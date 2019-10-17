Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday
Ferguson won't play Wednesday against Memphis after getting in a car accident on the way to the arena, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
The good news is that Ferguson is alright. He eventually made it to the arena and, though visibly shaken, didn't have any superficial injuries. The Thunder will understandably give Ferguson the room to recover mentally, but barring anything major popping up, he should return to the court for next Wednesday's season opener against Utah.
