Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sits out Team USA game

Tatum (ankle) isn't playing Monday for Team USA in its FIBA World Cup matchup with Brazil, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Tatum will miss the Americans' third straight contest on account of a sprained left ankle, but the injury isn't viewed as a major concern. If Team USA stays alive in the World Cup with a victory Monday, Tatum could be available to play in the national team's next game.

More News
Our Latest Stories