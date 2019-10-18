2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Going big can pay off in our latest 12-team Roto mock draft
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how Chris Towers built his squad in a 12-team draft.
When building your roster in a Rotisserie or categories league for Fantasy Basketball, it's all about sacrifices. And, based on where you pick in the draft, sometimes those sacrifices are made for you. That's what happened when I picked fourth in our most recent mock draft before the start of the 2019-20 season.
With Stephen Curry, James Harden and Anthony Davis off the board with the first three picks in our Roto draft, I knew I would have to sacrifice something. If I took Karl-Anthony Towns, I knew I could get huge efficiency, decent defense and rebounding, and even some 3-pointers from the center spot, but I would have to sacrifice assists; if I went with Nikola Jokic, I could get elite rebounding and assists, but I would be locking in a center who doesn't block shots, meaning I would need to use a flex spot on a specialist, more than likely.
So, I decided to sacrifice shooting by snagging Giannis Antetokounmpo with the fourth overall pick. Last season, Antetokounmpo was an elite scorer and rebounder, who contributed 5.9 assists and 2.8 combined blocks and steals per game and shot 57.8% from the field. He was a six-category stud, but you had to live with the fewest 3-pointers per game of any top-15 finisher as well as a mediocre rate at the free-throw line. There's no such thing as a perfect player, but Giannis is such a dominant force in the counting stats department — and has never missed more than 10 games in a season — that it's worth the tradeoff.
But I didn't make a priority out of making up for his deficiencies immediately; instead, I decided to steer into the curve with this one. With my next pick, I took Ben Simmons, the 76ers do-it-all-except-shoot point forward. Simmons was a bit of a disappointment — and maybe a bit of a reach in this format — last season, averaging 17.8-8.8-8.7 with 2.4 combined blocks and steals but serving as a huge detriment in free-throw shooting and 3-point shooting.
I followed that up with Rudy Gobert, who probably goes a bit underrated at this point in Fantasy, but who certainly doesn't help my free-throw shooting woes. I was in a huge hole in free-throw percentage and 3-pointers made, however I had also built a core that could immediately compete in both assists and blocks — a rare combination — with elite field-goal percentage, giving me more leeway to target shooters, even one-dimensional ones, a bit later.
I went about going after shooting with my next three picks, ending up with Buddy Hield (45th overall), Kevin Love (52nd), and Joe Ingles (69th), and while I was thrilled with the first two, the Ingles pick wasn't my favorite. I almost certainly could have waited to take him and targeted either Brook Lopez (a sneaky top-40 player last season who would have helped my shooting immensely while adding even more blocks) or a younger, higher-upside play like Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Barrett, or Marvin Bagley III. Ingles could be looking at a reduced role with the addition of Bojan Bogdanovic, though I remain attracted by his durability (82 games in three straight seasons), shooting (2.3 3-pointers per game) and playmaking (5.7 assists).
From that point on, you're trying to balance upside with filling team needs, and my next two picks certainly leaned in the former direction, as I targeted Lonzo Ball and Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland. Ball needs to stay healthy, but the move to New Orleans could be huge for his value; the Pelicans are playing at an incredibly high pace, and Ball should thrive playing quarterback in the transition game. His shooting efficiency remains a big question, but he could be looking at a breakout season for the rebuilt Pelicans.
Garland is a huge wild card but is one of my favorites to target in the middle rounds. He played just five games at Vanderbilt before suffering a season-ending knee injury, but should see immediate action in Cleveland's backcourt, and could be an ideal point guard for the modern NBA. The fit next to last year's No. 8 overall pick Collin Sexton could be a bit awkward — they haven't played much in the preseason together — but I think Garland is the better player and prospect and could be the future of the franchise. That this isn't a league where you are penalized for turnovers only makes him more attractive.
Ultimately, I was able to take some risks in the middle rounds because I had locked in a well-balanced lineup early, though I could be heavily dependent on Kevin Love staying healthy, given how important his shooting could be. Still, there's upside here, and if Antetokounmpo or Simmons add even a little bit to their game behind the arc, this could be a scary squad.
