Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Heads to locker room
VanVleet went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to an ankle injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
VanVleet landed awkwardly and limped to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
