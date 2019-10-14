Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Monday
Waiters (personal) has returned to South Florida but won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has been away from the team due to a personal issue, and while he's back in town, he won't take the court Monday evening. His next opportunity to fun the floor will come Thursday against Orlando.
More News
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times