2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Top of the field wide open in H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime draft season.
When you look at the top of the Fantasy scoring ranks for last year, the No. 1 pick for the 2019-20 season should be pretty obvious. After all, James Harden's 4,337 points in CBS Fantasy standard scoring put him more than 400 points up on the No. 2 finisher. In fact, the No. 2 spot was closer to No. 5 than he was to Harden. It should be an open-and-shut case for Harden as the top play, right?
Well, not exactly. Harden had an incredible 2018-19, averaging a career-high 36.1 points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists, but he did that while having to carry the Rockets' offense to an extent we've never really seen before. Chris Paul wasn't quite himself, and played just 58 games, leaving Harden to shoulder the load for 78 games. However, with Russell Westbrook in house now, Harden should have a lot more help. And, since Westbrook was that No. 2 finisher last season, the fit between the two of them, and the impact that is going to have on their Fantasy production is the biggest question you have to answer when you have the No. 1 pick, as I did in our most recent mock draft for the 2019-20 season.
Picking first is a great spot to be in, obviously, but things feel more wide open this season than they have in the past few years — a nice analogy for how the NBA as a whole feels after a tumultuous offseason. Per SportsLine.com's projections, four players are — Harden, Westbrook, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo — are projected for between 3,813 and 4,027 points. And you can make a compelling case that Stephen Curry, playing without either Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson, could break into that discussion, too.
And we don't necessarily have to limit it to that group either. Nikola Jokic is coming off a 14-game playoff run where he averaged 25.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, numbers that would put him in that range even if he regressed 10-15%. The likes of Luca Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Ben Simmons are all longer shots to make that type of leap, but it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility if things go right.
Ultimately, with the No. 1 pick in our mock, I did end up going with Harden, but you can make an argument that picking fourth or fifth might be just as good as picking first this season. After all, you can still get a stud player, and then you've got the potential for a superior No. 2 pick coming back around.
This was a standard CBS Fantasy points mock, with all points, rebounds, blocks, and steals worth one point, assists worth two, and turnovers taking away one point. We drafted 14 spots, including four reserves, and the following industry analysts took part in the draft:
- Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy
- Alex Barutha, RotoWire.com
- Chris Meaney, TheAthletic.com
- Nick Whalen, RotoWire.com
- Scott Bogman, InThisLeague.com
