Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Wednesday
Kennard (knee) will play and come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard was dealing with some right knee soreness, but he's shaken it off and will be good to go for the opener. Though he'll be coming off the bench, the absence of Blake Griffin (hamstring) could thrust Kennard into a larger role than expected.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Has team-high 19 points in start•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: To start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...