A. Drummond C DET
19 Chris Welsh R. Westbrook PG HOU
20 Alex Barutha K. Irving PG BKN
21 Chris Towers B. Simmons PG PHI
22 Mike Catron J. Butler SF MIA
23 Aaron Bruski P. George SF LAC
24 Joe Polito D. Ayton C PHO
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Joe Polito K. Porzingis PF DAL
26 Aaron Bruski N. Vucevic C ORL
27 Mike Catron D. Russell PG GS
28 Chris Towers R. Gobert C UTA
29 Alex Barutha P. Siakam PF TOR
30 Chris Welsh M. Turner C IND
31 Alex Rikleen C. Paul PG OKC
32 Greg Ehrenberg D. Fox PG SAC
33 Mike Gallagher D. Mitchell SG UTA
34 Steve Alexander J. Morant PG MEM
35 Nick Whalen J. Collins PF ATL
36 Stan Son D. Green PF GS
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Stan Son M. Conley PG UTA
38 Nick Whalen K. Middleton SF MIL
39 Steve Alexander C. LeVert SG BKN
40 Mike Gallagher B. Adebayo C MIA
41 Greg Ehrenberg K. Lowry PG TOR
42 Alex Rikleen M. Robinson C NY
43 Chris Welsh J. Jackson Jr. PF MEM
44 Alex Barutha C. Capela C HOU
45 Chris Towers B. Hield SG SAC
46 Mike Catron L. Aldridge C SA
47 Aaron Bruski E. Bledsoe PG MIL
48 Joe Polito R. Covington SF MIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Joe Polito Z. LaVine SG CHI
50 Aaron Bruski J. Tatum SF BOS
51 Mike Catron T. Harris SF PHI
52 Chris Towers K. Love PF CLE
53 Alex Barutha L. Markkanen PF CHI
54 Chris Welsh D. DeRozan SG SA
55 Alex Rikleen A. Horford C PHI
56 Greg Ehrenberg O. Porter Jr. SF CHI
57 Mike Gallagher S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC
58 Steve Alexander T. Rozier PG CHA
59 Nick Whalen J. Randle C NY
60 Stan Son J. Richardson SG PHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Stan Son T. Bryant C WAS
62 Nick Whalen J. Murray SG DEN
63 Steve Alexander K. Oubre Jr. SF PHO
64 Mike Gallagher J. Isaac SF ORL
65 Greg Ehrenberg D. Gallinari SF OKC
66 Alex Rikleen B. Griffin PF DET
67 Chris Welsh C. McCollum SG POR
68 Alex Barutha M. Brogdon PG IND
69 Chris Towers J. Ingles SF UTA
70 Mike Catron B. Lopez C MIL
71 Aaron Bruski W. Carter Jr. C CHI
72 Joe Polito A. Gordon SF ORL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Joe Polito R. Barrett SF NY
74 Aaron Bruski M. Bagley III PF SAC
75 Mike Catron R. Rubio PG PHO
76 Chris Towers L. Ball PG NO
77 Alex Barutha J. Valanciunas C MEM
78 Chris Welsh D. Sabonis C IND
79 Alex Rikleen H. Whiteside C POR
80 Greg Ehrenberg G. Hayward SF BOS
81 Mike Gallagher M. Bridges SF CHA
82 Steve Alexander M. Harrell C LAC
83 Nick Whalen J. Teague PG MIN
84 Stan Son D. Murray PG SA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Stan Son T. Warren SF IND
86 Nick Whalen D. Favors PF NO
87 Steve Alexander D. Wright PG DAL
88 Mike Gallagher F. VanVleet PG TOR
89 Greg Ehrenberg L. Williams SG LAC
90 Alex Rikleen J. Winslow PG MIA
91 Chris Welsh S. Adams C OKC
92 Alex Barutha J. Lamb SG IND
93 Chris Towers D. Garland SG CLE
94 Mike Catron V. Oladipo SG IND
95 Aaron Bruski M. Gasol C TOR
96 Joe Polito G. Harris SG DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Joe Polito J. Allen C BKN
98 Aaron Bruski S. Ibaka C TOR
99 Mike Catron P. Millsap PF DEN
100 Chris Towers J. Redick SG NO
101 Alex Barutha J. McGee C LAL
102 Chris Welsh M. Smart SG BOS
103 Alex Rikleen R. Hachimura SF WAS
104 Greg Ehrenberg D. Dedmon C SAC
105 Mike Gallagher Z. Collins C POR
106 Steve Alexander D. Jordan C BKN
107 Nick Whalen T. Ross SG ORL
108 Stan Son D. Green SG LAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Stan Son T. Herro SG MIA
