Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday
Kidd-Gilchrist won't play in Sunday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.
Kidd-Gilchrist will be held out of Sunday's first preseason game due to an illness. Unless the bug sticks around, the seventh-year forward has a good shot of playing Wednesday against the Heat.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Exercises player option•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Undergoes groin surgery•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available for finale•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Very little impact in spot start•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.