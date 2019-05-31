Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out for Game 2

Durant (calf) will not play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as head coach Steve Kerr said earlier Friday that Durant would likely make his return midway through the series while he continues to nurse a strained right calf. With that, it appears the first real opportunity Durant will have to play will be when the series heads to Oracle Arena on Wednesday. With Andrew Iguodala now nursing another leg injury, Golden State may have to go even deeper into their bench before getting back to their home floor.