Play

Brown will start Wednesday's season opener against Indiana, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown is coming off a superb preseason while battling for the starting job at shooting guard with the Pistons. The former second-round pick, who averaged 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds last season, will start in place of Luke Kennard, who is out with a knee injury, Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories