Heat's Tyler Herro: Starting Wednesday
Herro is starting at shooting guard Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Herro will get the nod at shooting guard in Wednesday's regular-season opener with Dion Waiters (suspension) unavailable. The rookie impressed across five exhibition games, averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.4 minutes per game.
