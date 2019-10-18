Play

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Friday

Siakam -- along with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Marc Gasol -- will start Friday's preseason finale against the Nets.

Coach Nick Nurse is rolling with his expected regular-season starting five Friday. In two preseason contests, Siakam has averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in just 24.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories