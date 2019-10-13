Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out Sunday
Bates-Diop is listed as out for Sunday's game against Maccabi Haifa.
It's unclear how serious Bates-Diop's back injury is, but given the opponent Sunday night, there is no reason to force the young forward onto the court. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday in Indiana.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Records double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Leads team in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Career night Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 12 points in first start•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Plays 26 minutes in loss Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.