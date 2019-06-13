Warriors' Kevon Looney: Cleared to play
Looney (chest) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against Toronto, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Looney managed to get through pregame warmups, so he'll attempt to gut it out yet again. He's played 18 or more minutes in each of the last two contests while battling a fractured collarbone.
