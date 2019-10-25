76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Saturday

Embiid did not practice Friday due to a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's unclear exactly when Embiid suffered the sprained ankle, especially considering he sat out the final stretch of Wednesday's season opener due to foul trouble. In any event, the 76ers should provide some clarity on Embiid's health based on his participation in shootaround Saturday morning.