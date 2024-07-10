Free agency has all but completed, with the vast majority of significant players off the board mere days into the process. However, there have still been meaningful signings over the past week. Let's dive in and examine the fantasy implications of those deals.

Big Names Changing Teams

DeMar DeRozan, Kings - sign-and-trade; 3 years, $70 million

I'm one of those people who doesn't love DeRozan's fit in Sacramento due to his lack of floor spacing, but I also would have done this deal if I were general manager. The Kings now have three polished scorers at three different positions (guard, wing, big), allowing role players to focus on 3s and defense. For fantasy, this is a downgrade for DeRozan while adapting to the usage of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but I still think he'll have upside for roughly 20 points and 5 assists per game.

Big Names Staying

LeBron James, Lakers - 2 years, $104 million

No shock here after the Lakers secured Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. For now, it appears the Lakers are running back essentially the same roster as last season. LeBron continues to play high-level basketball entering his age-39 season, and he's worthy of being drafted in the second or third round of fantasy.

Franz Wagner, Magic - 5 year, $270 million extension

One of the more promising young players in the NBA, Wagner is now set to be the No. 2 in Orlando's young core behind Paolo Banchero. The soon-to-be 23-year-old is coming off a down year shooting the 3 (28%) but made small strides essentially everywhere else. His role should remain roughly the same heading into 2024-24, but assuming some more improvement, he's certainly worthy of a top-50 selection in fantasy.

Miles Bridges, Hornets - 3 years, $75 million

After a felony domestic violence charge resulted in Bridges missing all of 2022-23, he returned last season and looked like the same player. He posted career highs in minutes (37.4), points (21.0) and rebounds (7.3) per game. LaMelo Ball will continue to lead the team, and Brandon Miller will evolve, but Bridges still figures to be option 2A or 2B when it comes to scoring.

Smaller Names over $25 million

Jonathan Isaac, Magic - 5 year, $84 million renegotiation and extension

Despite persistent injury issues resulting in an average of 41 games played over his first five years, Isaac has secured a lucrative long-term deal with Orlando, who drafted him No. 6 overall in 2017. When available, Isaac is one of the best defenders in the league, averaging 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes for his career. He's also been a quality rebounder and 3-point shooter. Orlando is hoping Isaac can move past his injury issues and start seeing real sixth-man minutes for a suddenly competitive roster. Playing time isn't easy to come by behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but Isaac should be fantasy-relevant if he can see minutes in the mid-20s.

Caleb Martin, 76ers - 4 years, $32 million

After a successful three seasons in Miami, Martin is moving on to a higher-level contender. Martin could emerge as a full-time starter with this squad but should see roughly 30 minutes per game either way given how thin the roster is. Martin is a strong role player, but not one whose production has translated to fantasy production in standard leagues. He's ranked outside of the top 150 in each of the past two seasons. Maybe he can become a fringe option, but he's probably not worth drafting.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs - Trade

Barnes' fantasy value has declined each of the past three seasons, and he ranked outside of the top 200 last year with the Kings. He's not much more than a 3-and-D option at this point. He may very well start for San Antonio, but I'm not expecting much to change.

Kyle Anderson, Warriors - Sign and trade; 3 years, $27 million

Golden State has been busy after losing Klay Thompson to Dallas, signing De'Anthony Melton and Anderson – not to mention being in serious talks for Buddy Hield. Losing Klay feels wrong, but I have to say, I like what they're putting together. They'll need to land someone like Lauri Markkanen to really get competitive, but this version of the roster is at least not an insult to Steph Curry. Anderson has been fairly relevant in fantasy for most of his career, and I think he fits within the Warriors' ball-movement style. He'll be behind Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga on the depth chart but can probably still work his way into 20+ minutes regularly.

The Rest

Buddy Hield, Warriors - Sign-and-trade; 2 years, $21 million

Hield's regular season was par for the course, but he struggled to remain in the rotation during the postseason. Despite that, Golden State will take a chance on him as part of the collective effort to replace Klay Thompson. Hield remains one of the league's best 3-point shooters and can be useful for categorical fantasy formats if he can see something like 24+ minutes.

