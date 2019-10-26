76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Saturday
Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid, who sprained his ankle in Wednesday's win over the Celtics, will be held out Saturday. There's a good chance that coach Brett Brown may opt for a smaller lineup with Al Horford starting at center, though Jonah Bolden and Kyle O'Quinn can both expect to see a minor uptick in minutes regardless of what Brown chooses. The severity of Embiid's injury is unclear and he can be considered day-to-day until more is known.
