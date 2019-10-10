Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Added to injury report
Okafor is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz with a right knee contusion.
Okafor's status should clear up closer to tip-off. The big man played 18 minutes off the bench against the Bulls on Wednesday, finishing with 13 points (5-5 FG) and three rebounds.
