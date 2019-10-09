Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Wednesday
Winslow (rest) is out for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat are resting multiple regulars for the second half of its back-to-back set. Winslow started and played 24 minutes Tuesday against the Spurs, tallying 11 points (5-13 FG), four rebounds and three assists.
