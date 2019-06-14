Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win

Siakam totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block across 46 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Siakam ended with a big double-double in the series-clinching victory, totaling an efficient 26 points and pulling down 10 boards. After averaging just 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in Games 4 and 5, Siakam stepped up to help his team win its first ever NBA championship.

