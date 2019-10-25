Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Friday

Zeller (personal) is listed as out for Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Zeller missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and it'll force him to miss Friday night's contest as well. The circumstances surrounding Zeller's absence are unknown at this time, but his next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Los Angeles as the team begins its first road trip of the season. Willy Hernangomez is in line to start at center in Zeller's absence.