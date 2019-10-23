Pistons' Bruce Brown: Starting Wednesday
Brown will start Wednesday's season opener against Indiana, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brown is coming off a superb preseason while battling for the starting job at shooting guard with the Pistons. The former second-round pick, who averaged 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds last season, will start in place of Luke Kennard, who is out with a knee injury, Wednesday.
