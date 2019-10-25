Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Friday
Zeller (personal) is listed as out for Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Zeller missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and it'll force him to miss Friday night's contest as well. The circumstances surrounding Zeller's absence are unknown at this time, but his next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Los Angeles as the team begins its first road trip of the season. Willy Hernangomez is in line to start at center in Zeller's absence.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...