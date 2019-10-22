Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Will play Wednesday

Booker (finger) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

A sprained finger briefly called into question Booker's availability for the opener, but he's been cleared to play. In the preseason, he averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per 36 minutes.

