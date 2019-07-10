Suns' Elie Okobo: Tallies 15 points in loss
Okobo accumulated 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt) two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during the Suns' 79-69 loss to the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.
Okobo boosted his production nicely from his debut in Las Vegas, when he'd poured in a modest seven points. The second-year guard does have 53 games of NBA experience under his belt from his rookie season, and he'll look to continue his seasoning during his remaining time in Las Vegas while prepping for another backcourt rotation role this coming campaign.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.