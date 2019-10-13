76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Sunday

Embiid will be available for Sunday's preseason game against Orlando, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was held out of Friday's matchup against Charlotte for rest purposes, but the Sixers will have their best player back in action Sunday for their third-to-last exhibition contest. Embiid will likely see limited minutes, as has been the case with most marquee players during the preseason.

