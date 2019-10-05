Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener
Murray will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Murray is fighting for a starting job against Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes, and Forbes is getting the start alongside Murray on Saturday. Things could be subject to change once the regular season arrives, however.
