Spurs' Rudy Gay: Cleared to play

Gay (hamstring) has been cleared to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

A hamstring injury has been bothering Gay, and he's been limited to two preseason appearances up to this point. He'll play Friday, and there's no reason to think he won't be available for the regular season opener Wednesday against the Knicks.

