Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out Tuesday

Tatum is battling an illness and will not play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Tatum sat out practice Monday and will not make the trip to Cleveland with the team. As such, his preseason is over, and the next time we'll see the third-year wing will be opening night on Oct. 23.

