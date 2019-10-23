Play

Herro is starting at shooting guard Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Herro will get the nod at shooting guard in Wednesday's regular-season opener with Dion Waiters (suspension) unavailable. The rookie impressed across five exhibition games, averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.4 minutes per game.

