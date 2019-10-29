Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win
Drummond scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 38 minutes during Monday's 96-94 win over the Pacers.
Another game, another double-double for the 26-year-old. Drummond is averaging 21.0 points, 16.3 boards and 2.3 blocks through four games, and while he'll likely shoulder less of the scoring load once Blake Griffin (hamstring) makes his season debut, he'll remain one of the NBA's preeminent rebounders -- he's pulled down more than 13 boards a game for six straight seasons and counting.
