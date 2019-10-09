Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Wednesday
Finney-Smith will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As Kristaps Porzingis enters the starting five, Finney-Smith will head to the bench. That's the role that he's expected to occupy come the regular season.
