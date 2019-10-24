Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in loss

Bagley posted 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 27 minutes Wednesday against Phoenix.

Bagley finished with his first dobule-dobule of the season in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Suns. The fact that Bagley was able to contribute both a block and a steal was promising as his lack of defensive impact is his primary flaw in fantasy. The second-year forward is expected to see 30+ minutes this year after averaged just 25.3 as a rookie, making him a potential breakout candidate this year.