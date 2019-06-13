Warriors' Kevon Looney: Cleared to play

Looney (chest) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against Toronto, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Looney managed to get through pregame warmups, so he'll attempt to gut it out yet again. He's played 18 or more minutes in each of the last two contests while battling a fractured collarbone.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...