110 Nick Whalen T. Waller-Prince SF BKN
111 Steve Alexander D. Howard C LAL
112 Mike Gallagher B. Clarke PF MEM
113 Greg Ehrenberg D. White PG SA
114 Alex Rikleen B. Bogdanovic SF UTA
115 Chris Welsh B. Ingram SG NO
116 Alex Barutha A. Wiggins SF MIN
117 Chris Towers T. Satoransky PG CHI
118 Mike Catron E. Gordon SF HOU
119 Aaron Bruski J. Brown SG BOS
120 Joe Polito C. Sexton PG CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Joe Polito J. Harris SF BKN
122 Aaron Bruski K. Huerter SG ATL
123 Mike Catron M. Thybulle SF PHI
124 Chris Towers K. Kuzma PF LAL
125 Alex Barutha E. Fournier SG ORL
126 Chris Welsh I. Smith PG WAS
127 Alex Rikleen R. Gay SF SA
128 Greg Ehrenberg M. Bridges SF PHO
129 Mike Gallagher K. Looney C GS
130 Steve Alexander D. Smith Jr. PG NY
131 Nick Whalen B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
132 Stan Son S. Dinwiddie PG BKN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Stan Son D. Saric PF PHO
134 Nick Whalen A. Len C ATL
135 Steve Alexander D. Bacon SG CHA
136 Mike Gallagher O. Anunoby SF TOR
137 Greg Ehrenberg P. Beverley PG LAC
138 Alex Rikleen J. Grant SF DEN
139 Chris Welsh R. Rondo PG LAL
140 Alex Barutha L. Nance Jr. PF CLE
141 Chris Towers N. Batum SF CHA
142 Mike Catron E. Kanter C BOS
143 Aaron Bruski D. Powell C DAL
144 Joe Polito D. Schroder PG OKC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Joe Polito W. Cauley-Stein C GS
146 Aaron Bruski R. Jackson PG DET
147 Mike Catron D. Rose PG DET
148 Chris Towers B. Portis C NY
149 Alex Barutha G. Dragic PG MIA
150 Chris Welsh T. Thompson C CLE
151 Alex Rikleen L. Shamet SF LAC
152 Greg Ehrenberg J. Poeltl C SA
153 Mike Gallagher J. Culver SG MIN
154 Steve Alexander R. Williams PF BOS
155 Nick Whalen K. Bazemore SG POR
156 Stan Son A. Simons SG POR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Stan Son N. Alexander-Walker SG NO
158 Nick Whalen J. Brunson PG DAL
159 Steve Alexander M. Fultz PG ORL
160 Mike Gallagher P. Washington PF CHA
161 Greg Ehrenberg K. Olynyk PF MIA
162 Alex Rikleen M. Porter Jr. PF DEN
163 Chris Welsh D. Augustin PG ORL
164 Alex Barutha C. Osman SF CLE
165 Chris Towers M. Bamba C ORL
166 Mike Catron W. Barton SF DEN
167 Aaron Bruski J. Clarkson SG CLE
168 Joe Polito C. White PG CHI
Team by Team
Joe Polito
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Curry PG GS
2 24 D. Ayton C PHO
3 25 K. Porzingis PF DAL
4 48 R. Covington SF MIN
5 49 Z. LaVine SG CHI
6 72 A. Gordon SF ORL
7 73 R. Barrett SF NY
8 96 G. Harris SG DEN
9 97 J. Allen C BKN
10 120 C. Sexton PG CLE
11 121 J. Harris SF BKN
12 144 D. Schroder PG OKC
13 145 W. Cauley-Stein C GS
14 168 C. White PG CHI
Aaron Bruski
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Harden SG HOU
2 23 P. George SF LAC
3 26 N. Vucevic C ORL
4 47 E. Bledsoe PG MIL
5 50 J. Tatum SF BOS
6 71 W. Carter Jr. C CHI
7 74 M. Bagley III PF SAC
8 95 M. Gasol C TOR
9 98 S. Ibaka C TOR
10 119 J. Brown SG BOS
11 122 K. Huerter SG ATL
12 143 D. Powell C DAL
13 146 R. Jackson PG DET
14 167 J. Clarkson SG CLE
Mike Catron
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Davis PF LAL
2 22 J. Butler SF MIA
3 27 D. Russell PG GS
4 46 L. Aldridge C SA
5 51 T. Harris SF PHI
6 70 B. Lopez C MIL
7 75 R. Rubio PG PHO
8 94 V. Oladipo SG IND
9 99 P. Millsap PF DEN
10 118 E. Gordon SF HOU
11 123 M. Thybulle SF PHI
12 142 E. Kanter C BOS
13 147 D. Rose PG DET