This was an eight-category Rotisserie mock, with points, assists, total rebounds, blocks, steals, free-throw percentage, 3-pointers made, and field-goal percentage. Rosters were PG-SG-SF-PF-C-F-G-FLEX-FLEX-FLEX with four bench spots, and 12 teams participated.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Joe Polito
|S. Curry PG GS
|2
|Aaron Bruski
|J. Harden SG HOU
|3
|Mike Catron
|A. Davis PF LAL
|4
|Chris Towers
|G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
|5
|Alex Barutha
|K. Towns C MIN
|6
|Chris Welsh
|N. Jokic C DEN
|7
|Alex Rikleen
|D. Lillard PG POR
|8
|Greg Ehrenberg
|K. Leonard SF LAC
|9
|Mike Gallagher
|J. Holiday PG NO
|10
|Steve Alexander
|L. Doncic PG DAL
|11
|Nick Whalen
|L. James PF LAL
|12
|Stan Son
|T. Young PG ATL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Stan Son
|J. Embiid C PHI
|14
|Nick Whalen
|B. Beal SG WAS
|15
|Steve Alexander
|Z. Williamson PF NO
|16
|Mike Gallagher
|K. Walker PG BOS
|17
|Greg Ehrenberg
|D. Booker SG PHO
|18
|Alex Rikleen
|A. Drummond C DET
|19
|Chris Welsh
|R. Westbrook PG HOU
|20
|Alex Barutha
|K. Irving PG BKN
|21
|Chris Towers
|B. Simmons PG PHI
|22
|Mike Catron
|J. Butler SF MIA
|23
|Aaron Bruski
|P. George SF LAC
|24
|Joe Polito
|D. Ayton C PHO
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Joe Polito
|K. Porzingis PF DAL
|26
|Aaron Bruski
|N. Vucevic C ORL
|27
|Mike Catron
|D. Russell PG GS
|28
|Chris Towers
|R. Gobert C UTA
|29
|Alex Barutha
|P. Siakam PF TOR
|30
|Chris Welsh
|M. Turner C IND
|31
|Alex Rikleen
|C. Paul PG OKC
|32
|Greg Ehrenberg
|D. Fox PG SAC
|33
|Mike Gallagher
|D. Mitchell SG UTA
|34
|Steve Alexander
|J. Morant PG MEM
|35
|Nick Whalen
|J. Collins PF ATL
|36
|Stan Son
|D. Green PF GS
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Stan Son
|M. Conley PG UTA
|38
|Nick Whalen
|K. Middleton SF MIL
|39
|Steve Alexander
|C. LeVert SG BKN
|40
|Mike Gallagher
|B. Adebayo C MIA
|41
|Greg Ehrenberg
|K. Lowry PG TOR
|42
|Alex Rikleen
|M. Robinson C NY
|43
|Chris Welsh
|J. Jackson Jr. PF MEM
|44
|Alex Barutha
|C. Capela C HOU
|45
|Chris Towers
|B. Hield SG SAC
|46
|Mike Catron
|L. Aldridge C SA
|47
|Aaron Bruski
|E. Bledsoe PG MIL
|48
|Joe Polito
|R. Covington SF MIN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Joe Polito
|Z. LaVine SG CHI
|50
|Aaron Bruski
|J. Tatum SF BOS
|51
|Mike Catron
|T. Harris SF PHI
|52
|Chris Towers
|K. Love PF CLE
|53
|Alex Barutha
|L. Markkanen PF CHI
|54
|Chris Welsh
|D. DeRozan SG SA
|55
|Alex Rikleen
|A. Horford C PHI
|56
|Greg Ehrenberg
|O. Porter Jr. SF CHI
|57
|Mike Gallagher
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC
|58
|Steve Alexander
|T. Rozier PG CHA
|59
|Nick Whalen
|J. Randle C NY
|60
|Stan Son
|J. Richardson SG PHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Stan Son
|T. Bryant C WAS
|62
|Nick Whalen
|J. Murray SG DEN
|63
|Steve Alexander
|K. Oubre Jr. SF PHO
|64
|Mike Gallagher
|J. Isaac SF ORL
|65
|Greg Ehrenberg
|D. Gallinari SF OKC
|66
|Alex Rikleen
|B. Griffin PF DET
|67
|Chris Welsh
|C. McCollum SG POR
|68
|Alex Barutha
|M. Brogdon PG IND
|69
|Chris Towers
|J. Ingles SF UTA
|70
|Mike Catron
|B. Lopez C MIL
|71
|Aaron Bruski
|W. Carter Jr. C CHI
|72
|Joe Polito
|A. Gordon SF ORL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Joe Polito
|R. Barrett SF NY
|74
|Aaron Bruski
|M. Bagley III PF SAC
|75
|Mike Catron
|R. Rubio PG PHO
|76
|Chris Towers
|L. Ball PG NO
|77
|Alex Barutha
|J. Valanciunas C MEM
|78
|Chris Welsh
|D. Sabonis C IND
|79
|Alex Rikleen
|H. Whiteside C POR
|80
|Greg Ehrenberg
|G. Hayward SF BOS
|81
|Mike Gallagher
