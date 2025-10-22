The 2025-26 NBA season brings significant fantasy basketball implications as multiple star players face extended absences. From Fred VanVleet's torn ACL to Tyrese Haliburton's devastating Finals injury, savvy fantasy managers have golden opportunities to uncover breakout candidates and waiver wire gems.

When elite players go down, someone always steps up. This comprehensive injury report analyzes 10 major NBA injuries and identifies the players poised to deliver increased fantasy value. From Amen Thompson's starting role in Houston to Andrew Nembhard's opportunity in Indiana, these injury-driven situations could define your fantasy season.

NBA Injury Updates: Fantasy Basketball Players to Target

Fred VanVleet, Rockets - expected return: April 12, 2026

VanVleet was diagnosed with a torn ACL late in the offseason, which quickly put a damper on some of the Rockets' hopes after their acquisition of Kevin Durant. The immediate thought for many was that Reed Sheppard would be thrust into the starting job, but there were also doubts about his ability to handle such a role, especially considering he has not shown much in his short time in the NBA. Nonetheless, he is certainly in line for a bit of a boost. On the other hand, Amen Thompson was selected to start at point guard for the squad on opening night. Thompson has proven that he can thrive in the facilitator role and will have a great chance to stuff the stat sheet from the point. Thompson's shift to point guard also opens up minutes throughout the lineup, which will likely benefit Steven Adams, Tari Eason, and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics - expected return: April 1, 2026

The league has had ample time to digest Tatum's injury, and the Celtics reacted by acquiring Anfernee Simons, who is another high-level scorer. Obviously, Tatum's absence opens up a major opportunity for Jaylen Brown to step up as the primary scorer, but Simons, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard can also be expected to benefit. Additionally, Sam Hauser is in line to pick up a boost in playing time at the forward positions, which could result in him averaging over 10 points per game for the first time in his career.

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers - expected return: April 1, 2026

Despite the foreknowledge that Lillard would likely miss the entire season, the Trail Blazers elected to bring back their former franchise star by signing him to a three-year deal in the offseason. The squad also parted ways with Anfernee Simons, but filled his spot with the acquisition of Jrue Holiday. The Trail Blazers maintain a wealth of depth in the backcourt with Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson, who will account for a large percentage of the squad's offense this season. In particular, Sharpe and Henderson have a chance to take their games to new heights.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers - expected return: October 1, 2026

Haliburton's injury in Game 7 of the 2024-25 NBA Finals was as devastating as it gets. However, as it goes, he and his team can only look forward, which means a major boost for Andrew Nembhard, who will take on the job of starting point guard. Perhaps an even greater increase in value will result from Bennedict Mathurin stepping into the role of starting shooting guard, which was left vacant by Nembhard moving to the point. Both players are ideally set up for major breakout seasons that should result in new highs across most of the board in their young careers.

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies - expected return: January 1, 2026

Pippen was one of the league's most notable contributors from a bench role last season and also stepped up a few times to take the reins while Ja Morant was sidelined. His absence will be a significant one for the squad, but luckily, the Grizzlies picked up Ty Jerome in the offseason, who proved to be a standout contributor out of a backup point-guard role for the Cavaliers last season. Although Jerome (ankle) will be out for the first couple of weeks of the season, he will have an opportunity to jump into a key role upon his return, allowing him to build some momentum with his new team. Rookie Cedric Coward is also in line to pick up additional minutes in the absence of Pippen.

Tyler Herro, Heat - expected return: November 17, 2025

Herro is not expected to be out for too long, but his absence will be significant enough that it will provide a great opportunity for Norman Powell to jump right into a lead offensive role for his new team. Pelle Larsson, Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez, and Nikola Jovic could each also pick up a sprinkling of extra playing time while Herro is out. Additionally, Andrew Wiggins will have to handle a larger responsibility as a leading offensive presence.

Keegan Murray, Kings - expected return: November 30, 2025

Murray is working his way back from a torn ligament in his left thumb, which leaves the Kings a bit thin in the frontcourt. The expectation is that they will shift some of their wing talent down, bringing DeMar DeRozan to power forward and Zach LaVine to small forward, which then opens up room for Keon Ellis to step into the starting shooting-guard spot. Second-year big man Isaac Jones, Doug McDermott, and Drew Eubanks could also see additional minutes in the frontcourt.

LeBron James, Lakers - expected return: November 18, 2025

James' start to the season will only be delayed by a few weeks, as the 40-year-old superstar is nursing a bit of sciatica. In his absence, the Lakers will likely utilize a bit more of their backcourt depth, with guys like Gabe Vincent and Marcus Smart being the first to benefit. Newly acquired Jake LaRavia is also in line for a boost, while Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes should see an uptick. Additionally, Austin Reaves becomes a much more prominent offensive option, while Rui Hachimura will have more room to make his mark.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks - expected return: January 1, 2026

Irving has been out since late last season, which has given the Mavs plenty of time to plan for his absence. Their main solution has been the acquisition of D'Angelo Russell, who gives them a more-than-capable playmaking and scoring option in the backcourt. Russell has a great opportunity to establish himself as a key contributor and ensure that he maintains a significant role even after Irving returns. Brandon Williams, Max Christie, and Dante Exum are also in line for more action to begin the season.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans - expected return: January 2, 2026

Murray has been sidelined since late January 2025, with his absence being a key factor in the derailment of his team's previous campaign. However, the Pelicans acquired Jordan Poole in the offseason, who will take over the starting point-guard job to begin the 2025-26 season and has a great opportunity to flourish among a well-balanced lineup. Rookie Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado are also in line to handle more significant roles until Murray is back at full speed.