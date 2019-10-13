Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Monday
Batum (Achilles) will not play Monday against the Grizzlies.
Batum is still battling a sore right Achilles, which has plague him over the last few days since he initially sustained the injury Thursday against Miami. Consider the veteran day-to-day as Wednesday's game against Detroit approaches.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Misses practice•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Exits early Thursday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Expects to do more scoring•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Minimal impact in return to the floor•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Fails to see any action Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.