Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doesn't practice Sunday
Jones didn't practice Sunday due to a left thigh contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Heraldreports.
It's unknown when exactly Jones suffered the thigh injury and how severe it may be. The Heat are likely playing with caution though, as the team opens the season Wednesday against Memphis. Jones should be considered day-to-day until further news regarding his injury surfaces.