- Ken Crites, RotoWire.com
- Chris Welsh, InThisLeague.com
- Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy
- Kyle McKeown, BasketballMonster.com
- BasketballMonster.com
- Alex Rikleen, RotoWire.com
- Dan Besbris, Hoop-Ball.com
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Team 1
|J. Harden SG HOU
|2
|Alex Barutha
|G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
|3
|Meaney
|S. Curry PG GS
|4
|Team Whalen
|K. Towns C MIN
|5
|Bogman
|A. Davis PF LAL
|6
|Ken C's Team
|R. Westbrook PG HOU
|7
|Chris Welsh
|N. Jokic C DEN
|8
|Heath Cummings
|L. James PF LAL
|9
|RotoKyleNBA
|L. Doncic PG DAL
|10
|gehrenbergdfs
|D. Lillard PG POR
|11
|@Rikleen
|K. Walker PG BOS
|12
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|B. Simmons PG PHI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|A. Drummond C DET
|14
|@Rikleen
|J. Butler SF MIA
|15
|gehrenbergdfs
|B. Beal SG WAS
|16
|RotoKyleNBA
|J. Embiid C PHI
|17
|Heath Cummings
|T. Young PG ATL
|18
|Chris Welsh
|K. Irving PG BKN
|19
|Ken C's Team
|N. Vucevic C ORL
|20
|Bogman
|D. Booker SG PHO
|21
|Team Whalen
|J. Holiday PG NO
|22
|Meaney
|R. Gobert C UTA
|23
|Alex Barutha
|D. Russell PG GS
|24
|Team 1
|B. Griffin PF DET
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Team 1
|K. Leonard SF LAC
|26
|Alex Barutha
|D. Fox PG SAC
|27
|Meaney
|D. Mitchell SG UTA
|28
|Team Whalen
|P. Siakam PF TOR
|29
|Bogman
|D. Ayton C PHO
|30
|Ken C's Team
|J. Collins PF ATL
|31
|Chris Welsh
|C. Paul PG OKC
|32
|Heath Cummings
|D. DeRozan SG SA
|33
|RotoKyleNBA
|T. Rozier PG CHA
|34
|gehrenbergdfs
|Z. Williamson PF NO
|35
|@Rikleen
|M. Conley PG UTA
|36
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|P. George SF LAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|K. Lowry PG TOR
|38
|@Rikleen
|J. Murray SG DEN
|39
|gehrenbergdfs
|D. Green PF GS
|40
|RotoKyleNBA
|Z. LaVine SG CHI
|41
|Heath Cummings
|J. Randle C NY
|42
|Chris Welsh
|K. Middleton SF MIL
|43
|Ken C's Team
|J. Tatum SF BOS
|44
|Bogman
|B. Hield SG SAC
|45
|Team Whalen
|C. McCollum SG POR
|46
|Meaney
|L. Aldridge C SA
|47
|Alex Barutha
|K. Porzingis PF DAL
|48
|Team 1
|J. Morant PG MEM
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Team 1
|A. Gordon SF ORL
|50
|Alex Barutha
|E. Bledsoe PG MIL
|51
|Meaney
|T. Harris SF PHI
|52
|Team Whalen
|D. Sabonis C IND
|53
|Bogman
|B. Adebayo C MIA
|54
|Ken C's Team
|R. Barrett F NY
|55
|Chris Welsh
|L. Ball PG NO
|56
|Heath Cummings
|D. Gallinari SF OKC
|57
|RotoKyleNBA
|L. Markkanen PF CHI
|58
|gehrenbergdfs
|K. Love PF CLE
|59
|@Rikleen
|H. Whiteside C POR
|60
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|C. Capela C HOU
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|R. Rubio PG PHO
|62
|@Rikleen
|G. Hayward SF BOS
|63
|gehrenbergdfs
|J. Valanciunas C MEM
|64
|RotoKyleNBA
|J. Jackson Jr. PF MEM
|65
|Heath Cummings
|D. Murray PG SA
|66
|Chris Welsh
|M. Turner C IND
|67
|Ken C's Team
|J. Teague PG MIN
|68
|Bogman
|S. Adams C OKC
|69
|Team Whalen
|M. Brogdon PG IND
|70
|Meaney
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC
