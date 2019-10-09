Hawks' John Collins: Good to go Wednesday

Collins (knee) is available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, Collins is good to go for Wednesday's exhibition after entering the day with a probable tag. The big man played 15 minutes during Monday's preseason game against New Orleans, notching 13 points (5-12 FG) and five rebounds.

