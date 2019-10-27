Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in Saturday's loss

Drummond scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-10 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 25 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 117-111 loss to the 76ers.

With Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined for the Sixers, Drummond registered a game high in boards for either team, but the Pistons couldn't match up physically when their center was forced to the bench with foul trouble. Drummond now has three double-doubles in three games to begin the season after recording 69 in 79 games last year.