Simone Fontecchio, Pistons - 2 years, $16 million

I'm still convinced the Pistons think Fontecchio is 23 years old instead of 28 years old. But he did play well after Detroit traded for him last season, averaging 15.4 points and shooting 43% from distance. And undoubtedly, the team needs spacing. He probably won't start this season, so he can be avoided come draft day.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat - 2 years, $11 million

I think Woj said it best in his tweet about this signing when he said that Highsmith has "developed into an NBA player".

Dario Saric, Nuggets - 2 years, $10.6 million

Saric continues to bounce around the league, but I like this signing for Denver after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Let's not pretend Saric can defend a paper bag, but he can at least hit 3s, rebound, and pass. With how thin the Nuggets' roster has gotten, I could see Saric consistently playing minutes in the low 20s, though he'll have to find a way to squeeze in around Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter. I wouldn't draft him in fantasy, but I'm sure he'll have stretches of streaming value.

Shake Milton, Nets - Sign-and-trade; 3 years, $9 million

Milton showed upside early in his career with Philadelphia but has yet to capitalize on it. He probably won't be fantasy-relevant in Brooklyn, either. But the team is rebuilding, so there should be a lot of variance in the rotation.

Joe Ingles, Timberwolves - 1 year

Replacing Kyle Anderson with an even slower player is practically a meme, but I can't help but like Ingles. He's a deadly 3-point shooter who can play point forward. I could see him finding his way into 20ish minutes per night, but that won't be enough for fantasy relevance.

Malik Beasley, Pistons - 1 year, $6 million

Beasley continues to coast off the one season he scored 20 PPG for Minnesota. Don't draft him.

Xavier Tillman, Celtics - 2 years

Tillman will be in the proverbial "mix" for center minutes at the start of the season with Kristaps Porzingis on the shelf until late November or early December. He'll have his moments, but he'll mostly just be a streaming option, if that.

Daniel Theis, Pelicans - 1 year

This is a perfect no-lose move for New Orleans, finding a low-cost center who can space the floor around Zion Williamson. Theis may not start, and he's been bouncing around the league, but it's the right flier to take. If the Pelicans can't find another center, I won't be surprised if Theis has a mini revival, though not one that will affect fantasy significantly.

Jordan McLaughlin, Kings - 1 year

McLaughlin is somewhere between a second and third-string point guard who is primarily an assists and steals specialist. He's not guaranteed an every-night role on this roster.

Devonte' Graham, Hornets - Trade

Graham's best years feel like ages ago, but he averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists for the Hornets in 2019-20. It seems unlikely he'll be a regular rotation player now that he's back with the squad.

Chris Duarte, Bulls - Trade

The 13th overall pick from 2021 is getting dangerously close to falling out of the league. I was shocked to learn he's already 27 years old and has averaged 5.6 points on 37 FG% over his past 105 games. I'm really not sure he'll get a chance with Chicago.

Alec Burks, Heat - 1 year

A journeyman after his eight years in Utah, Burks is a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency bucket-getter. It's possible he squeezes into a regular role with Miami, but it'll probably take a string of injuries for Burks to enter a streaming conversation in fantasy.

Taurean Prince, Bucks - 1 year

The Bucks are playing 30-year-old washed-up-role-player roulette, and we're all at their mercy. Prince hits 3s and won't be relevant in fantasy.

Damion Lee, Suns - 1 year

Lee missed all of last season with knee surgery. Quietly 31 years old, he'll just hope to find his way into some minutes.

Thomas Bryant, Heat - 1 year

One of fantasy's per-minute legends, Bryant will fight for backup center minutes on the Heat for the second straight season.

Keita Bates-Diop, Knicks - Trade

A former Spurs tank commander, Bates-Diop will only play meaningful minutes if there are injuries.

PJ Dozier, Timberwolves - 1 year

A top-25 recruit from the 2015 class, Dozier returning to the NBA after spending last year in Serbia. It's unlikely he sees a consistent role.