2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Top of the field wide open in H2H points mock draft

When you look at the top of the Fantasy scoring ranks for last year, the No. 1 pick for the 2019-20 season should be pretty obvious. After all, James Harden's 4,337 points in CBS Fantasy standard scoring put him more than 400 points up on the No. 2 finisher. In fact, the No. 2 spot was closer to No. 5 than he was to Harden. It should be an open-and-shut case for Harden as the top play, right?

Well, not exactly. Harden had an incredible 2018-19, averaging a career-high 36.1 points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists, but he did that while having to carry the Rockets' offense to an extent we've never really seen before. Chris Paul wasn't quite himself, and played just 58 games, leaving Harden to shoulder the load for 78 games. However, with Russell Westbrook in house now, Harden should have a lot more help. And, since Westbrook was that No. 2 finisher last season, the fit between the two of them, and the impact that is going to have on their Fantasy production is the biggest question you have to answer when you have the No. 1 pick, as I did in our most recent mock draft for the 2019-20 season.

Picking first is a great spot to be in, obviously, but things feel more wide open this season than they have in the past few years — a nice analogy for how the NBA as a whole feels after a tumultuous offseason. Per SportsLine.com's projections, four players are — Harden, Westbrook, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo — are projected for between 3,813 and 4,027 points. And you can make a compelling case that Stephen Curry, playing without either Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson, could break into that discussion, too.

And we don't necessarily have to limit it to that group either. Nikola Jokic is coming off a 14-game playoff run where he averaged 25.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, numbers that would put him in that range even if he regressed 10-15%. The likes of Luca Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Ben Simmons are all longer shots to make that type of leap, but it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility if things go right.

Ultimately, with the No. 1 pick in our mock, I did end up going with Harden, but you can make an argument that picking fourth or fifth might be just as good as picking first this season. After all, you can still get a stud player, and then you've got the potential for a superior No. 2 pick coming back around.

This was a standard CBS Fantasy points mock, with all points, rebounds, blocks, and steals worth one point, assists worth two, and turnovers taking away one point. We drafted 14 spots, including four reserves, and the following industry analysts took part in the draft:

Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy Alex Barutha, RotoWire.com Chris Meaney, TheAthletic.com Nick Whalen, RotoWire.com Scott Bogman, InThisLeague.com Ken Crites, RotoWire.com Chris Welsh, InThisLeague.com Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy Kyle McKeown, BasketballMonster.com BasketballMonster.com Alex Rikleen, RotoWire.com Dan Besbris, Hoop-Ball.com