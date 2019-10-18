Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Friday

Siakam -- along with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Marc Gasol -- will start Friday's preseason finale against the Nets.

Coach Nick Nurse is rolling with his expected regular-season starting five Friday. In two preseason contests, Siakam has averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in just 24.4 minutes.