|M. Bridges SF CHA
|82
|Steve Alexander
|M. Harrell C LAC
|83
|Nick Whalen
|J. Teague PG MIN
|84
|Stan Son
|D. Murray PG SA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Stan Son
|T. Warren SF IND
|86
|Nick Whalen
|D. Favors PF NO
|87
|Steve Alexander
|D. Wright PG DAL
|88
|Mike Gallagher
|F. VanVleet PG TOR
|89
|Greg Ehrenberg
|L. Williams SG LAC
|90
|Alex Rikleen
|J. Winslow PG MIA
|91
|Chris Welsh
|S. Adams C OKC
|92
|Alex Barutha
|J. Lamb SG IND
|93
|Chris Towers
|D. Garland SG CLE
|94
|Mike Catron
|V. Oladipo SG IND
|95
|Aaron Bruski
|M. Gasol C TOR
|96
|Joe Polito
|G. Harris SG DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Joe Polito
|J. Allen C BKN
|98
|Aaron Bruski
|S. Ibaka C TOR
|99
|Mike Catron
|P. Millsap PF DEN
|100
|Chris Towers
|J. Redick SG NO
|101
|Alex Barutha
|J. McGee C LAL
|102
|Chris Welsh
|M. Smart SG BOS
|103
|Alex Rikleen
|R. Hachimura SF WAS
|104
|Greg Ehrenberg
|D. Dedmon C SAC
|105
|Mike Gallagher
|Z. Collins C POR
|106
|Steve Alexander
|D. Jordan C BKN
|107
|Nick Whalen
|T. Ross SG ORL
|108
|Stan Son
|D. Green SG LAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Stan Son
|T. Herro SG MIA
|110
|Nick Whalen
|T. Waller-Prince SF BKN
|111
|Steve Alexander
|D. Howard C LAL
|112
|Mike Gallagher
|B. Clarke PF MEM
|113
|Greg Ehrenberg
|D. White PG SA
|114
|Alex Rikleen
|B. Bogdanovic SF UTA
|115
|Chris Welsh
|B. Ingram SG NO
|116
|Alex Barutha
|A. Wiggins SF MIN
|117
|Chris Towers
|T. Satoransky PG CHI
|118
|Mike Catron
|E. Gordon SF HOU
|119
|Aaron Bruski
|J. Brown SG BOS
|120
|Joe Polito
|C. Sexton PG CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Joe Polito
|J. Harris SF BKN
|122
|Aaron Bruski
|K. Huerter SG ATL
|123
|Mike Catron
|M. Thybulle SF PHI
|124
|Chris Towers
|K. Kuzma PF LAL
|125
|Alex Barutha
|E. Fournier SG ORL
|126
|Chris Welsh
|I. Smith PG WAS
|127
|Alex Rikleen
|R. Gay SF SA
|128
|Greg Ehrenberg
|M. Bridges SF PHO
|129
|Mike Gallagher
|K. Looney C GS
|130
|Steve Alexander
|D. Smith Jr. PG NY
|131
|Nick Whalen
|B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
|132
|Stan Son
|S. Dinwiddie PG BKN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Stan Son
|D. Saric PF PHO
|134
|Nick Whalen
|A. Len C ATL
|135
|Steve Alexander
|D. Bacon SG CHA
|136
|Mike Gallagher
|O. Anunoby SF TOR
|137
|Greg Ehrenberg
|P. Beverley PG LAC
|138
|Alex Rikleen
|J. Grant SF DEN
|139
|Chris Welsh
|R. Rondo PG LAL
|140
|Alex Barutha
|L. Nance Jr. PF CLE
|141
|Chris Towers
|N. Batum SF CHA
|142
|Mike Catron
|E. Kanter C BOS
|143
|Aaron Bruski
|D. Powell C DAL
|144
|Joe Polito
|D. Schroder PG OKC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Joe Polito
|W. Cauley-Stein C GS
|146
|Aaron Bruski
|R. Jackson PG DET
|147
|Mike Catron
|D. Rose PG DET
|148
|Chris Towers
|B. Portis C NY
|149
|Alex Barutha
|G. Dragic PG MIA
|150
|Chris Welsh
|T. Thompson C CLE
|151
|Alex Rikleen
|L. Shamet SF LAC
|152
|Greg Ehrenberg
|J. Poeltl C SA
|153
|Mike Gallagher
|J. Culver SG MIN
|154
|Steve Alexander
|R. Williams PF BOS
|155
|Nick Whalen
|K. Bazemore SG POR
|156
|Stan Son
|A. Simons SG POR
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Stan Son
|N. Alexander-Walker SG NO
|158
|Nick Whalen
|J. Brunson PG DAL
|159
|Steve Alexander
|M. Fultz PG ORL
|160
|Mike Gallagher
|P. Washington PF CHA
|161
|Greg Ehrenberg
|K. Olynyk PF MIA
|162
|Alex Rikleen
|M. Porter Jr. PF DEN
|163
|Chris Welsh
|D. Augustin PG ORL
|164
|Alex Barutha
|C. Osman SF CLE
|165
|Chris Towers
|M. Bamba C ORL
|166
|Mike Catron
|W. Barton SF DEN
|167
|Aaron Bruski
|J. Clarkson SG CLE
|168
|Joe Polito
|C. White PG CHI
