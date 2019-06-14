Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heads to locker room

Thompson went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's Game 6 against Toronto after suffering an apparent knee injury, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Thompson looked to tweak his knee on a dunk attempt, but he did manage to knock down a pair of free throws prior to exiting the contest and heading to the locker room for further testing. His status for the remainder of the game is currently in question.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...