Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heads to locker room
Thompson went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's Game 6 against Toronto after suffering an apparent knee injury, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Thompson looked to tweak his knee on a dunk attempt, but he did manage to knock down a pair of free throws prior to exiting the contest and heading to the locker room for further testing. His status for the remainder of the game is currently in question.
