Dragic (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miami is managing Dragic's workload in the preseason after a knee injury forced the veteran guard to play the fewest games of his career (36) in 2018-19, so he'll sit for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. Dragic played 20 minutes off the bench Tuesday against the Spurs, notching eight points (3-4 FG), three rebounds and four assists.