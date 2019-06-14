Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win
Siakam totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block across 46 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Siakam ended with a big double-double in the series-clinching victory, totaling an efficient 26 points and pulling down 10 boards. After averaging just 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in Games 4 and 5, Siakam stepped up to help his team win its first ever NBA championship.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid effort in Game 5 loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 points in Game 4 win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Bounces back in Game 3 win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappointing follow-up performance•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Torches the Warriors in Game 1 win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Across the board effort Thursday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...