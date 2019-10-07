Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Out Tuesday

Lowry (thumb) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry is still working back from offseason thumb surgery, so the Raptors will continue to exercise caution with the veteran, who just inked a lucrative, one-year extension Monday. Expect Fred VanVleet and Cam Payne to handle most of the point guard minutes Tuesday in Lowry's absence.