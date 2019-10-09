Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Won't play Wednesday
Ilyasova is resting Wednesday against the Jazz, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks will opt to give the veteran the night off. With DJ Wilson (hamstring) also sidelined, Dragan Bender and Thanasis Antetokounmpo could see solid run in the frontcourt.