14 166 W. Barton SF DEN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
2 21 B. Simmons PG PHI
3 28 R. Gobert C UTA
4 45 B. Hield SG SAC
5 52 K. Love PF CLE
6 69 J. Ingles SF UTA
7 76 L. Ball PG NO
8 93 D. Garland SG CLE
9 100 J. Redick SG NO
10 117 T. Satoransky PG CHI
11 124 K. Kuzma PF LAL
12 141 N. Batum SF CHA
13 148 B. Portis C NY
14 165 M. Bamba C ORL
Alex Barutha
Rd Pk Player
1 5 K. Towns C MIN
2 20 K. Irving PG BKN
3 29 P. Siakam PF TOR
4 44 C. Capela C HOU
5 53 L. Markkanen PF CHI
6 68 M. Brogdon PG IND
7 77 J. Valanciunas C MEM
8 92 J. Lamb SG IND
9 101 J. McGee C LAL
10 116 A. Wiggins SF MIN
11 125 E. Fournier SG ORL
12 140 L. Nance Jr. PF CLE
13 149 G. Dragic PG MIA
14 164 C. Osman SF CLE
Chris Welsh
Rd Pk Player
1 6 N. Jokic C DEN
2 19 R. Westbrook PG HOU
3 30 M. Turner C IND
4 43 J. Jackson Jr. PF MEM
5 54 D. DeRozan SG SA
6 67 C. McCollum SG POR
7 78 D. Sabonis C IND
8 91 S. Adams C OKC
9 102 M. Smart SG BOS
10 115 B. Ingram SG NO
11 126 I. Smith PG WAS
12 139 R. Rondo PG LAL
13 150 T. Thompson C CLE
14 163 D. Augustin PG ORL
Alex Rikleen
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Lillard PG POR
2 18 A. Drummond C DET
3 31 C. Paul PG OKC
4 42 M. Robinson C NY
5 55 A. Horford C PHI
6 66 B. Griffin PF DET
7 79 H. Whiteside C POR
8 90 J. Winslow PG MIA
9 103 R. Hachimura SF WAS
10 114 B. Bogdanovic SF UTA
11 127 R. Gay SF SA
12 138 J. Grant SF DEN
13 151 L. Shamet SF LAC
14 162 M. Porter Jr. PF DEN
Greg Ehrenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Leonard SF LAC
2 17 D. Booker SG PHO
3 32 D. Fox PG SAC
4 41 K. Lowry PG TOR
5 56 O. Porter Jr. SF CHI
6 65 D. Gallinari SF OKC
7 80 G. Hayward SF BOS
8 89 L. Williams SG LAC
9 104 D. Dedmon C SAC
10 113 D. White PG SA
11 128 M. Bridges SF PHO
12 137 P. Beverley PG LAC
13 152 J. Poeltl C SA
14 161 K. Olynyk PF MIA
Mike Gallagher
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Holiday PG NO
2 16 K. Walker PG BOS
3 33 D. Mitchell SG UTA
4 40 B. Adebayo C MIA
5 57 S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC
6 64 J. Isaac SF ORL
7 81 M. Bridges SF CHA
8 88 F. VanVleet PG TOR
9 105 Z. Collins C POR
10 112 B. Clarke PF MEM
11 129 K. Looney C GS
12 136 O. Anunoby SF TOR
13 153 J. Culver SG MIN
14 160 P. Washington PF CHA
Steve Alexander
Rd Pk Player
1 10 L. Doncic PG DAL
2 15 Z. Williamson PF NO
3 34 J. Morant PG MEM
4 39 C. LeVert SG BKN
5 58 T. Rozier PG CHA
6 63 K. Oubre Jr. SF PHO
7 82 M. Harrell C LAC
8 87 D. Wright PG DAL
9 106 D. Jordan C BKN
10 111 D. Howard C LAL
11 130 D. Smith Jr. PG NY
12 135 D. Bacon SG CHA
13 154 R. Williams PF BOS
14 159 M. Fultz PG ORL
Nick Whalen
Rd Pk Player
1 11 L. James PF LAL
2 14 B. Beal SG WAS
3 35 J. Collins PF ATL
4 38 K. Middleton SF MIL
5 59 J. Randle C NY
6 62 J. Murray SG DEN
7 83 J. Teague PG MIN
8 86 D. Favors PF NO
9 107 T. Ross SG ORL
10 110 T. Waller-Prince SF BKN
11 131 B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
12 134 A. Len C ATL
13 155 K. Bazemore SG POR
14 158 J. Brunson PG DAL
Stan Son
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Young PG ATL
2 13 J. Embiid C PHI
3 36 D. Green PF GS
4 37 M. Conley PG UTA
5 60 J. Richardson SG PHI
6 61 T. Bryant C WAS
7 84 D. Murray PG SA
8 85 T. Warren SF IND
9 108 D. Green SG LAL
10 109 T. Herro SG MIA
11 132 S. Dinwiddie PG BKN
12 133 D. Saric PF PHO
13 156 A. Simons SG POR
14 157 N. Alexander-Walker SG NO
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories