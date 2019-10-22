Suns' Devin Booker: Will play Wednesday
Booker (finger) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
A sprained finger briefly called into question Booker's availability for the opener, but he's been cleared to play. In the preseason, he averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per 36 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...