|71
|Alex Barutha
|A. Horford C PHI
|72
|Team 1
|L. Williams SG LAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Team 1
|B. Ingram SG NO
|74
|Alex Barutha
|J. Richardson SG PHI
|75
|Meaney
|O. Porter Jr. SF CHI
|76
|Team Whalen
|M. Bagley III PF SAC
|77
|Bogman
|A. Wiggins SF MIN
|78
|Ken C's Team
|E. Kanter C BOS
|79
|Chris Welsh
|V. Oladipo SG IND
|80
|Heath Cummings
|K. Kuzma PF LAL
|81
|RotoKyleNBA
|D. Favors PF NO
|82
|gehrenbergdfs
|C. LeVert SG BKN
|83
|@Rikleen
|S. Dinwiddie PG BKN
|84
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|K. Oubre Jr. SF PHO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|D. Schroder PG OKC
|86
|@Rikleen
|D. Rose PG DET
|87
|gehrenbergdfs
|T. Bryant C WAS
|88
|RotoKyleNBA
|M. Bridges SF CHA
|89
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gasol C TOR
|90
|Chris Welsh
|R. Covington SF MIN
|91
|Ken C's Team
|I. Smith PG WAS
|92
|Bogman
|J. Ingles SF UTA
|93
|Team Whalen
|J. Lamb SG IND
|94
|Meaney
|D. Wright PG DAL
|95
|Alex Barutha
|S. Ibaka C TOR
|96
|Team 1
|M. Harrell C LAC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Team 1
|F. VanVleet PG TOR
|98
|Alex Barutha
|N. Batum SF CHA
|99
|Meaney
|G. Dragic PG MIA
|100
|Team Whalen
|R. Hachimura SF WAS
|101
|Bogman
|T. Warren SF IND
|102
|Ken C's Team
|D. Garland SG CLE
|103
|Chris Welsh
|P. Millsap PF DEN
|104
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sexton PG CLE
|105
|RotoKyleNBA
|J. Winslow PG MIA
|106
|gehrenbergdfs
|W. Carter Jr. C CHI
|107
|@Rikleen
|B. Bogdanovic SF UTA
|108
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|E. Fournier SG ORL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|R. Jackson PG DET
|110
|@Rikleen
|L. Shamet SF LAC
|111
|gehrenbergdfs
|L. Nance Jr. PF CLE
|112
|RotoKyleNBA
|K. Looney C GS
|113
|Heath Cummings
|H. Barnes PF SAC
|114
|Chris Welsh
|M. Robinson C NY
|115
|Ken C's Team
|T. Satoransky PG CHI
|116
|Bogman
|D. Smith Jr. PG NY
|117
|Team Whalen
|B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
|118
|Meaney
|D. Hunter SF ATL
|119
|Alex Barutha
|B. Lopez C MIL
|120
|Team 1
|M. Smart SG BOS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Team 1
|B. Portis C NY
|122
|Alex Barutha
|K. Bazemore SG POR
|123
|Meaney
|J. Isaac SF ORL
|124
|Team Whalen
|T. Young PF CHI
|125
|Bogman
|K. Huerter SG ATL
|126
|Ken C's Team
|D. Saric PF PHO
|127
|Chris Welsh
|G. Harris SG DEN
|128
|Heath Cummings
|J. Brown SG BOS
|129
|RotoKyleNBA
|C. Osman SF CLE
|130
|gehrenbergdfs
|D. White PG SA
|131
|@Rikleen
|R. Gay SF SA
|132
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|T. Waller-Prince SF BKN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|J. Redick SG NO
|134
|@Rikleen
|M. Porter Jr. PF DEN
|135
|gehrenbergdfs
|M. Monk SG CHA
|136
|RotoKyleNBA
|Z. Collins C POR
|137
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG DAL
|138
|Chris Welsh
|B. Clarke PF MEM
|139
|Ken C's Team
|R. Rondo PG LAL
|140
|Bogman
|K. Olynyk PF MIA
|141
|Team Whalen
|T. Brown Jr. SF WAS
|142
|Meaney
|D. Jordan C BKN
|143
|Alex Barutha
|P. Beverley PG LAC
