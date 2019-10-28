Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Out Monday
Allen (knee) is out for Monday's contest against Chicago.
It will be the third straight contest to open the season in which the guard will be sidelined for, as Allen continues to recover from right knee soreness. Teammate Elfrid Payton is reportedly starting at point guard. With Dennis Smith (personal) also out Monday, Frank Ntilikina will likely serve as backup versus the Bulls.
