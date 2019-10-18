Heat's James Johnson: Out again Friday
Johnson (coach's decision) won't play in Friday's exhibition against Houston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson will miss the entire preseason after failing his initial conditioning test at the start of camp. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready for the regular-season opener Wednesday against Memphis.
