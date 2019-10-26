Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Saturday
Williams is listed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The 22-year-old played 11 and 15 minutes in Boston's first two games of the season, but he'll enter Saturday's starting five with Enes Kanter (knee) and Daniel Theis (ankle) ruled out. Williams will usual serve as frontcourt depth for the Celtics, but he's set to see an increased role in New York thanks to the injuries.
