Okobo accumulated 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt) two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during the Suns' 79-69 loss to the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

Okobo boosted his production nicely from his debut in Las Vegas, when he'd poured in a modest seven points. The second-year guard does have 53 games of NBA experience under his belt from his rookie season, and he'll look to continue his seasoning during his remaining time in Las Vegas while prepping for another backcourt rotation role this coming campaign.