Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Friday
Siakam -- along with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Marc Gasol -- will start Friday's preseason finale against the Nets.
Coach Nick Nurse is rolling with his expected regular-season starting five Friday. In two preseason contests, Siakam has averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in just 24.4 minutes.