|144
|Team 1
|T. Ross SG ORL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Team 1
|D. Augustin PG ORL
|146
|Alex Barutha
|K. Anderson PF MEM
|147
|Meaney
|M. Bridges SF PHO
|148
|Team Whalen
|E. Payton PG NY
|149
|Bogman
|E. Gordon SF HOU
|150
|Ken C's Team
|W. Barton SF DEN
|151
|Chris Welsh
|D. Green SG LAL
|152
|Heath Cummings
|D. Waiters SG MIA
|153
|RotoKyleNBA
|D. Bacon SG CHA
|154
|gehrenbergdfs
|T. Thompson C CLE
|155
|@Rikleen
|J. McGee C LAL
|156
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|D. Bertans PF WAS
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|K. Thompson SG GS
|158
|@Rikleen
|H. Giles PF SAC
|159
|gehrenbergdfs
|A. Len C ATL
|160
|RotoKyleNBA
|M. Fultz PG ORL
|161
|Heath Cummings
|J. Harris SF BKN
|162
|Chris Welsh
|J. Parker SF ATL
|163
|Ken C's Team
|O. Anunoby SF TOR
|164
|Bogman
|D. Dedmon C SAC
|165
|Team Whalen
|J. Clarkson SG CLE
|166
|Meaney
|T. Jones PG MEM
|167
|Alex Barutha
|L. Kennard SF DET
|168
|Team 1
|J. Nurkic C POR
|Team 1
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Harden SG HOU
|2
|24
|B. Griffin PF DET
|3
|25
|K. Leonard SF LAC
|4
|48
|J. Morant PG MEM
|5
|49
|A. Gordon SF ORL
|6
|72
|L. Williams SG LAC
|7
|73
|B. Ingram SG NO
|8
|96
|M. Harrell C LAC
|9
|97
|F. VanVleet PG TOR
|10
|120
|M. Smart SG BOS
|11
|121
|B. Portis C NY
|12
|144
|T. Ross SG ORL
|13
|145
|D. Augustin PG ORL
|14
|168
|J. Nurkic C POR
|Alex Barutha
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|G. Antetokounmpo PF MIL
|2
|23
|D. Russell PG GS
|3
|26
|D. Fox PG SAC
|4
|47
|K. Porzingis PF DAL
|5
|50
|E. Bledsoe PG MIL
|6
|71
|A. Horford C PHI
|7
|74
|J. Richardson SG PHI
|8
|95
|S. Ibaka C TOR
|9
|98
|N. Batum SF CHA
|10
|119
|B. Lopez C MIL
|11
|122
|K. Bazemore SG POR
|12
|143
|P. Beverley PG LAC
|13
|146
|K. Anderson PF MEM
|14
|167
|L. Kennard SF DET
|Meaney
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|S. Curry PG GS
|2
|22
|R. Gobert C UTA
|3
|27
|D. Mitchell SG UTA
|4
|46
|L. Aldridge C SA
|5
|51
|T. Harris SF PHI
|6
|70
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC
|7
|75
|O. Porter Jr. SF CHI
|8
|94
|D. Wright PG DAL
|9
|99
|G. Dragic PG MIA
|10
|118
|D. Hunter SF ATL
|11
|123
|J. Isaac SF ORL
|12
|142
|D. Jordan C BKN
|13
|147
|M. Bridges SF PHO
|14
|166
|T. Jones PG MEM
|Team Whalen
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|K. Towns C MIN
|2
|21
|J. Holiday PG NO
|3
|28
|P. Siakam PF TOR
|4
|45
|C. McCollum SG POR
|5
|52
|D. Sabonis C IND
|6
|69
|M. Brogdon PG IND
|7
|76
|M. Bagley III PF SAC
|8
|93
|J. Lamb SG IND
|9
|100
|R. Hachimura SF WAS
|10
|117
|B. Bogdanovic SG SAC
|11
|124
|T. Young PF CHI
|12
|141
|T. Brown Jr. SF WAS
|13
|148
|E. Payton PG NY
|14
|165
|J. Clarkson SG CLE
|Bogman
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Davis PF LAL
|2
|20
|D. Booker SG PHO
|3
|29
|D. Ayton C PHO
|4
|44
|B. Hield SG SAC
|5
|53
|B. Adebayo C MIA
|6
|68
|S. Adams C OKC
|7
|77
|A. Wiggins SF MIN
|8
|92
|J. Ingles SF UTA
|9
|101
|T. Warren SF IND
|10
|116
|D. Smith Jr. PG NY
|11
|125
|K. Huerter SG ATL
|12
|140
|K. Olynyk PF MIA
|13
|149
|E. Gordon SF HOU
|14
|164
|D. Dedmon C SAC
|Ken C's Team
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|R. Westbrook PG HOU
|2
|19
|N. Vucevic C ORL
|3
|30
|J. Collins PF ATL
|4
|43
|J. Tatum SF BOS
|5
|54
|R. Barrett F NY
|6
|67
|J. Teague PG MIN
|7
|78
|E. Kanter C BOS
|8
|91
|I. Smith PG WAS
|9
|102
|D. Garland SG CLE
|10
|115
|T. Satoransky PG CHI
|11
|126
|D. Saric PF PHO
|12
|139
|R. Rondo PG LAL
|13
|150
|W. Barton SF DEN
|14
|163
|O. Anunoby SF TOR
|Chris Welsh
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|N. Jokic C DEN
|2
|18
|K. Irving PG BKN
|3
|31
|C. Paul PG OKC
|4
|42
|K. Middleton SF MIL
|5
|55
|L. Ball PG NO
|6
|66
|M. Turner C IND
|7
|79
|V. Oladipo SG IND
|8
|90
|R. Covington SF MIN
|9
|103
|P. Millsap PF DEN
|10
|114
|M. Robinson C NY
|11
|127
|G. Harris SG DEN
|12
|138
|B. Clarke PF MEM
|13
|151
|D. Green SG LAL
|14
|162
|J. Parker SF ATL
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|L. James PF LAL
|2
|17
|T. Young PG ATL
|3
|32
|D. DeRozan SG SA
|4
|41
|J. Randle C NY
|5
|56
|D. Gallinari SF OKC
|6
|65
|D. Murray PG SA
|7
|80
|K. Kuzma PF LAL
|8
|89
|M. Gasol C TOR
|9
|104
|C. Sexton PG CLE
|10
|113
|H. Barnes PF SAC
|11
|128
|J. Brown SG BOS
|12
|137
|T. Hardaway Jr. SG DAL
|13
|152
|D. Waiters SG MIA
|14
|161
|J. Harris SF BKN
|RotoKyleNBA
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|L. Doncic PG DAL
|2
|16
|J. Embiid C PHI
|3
|33
|T. Rozier PG CHA
|4
|40
|Z. LaVine SG CHI
|5
|57
|L. Markkanen PF CHI
|6
|64
|J. Jackson Jr. PF MEM
|7
|81
|D. Favors PF NO
|8
|88
|M. Bridges SF CHA
|9
|105
|J. Winslow PG MIA
|10
|112
|K. Looney C GS
|11
|129
|C. Osman SF CLE
|12
|136
|Z. Collins C POR
|13
|153
|D. Bacon SG CHA
|14
|160
|M. Fultz PG ORL
|gehrenbergdfs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Lillard PG POR
|2
|15
|B. Beal SG WAS
|3
|34
|Z. Williamson PF NO
|4
|39
|D. Green PF GS
|5
|58
|K. Love PF CLE
|6
|63
|J. Valanciunas C MEM
|7
|82
|C. LeVert SG BKN
|8
|87
|T. Bryant C WAS
|9
|106
|W. Carter Jr. C CHI
|10
|111
|L. Nance Jr. PF CLE
|11
|130
|D. White PG SA
|12
|135
|M. Monk SG CHA
|13
|154
|T. Thompson C CLE
|14
|159
|A. Len C ATL
|@Rikleen
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Walker PG BOS
|2
|14
|J. Butler SF MIA
|3
|35
|M. Conley PG UTA
|4
|38
|J. Murray SG DEN
|5
|59
|H. Whiteside C POR
|6
|62
|G. Hayward SF BOS
|7
|83
|S. Dinwiddie PG BKN
|8
|86
|D. Rose PG DET
|9
|107
|B. Bogdanovic SF UTA
|10
|110
|L. Shamet SF LAC
|11
|131
|R. Gay SF SA
|12
|134
|M. Porter Jr. PF DEN
|13
|155
|J. McGee C LAL
|14
|158
|H. Giles PF SAC
|@DanBesbris (Hoop Ball)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|B. Simmons PG PHI
|2
|13
|A. Drummond C DET
|3
|36
|P. George SF LAC
|4
|37
|K. Lowry PG TOR
|5
|60
|C. Capela C HOU
|6
|61
|R. Rubio PG PHO
|7
|84
|K. Oubre Jr. SF PHO
|8
|85
|D. Schroder PG OKC
|9
|108
|E. Fournier SG ORL
|10
|109
|R. Jackson PG DET
|11
|132
|T. Waller-Prince SF BKN
|12
|133
|J. Redick SG NO
|13
|156
|D. Bertans PF WAS
|14
|157
|K. Thompson SG GS
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.